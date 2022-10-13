ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This is the most popular Halloween costume in California, study says

By Iman Palm
 3 days ago

Many Californians are looking for the perfect costume for Halloween.

People can spend hours looking for the most creative costume to wear at a party or during trick-or-treating. Even so, one or a few costumes dominate the Halloween scene each year.

All Home Connections, an authorized retailer for AT&T, discovered which costume was the most searched in each state.

For California, that was Buzz Lightyear.

According to the website , All Home Connections came to this conclusion after analyzing Google Trends data and referencing multiple articles, such as reports from Reader’s Digest and Rent.

Buzz Lightyear was also the most searched Halloween costume in Colorado, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina and Tennessee.

Costumes inspired by the Disney film  “Encanto” were the most searched in Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Kansas and New Mexico.

The study found that classic Halloween costumes, like a witch or a cat, dominated Google searches in other states.

The complete study can be viewed here .

All Home Connections has been releasing the most popular Halloween costume studies for the past five years.

Lattimer97
3d ago

I'm going as Joe Biden. Nothing scarier than that.

Jami Mauch
3d ago

With how bad that movie was and jumping right onto Disney + I highly doubt that haha. Keep dreaming you so called journalist! 🤣🤣

Kristina Yeh
3d ago

Cool! I’m going as Pikachu again! Happy Halloween 🎃

Related
KTLA

These California cities aren’t considered safe, new study says

According to a new study from WalletHub, some California cities aren’t regarded as safe. The personal finance company compiled a list of the “Safest Cities in America” based on 42 safety metrics and cities from the Golden State performed poorly. The study evaluated the factors and compiled them into three categories, home and community safety, […]
KTLA

7 celebrities who have fled California, and why

While many people enjoy living in California and can’t imagine calling anywhere else home, others are packing their bags and leaving it behind – including some of Hollywood’s hottest celebrities. Most recently, Mark Walberg announced that his family recently moved from California to Nevada. The actor and businessman said that his decision stems from him […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Mark Wahlberg leaves California to give kids ‘a better life’

Mark Wahlberg has traded the Golden State for the Silver State. In a recent interview on “The Talk,” the actor and businessman opened up about moving his family to Nevada to give his kids “a better life.” “I want to be able to work from home. I moved to California many years ago to pursue […]
Let's Eat LA

This Is the Best Ice Cream Store in California

When it comes to ice cream, you want something that's cold, creamy, and delicious—and you don't want to have to drive all over creation just to find it. Everyone has their own preference - some prefer Italian ices, light fruit sorbets, old fashioned full cream or the nostalgia of soft serves.
CALIFORNIA STATE
realitytitbit.com

Did Alaska Last Frontier star Otto Kilcher get hurt in 2022?

Alaska Last Frontier star Otto Kilcher shared a video to his Instagram which mentioned an “incident”, and now fans are wondering whether he was injured in 2022. He was hurt during a snow storm, as seen on the recent episode. “Say hi to my friends if I don’t...
ACCIDENTS
105.5 The Fan

Check Out Arnold Schwarzenegger Hidden Idaho Home

Idaho is loved by many, and also by many celebrities. Arnold Schwarzenegger famous for body building, movies, motivation and his long California Govenor run. He has also his own little slice of Idaho heaven. Decades ago Arnold built a magnificent and massive mansion in Ketchum. Love Property says, "While we're...
SUN VALLEY, ID
Thrillist

California Man Sues Hot Sauce Brand After Discovering It Isn't Made in Texas

Whether you're team Tapatio or team Cholula, or maybe you prefer Valentina over Frank's, almost everyone has a strong opinion on their hot sauce of choice. This, of course, can lead to heated debates and, in rare cases, legal action. Such is the case in California, where one resident purchased a hot sauce they were led to believe was manufactured in Texas.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Man killed by wood chipper in California

MENLO PARK, Calif. (KRON) – A tree trimmer was killed after falling into a wood chipper on Tuesday in Menlo Park, located in Northern California. Menlo Park Police say they received a call around 12:53 p.m. and sent officers to the 900 block of Peggy Lane, where they found a man dead. He had been […]
MENLO PARK, CA
Whiskey Riff

Giant “Elk Boneyard” Was Discovered In Idaho

This looks like a scene straight from a sci-fi movie. We’ve all seen the alien movies where the last few survivors stumble across a massive landfill of human remains, and I feel like that’s simply an unwritten rule to add into these types of movies. Or that scene...
IDAHO STATE
