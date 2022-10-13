ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Tesla, Apple, Meta And Why An Analyst Is Turning Less Positive On 2 Legacy Automakers

Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week — here's a look at some of our top stories. It was a volatile week for Wall Street, which saw major price swings after the U.S. Labor Department reported the consumer price index gained 8.2% in September, exceeding economist estimates of 8.1%. Core CPI inflation.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
Benzinga

iShares® 2022 Term Maturity iBonds® ETFs Near Final Distribution Dates

BlackRock announced today the planned termination of three 2022 iShares iBonds ETFs with the following timelines for trading, net-asset value (NAV) circulation and expected liquidation:. Ticker. Fund name. Exchange. Last day of trading. Final NAV calculation date. Expected liquidation date. IBDN. iShares® iBonds® Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Dow Dips 375 Points; S&P 500 Down Over 2%

U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 375 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 1.25% to 29,662.76 while the NASDAQ fell 2.68% to 10,363.83. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.10% to 3,592.94. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares fell...
STOCKS
Benzinga

These 3 High Yielders Just Increased Dividends By At Least 10%

When firms increase their dividends, it is typically a positive sign that they are generating excess cash flows that can be distributed to shareholders. Additionally, investing in a firm with consecutive dividend hikes, is a sign that the company has strong fundamentals. Since valuations continue to decline, investors may want...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Drivewealth Institutional#Dmm
Benzinga

Why Microsoft Shares Are Diving

Microsoft Corporation MSFT shares are trading lower by 2.16% to $229.18 during Friday's session. Shares of several companies in the broader technology sector, including Microsoft, are trading lower amid a rise in treasury yields, which has pressured growth stocks. U.S. indices are also lower for the session as stocks give up gains following yesterday's rally as investors continue to weigh concerns over inflation.
STOCKS
Benzinga

8 Analysts Have This to Say About Thoughtworks Holding

Over the past 3 months, 8 analysts have published their opinion on Thoughtworks Holding TWKS stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Where Palomar Hldgs Stands With Analysts

Palomar Hldgs PLMR has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Palomar Hldgs. The company has an average price target of $93.75 with a high of $105.00 and a low of $80.00.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Simply Good Foods

Simply Good Foods SMPL has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Simply Good Foods has an average price target of $42.25 with a high of $45.00 and a low of $40.00.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Paul Tudor Jones Trades These 2 Equity REITs

Tudor Investment Corporation CEO Paul Tudor Jones, who founded the company in 1980, is also known for his prediction of Black Monday and for starting the Robin Hood Foundation. On CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Jones mentioned the U.S. economy is likely headed for a recession, although depending how the Russia-Ukraine War...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Looking Into Domino's Pizza's Return On Invested Capital

According to Benzinga Pro data Domino's Pizza DPZ posted a 1.94% decrease in earnings from Q2. Sales, however, increased by 0.37% over the previous quarter to $1.07 billion. Despite the increase in sales this quarter, the decrease in earnings may suggest Domino's Pizza is not utilizing their capital as effectively as possible. In Q2, Domino's Pizza earned $102.49 million and total sales reached $1.06 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Barclays Downgrades FIGS: Here's What You Need To Know

Barclays downgraded its rating of FIGS FIGS to Equal-Weight with a price target of $9.00, changing its price target from $15.00 to $9.00. Shares of FIGS are trading down 4.58% over the last 24 hours, at $7.80 per share. A move to $9.00 would account for a 15.31% increase from...
STOCKS
Benzinga

IPO Previews For The Week

With the start of a new week comes the excitement surrounding a new set of companies looking to make an impact through their public offerings. According to Benzinga Pro, these enticing companies are scheduled to trade publicly this week. Beamr Imaging Ltd BMR will be trading publicly starting on Oct....
MARKETS
Benzinga

Analyzing Nokia's Short Interest

Nokia's NOK short percent of float has fallen 5.13% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 20.48 million shares sold short, which is 0.37% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.8 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Establishment Labs Hldgs

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Establishment Labs Hldgs ESTA within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $86.4 versus the current price of Establishment Labs Hldgs at $55.58, implying upside. Below is a summary of how...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
99K+
Followers
173K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy