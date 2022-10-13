ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Robbery suspect seen wielding sword, wearing clown mask

By Vivian Muniz
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Fksv_0iXi6xwy00

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating an armed robbery that involved a suspect using a sword while wearing a clown mask.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Thursday early morning around 4:50 a.m. troopers was called to the Uni-Mart on State Route 115 for an armed robbery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06cIfT_0iXi6xwy00
Pennsylvania State Police
WATCH: Manhunt ends in arrest after highway chase

The suspect pictured gained entry through the back of the business, police stated.

PSP says the suspect demanded the cashier to open the register while holding a samurai sword and wearing a clown mask.

After taking the money, the suspect left the business and traveled into a nearby wooded area, police say.

State police are describing the suspect as a white man with gray sweatpants, white t-shirts, and black socks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or call PSP Fern Ridge at 570-646-2271. Police advise to not approach the suspect if you encounter them.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Man allegedly videotapes PSP conversation with victim

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say while conducting a missing juvenile investigation a man was arrested after videotaping police’s conversation with the victim. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday troopers were working an active investigation involving missing juveniles. While speaking with a victim of a missing juvenile, police said they saw a man […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man accused of cutting hole in Dollar General freezer to break in

PENN FOREST TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say they arrested a man they believe attempted to break into a Dollar General by cutting a hole in their freezer. Troopers said they responded to a report of a burglary at the Dollar General in the 2500 block of Route 903, Carbon County, on […]
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PSP shuts down party, multiple teens arrested, cited

ROARING BROOK TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they shut down an underage drinking party that led to three teens being arrested and others cited. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 30, around 11:00 p.m., troopers were alerted to an underage drinking party in the 100 block of Homestead Driver in Roaring Brook Township. […]
WBRE

BMW taken-on test drive never returned, search for suspect

CHESTNUT HILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating an incident where they say a BMW was taken on a test drive in Monroe County and was never returned. According to Pennsylvania State Police, between September 9 and October 9, the owner of Old Brand Auto in Gilbert, allowed a suspect to take a […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
NewsRadio WILK

Pa. State Police warn you to be wary of a new scam

There's a new scam the Pennsylvania State Police are warning you about. There are criminals who are spoofing PSP phone numbers to try and steal from you. Here's how it works. You receive a call or text that shows it's from what appears to be a phone number related to the Pennsylvania State Police. The same thing can happen in email directing you to a phony website. The scammers are asking for you to send gift cards to pay for offenses or you will be arrested. PA State Police remind you they will never contact you in that manner and will never ask for gift cards for payment at any time.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Golf Digest

Wedding argument at Pennsylvania golf course reportedly ends with man driving car into creek fronting 17th green

We’ve seen a lot of different reasons for cars maurading across Earth's precious, finely manicured fairways over the years. Intentional vandalization, being chased by brain-eating zombies, Shooter McGavin told me to do it, so on, so forth. But here’s a new one. A man attending a wedding at Glenmaura National Golf Club in Moosic, Pennsylvania recently parked his car in the creek fronting the club’s 17th green following a fight with his wife. According to reports, the man’s wife got out of the car and walked onto the golf course following their disagreement. He pursued in the family’s Chevy sedan, eventually plunging over the rock outcropping into the hazard below like so many Titleists before him.
MOOSIC, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Body of missing woman found in North Union Township

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — Officials in Fayette County say the search for a missing woman is over.Police say the body of Keisha Hottinger was found and two men face charges. Five days shy of her 27th birthday, her family is now planning her funeral."The last time I talked to her in person was the 19th of September," said Karen West, Hottinger's mother.West said she knew something was wrong when her calls to her 26-year-old daughter went straight to voicemail."My daughter never goes that long without talking to me," she said. "Basically every day, she calls me to let me...
UNIONTOWN, PA
WBRE

Missing Luzerne County woman found dead inside home

CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating a body found inside a home of a woman reported missing in Luzerne County. Police were on the scene of the 40 block of Jeanette Street Monday afternoon after Leona Sherrick was reported missing from her house. According to Pennsylvania State Police, once troopers arrived they were […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Pennsylvania State Police#Sword#Property Crime#Chestnuthill Township#Uni Mart#State Route 115#Psp#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS Detroit

FedEx employee arrested after stealing $96K in merchandise from Eastpointe Footlocker store

