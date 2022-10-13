ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community invited to massive Trunk R Treat hosted by Lubbock car club & dealership

Lubbock’s Modern Obsessionz Car Club is partnering with Gene Messer Ford Lubbock to host a Trunk R Treat on Sunday, October 30th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tony Martinez, Modern Obsessionz Car Club president, and Joel Reeves, Social Media & Community Relations Director, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about the upcoming event.
Howdy Homemade Ice Cream partners with the Lubbok Matadors

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Spectators at Lubbock Matadors soccer games will be able to enjoy a Howdy Homemade Icecream because of a new partnership. Matadors SC General Manager Dustin McCorkle says, “This is amazing, I’ve said from day one that the Matadors are gonna be known as a community organization before we’re known as a soccer team, and for me, when I think about mission-based work, there’s nothing better than to tie in the Howdy brand and the Matadors. So we’re really excited about it.”
Williams shines, Texas Tech soccer team downs Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kansas (NEWS RELEASE) - Ashleigh Williams tallied a pair of goals to lead Texas Tech to a 2-1 victory over Kansas Sunday afternoon at Rock Chalk Park. With a pair of goals today, Williams has now scored six goals over the last four matches. “We had to come back...
Lubbock DJ Experiences the Pit of a Meshuggah Concert

Meshuggah is my favorite band. This show solidified that fact. I'll admit that they're not a band for everyone. They are crushingly heavy and their songs can sound kind of same-y to most. They found a style that worked and have stuck with it for many many years, and if you ask me, it absolutely works.
Bring the Kids Out to the LGBTQIA+ Trunk-or-Treat in Lubbock This Weekend

Halloween is just a few weeks away and LubbockPRIDE wants to start the celebrations a bit early this year. Last year the LGBTQIA+ community pulled together to organize the first LGBTQIA+ Inclusive Trunk-or-Treat hosted by Lubbock’s first Rainbow Council of LULAC. Saturday, October 15th, from 6 to 8 p.m. at 1501 University (the St. John's Methodist Church parking lot), LubbockPRIDE will be hosting this year's inclusive Trunk-or-Treat.
End Zone Scores for Friday, Oct. 14

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday night, Oct. 14. Lubbock Christian vs. TK Gorman (Saturday, Oct. 15) Hobbs vs. Alamogordo (Saturday, Oct. 15)
Less cotton means less money for West Texas gins

WILSON, Texas (KCBD) - The drought early in the cotton season left several fields bare. Texas Star Co-Op Gin in Wilson reports it may not have much to process this season. The manager of the Texas Star Co-Op, Cary Eubanks, says the gin has received 64 modules and ginned a total of 750 bales. He says this is close to what they’ve usually ginned at this point, but what comes next scares him because of the drought.
🏐 KU Battles Texas Tech on Saturday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The 13-5 (3-3 Big 12) Kansas Jayhawks will play the 14-4 (3-2 Big 12) Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday (October 15) at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena with the match beginning at 1 p.m. CT. The match will be streamed on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.
What Was the Coldest Day in Texas and How Cold Was It?

We love to talk about the weather in Texas, probably because it can get a bit wacky here. One minute the sun is shining and you're rocking a pair of shorts, the next it's freezing cold and you're lighting up the fireplace. Chilly weather certainly isn't something we are known...
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Greystone

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Greystone, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a two-year-old German Shepherd/pit mix who’s been at the shelter for four months. He is very pleasant and easy going. He also loves other dogs and is very patient with the...
Cooler Temperatures and Rain Headed For Lubbock

Fans of temperatures in the 80's will enjoy the next two days before the weather turns on Sunday when a cold front comes through the area. That's when another blast of Fall hits Lubbock and and continues dropping temperatures throughout the state. Saturday's high is expected to be in the...
