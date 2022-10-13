Kroger reportedly could purchase Albertsons

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — Cincinnati-headquartered grocery company Kroger is reportedly in talks to purchase rival Albertsons, Bloomberg News and CNBC reported Thursday morning.

According to Bloomberg , a deal may come before the end of the week, although little details were available on its “exact structure and price.”

More than 20 brands fall under the Kroger umbrella — including Kroger, Harris Teeter and Ralphs. Albertsons’ banners include Albertsons, Safeway, Jewel-Osco and a dozen others. Albertsons is scheduled to report its second quarter earnings Tuesday morning.

Kroger averted a labor strike last Friday in its central and southeast Ohio stores after union workers ratified a new tentative contract agreement, which was the result of weeks of public back-and-forth over three previous rejected contract offers.

The company has not yet responded to Bloomberg or CNBC for comment.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.