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A FedEx driver has been arrested after stealing merchandise that was supposed to be delivered to a Footlocker store in Eastpointe, according to the Eastpointe Police Department.Morris Jones, 40, was arraigned in the 38th District Court on charges of embezzlement and receiving and concealing stolen property.On Oct. 3 at about 4:30 p.m., officers responded to the reported embezzlement and spoke with a Footlocker Regional Loss Prevention agent and a FedEx Security Specialist who discovered that the driver was taking merchandise home with him, instead of delivering it. They identified the driver as Jones.Jones had been stealing the property for some time, and he stole over $96,000 in merchandise.A search warrant was executed at Jones' home in the 23000 block of Courtland and police located merchandise that was logged to be at Footlocker property.The investigation is ongoing.Jones was arrested at the scene and police requested a warrant on a female accomplice. He was given a $25,000 personal bond and he must wear a GPS tether. 
EASTPOINTE, MI
PennLive.com

Pa. man convicted of raping 1-year-old

A State College man was convicted Tuesday of raping a 1-year-old girl in 2019, according to a story from WJAC. Jackson Baker, 54, was found guilty on all the charges he faced, including rape of a child and unlawful contact with a minor, the news station said. Baker was arrested...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBRE

Man charged with defecating outside a Dollar General

FREELAND, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man after they reported he defecated on the side of a Dollar General in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Wednesday around 8:30 a.m. troopers were called to the Dollar General in Freeland for a man, later identified as Joseph Siko, 57, of Freeland, acting “erratic” outside of the store.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
TheDailyBeast

Two Arrested Over Livestreamed Robbery of Blinged-Up Brooklyn Bishop

Two men suspected of robbing a Brooklyn bishop mid-sermon were arrested Wednesday. Police say Juwan Anderson and Say-Quan Pollack, both 23, were two of three men who made off with nearly $100,000 in jewelry and other personal items after they pulled guns on Bishop Lamor Whitehead two months ago. The sermon was being livestreamed at the time. The two are facing federal robbery charges while police search for the third suspect. The flashy bishop, who was accused of having staged the spectacle, said Wednesday he’s “extremely happy” that the two were caught, and he plans to attend the pair’s court hearing late that afternoon. “The last two months were hell,” Whitehead told the New York Daily News. “This clears up the whole narrative that I had something to do with this crime. It’s a new beginning.”Read it at Daily News
BROOKLYN, NY
People

Remains of Missing Pennsylvania Girl Identified After She Went Missing in 1969

"I never expected her to be found after this period of time," Joan Marie Dymond's older sister Suzanne Estock said during a press conference Joan Marie Dymond was 14 when she went missing in 1969 from a park in Wilkes-Barre, Penn. This Tuesday, more than five decades later, her remains were identified. "We never stopped pursuing answers, and this investigation remains very active," said Captain Patrick Dougherty, commanding officer of PSP Troop P, in a news release from Pennsylvania state police. "After 53 years, the family of Joan...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Woman applies for benefits, realizes identity stolen

CHESTNUT HILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police Fern Ridge say they are investigating a case of unemployment fraud. According to a PSP press release, on October 5, just after 12:45 p.m., troopers received a report of unemployment fraud. As the release reads, the 65-year-old, female victim, from Effort, Monroe County, first learned […]
ASHLEY, PA
WBRE

Man charged with drug delivery resulting in death

WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —  Police are charging a man after they say an investigation revealed he sold fentanyl and multiple other drugs to a man resulting in his death. According to Wayne County District Attorney A.G. Howell, William Henry Motz, 31, of Lake Ariel, has been charged for the overdose death of Edward Lawrence Keane, […]
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
The Independent

Headless body found 42 years ago in New York’s Hudson Valley identified

The identity of a headless, handless body found 42 years ago in New York’s Hudson Valley has been identified by authorities through a genealogy database.New York State Police announced they had identified the victim as Anna Papalardo-Blake, 44, who disappeared on 18 March 1980, after using a private firm to create a full genetic sequence of DNA recovered from the body. Police said Papalardo-Blake left Vidal Sassoon on New York City’s 5th Avenue where she worked as a receptionist at around 6pm that evening. Her remains were found in a trunk near a dumpster on the grounds of the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WBRE

WBRE

29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy