iheartoswego.com
1854 Oswego County Map Donated
Oswego County Clerk Terry Wilbur recently received an 1854 map of Oswego County from Tom Metcalf of Bridgeport. Metcalf’s family settled in North Hannibal in 1806. Once belonging to his great-great-great-grandfather Sumner Metcalf, the map has been preserved and passed down through the generations since then. The map shows the whole of Oswego County in 1854, along with inset maps of the smaller municipalities in the county.
WKTV
Utica tent city
Heartbreak and hope: homeless live in tent city in west Utica. No beds, no dressers, no running water, no kitchen cabinets, minimal privacy, and major caring, from a nearby church. A tiny tent city has popped up in west Utica.
iheartoswego.com
Oswego Town Rural Cemetery Host 7th Annual Ghost and History Storytelling Tour
Stories of local legends and spirits will return with a live performance when SUNY Oswego’s storytelling class presents the 7th Annual Oswego Town Rural Cemetery: Ghost and History Storytelling Tour at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. Professor Jonel Langenfeld of SUNY Oswego’s theatre faculty directs the costumed storytellers...
iheartoswego.com
OCO Welcomes Valiant Retire, Inc. as Silver Level Sponsor for Giving Thanks Celebration
Returning after a two-year hiatus, OCO’s Giving Thanks, presented by G & C Foods and Eagle Beverage, is a food and beverage pairing event that celebrates the many programs and services that OCO provides and serves as a fundraiser for the agency’s Giving That Grows initiative, which focuses on fighting hunger and food insecurity in our communities.
iheartoswego.com
Michelle M. Borden – October 13, 2022
Michelle M. Borden, 47 of Oswego, NY passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022 at NY Presbyterian Hospital, Queens, NY. She was born in Oswego, NY and was the daughter of James C. and Marilyn Clancy Borden. Michelle had been employed as a server at several restaurants over the years in...
$880K sale in Onondaga: See 171 home sales in Onondaga County
171 home sales were recorded at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office this week between Oct. 3 and Oct. 7. The most expensive home sale was the sale of a 4-bedroom, 3½-bath Colonial that sold for $880,000, according to Onondaga County real estate records. The home was last sold in 2005 for $605,000. (See photos of the home)
iheartoswego.com
Mayor Barlow to Open New Skate Park in Oswego
Mayor Billy Barlow held a grand opening ribbon cutting event on Saturday to open a brand new, 8,000 square foot concrete skate park in the City of Oswego. The event featured a live DJ, food truck, pro skaters, and local vendors to celebrate the opening. Who: Mayor Billy Barlow, Oswego...
iheartoswego.com
2022 Oswego County Holiday Farmers’ Market Set for December 3rd
Another magical holiday season is fast approaching, and Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County (CCE Oswego) is eager to host the Oswego County Holiday Farmers’ Market once again!. Our unique holiday market event, part of the annual “Christmas in Mexico” celebration, is set to take place Saturday, December 3,...
Wayne, Ontario counties designated as high areas of COVID transmission, indoor masking recommended
The CDC recommends that people wear a mask in public places, get tested if they experienced symptoms, and stay home while sick.
Four restaurants fail their health inspections: September 25-October 1
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of September 25 to October 1. Four food services failed their inspections: Crazy Daisies, Kasson Road Market Diner, Park Street Navarino Orchard Mobile Unit, Cherry Valley Turnpike Ruby Tuesday, Yorktown Circle Read to see how each […]
wxhc.com
Village of Homer Turning off Water on Monday
In order to fix a leak, the Village of Homer will be turning off the water beginning at 6pm on Monday, October 17th at the corner of Cayuga St. and Cortland St. The water will remain off until the leak has been repaired. The Village of Homer will announce when the work is completed on their Facebook page HERE.
iheartoswego.com
Joseph G. Ravas – September 30, 2022
Joseph G. Ravas, 83, formerly of Oswego, Baldwinsville, and Mesa AZ., passed away peacefully on September 30th, 2022, in Oswego, NY with family by his side. He was pre-deceased by his wife, Susan K, (Connor) Ravas. He is survived by his brother William (Cheryl) Ravas; his children, Mary (Brian) Cullen,...
localsyr.com
Sistina Giordano leaving “Bridge Street”
EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As Sistina Giordano announced via her social media Wednesday, she is leaving Bridge Street after eight years as its host. During Thursday’s show, Steve Infanti, who served the last two years as her co-host, acknowledged the move and expressed his gratitude for sharing the desk with Sistina on Bridge Street.
iheartoswego.com
C. Marie Dixon – October 14, 2022
C. Marie Dixon, 92 of Oswego passed away Friday October 14, at the Manor at Seneca Hill. She was born in Oswego and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Rose Molinari DeSantis. Mrs. Dixon was the widow of the late Frederick “Minnow” Dixon. She was a...
3 displaced after first floor fire makes Baldwinsville home unlivable, chief says
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — Three people were displaced Saturday after a first floor fire at a Baldwinsville house left smoke damage throughout the home. Firefighters saw smoke pouring from the second floor of 7 Mechanic St. around 2:47 p.m., North West Fire District Chief Jeff Belczak said. Bystanders reported they...
cnycentral.com
Oswego County leaders take first step to stop the smell coming from Volney ethanol plant
TOWN OF VOLNEY, N.Y. — The Oswego County Legislature announced they've made a deal with delinquent ethanol plant owner Attis Biofuels to take over and sell it to a new company. It's been a smelly situation for months now, and finally it looks like people in the Town of Volney will get to breathe easy again.
Central New York Shares Memories From Sangertown And Riverside Center
Do you have amazing memories from Sangertown Square Mall in New Hartford and Riverside Center in Utica?. At one point, our Central New York and Mohawk Valley region were home to two amazing malls. We still have one going strong in Sangertown. Let's share some history on both malls:. Sangertown...
localsyr.com
Extraordinary Place: Madden’s retired horse farm
(WSYR-TV)- Carrie Lazarus takes us to an Extraordinary Place located in scenic small-town Cazenovia, N.Y. – Madden’s retired horse farm. The Madden’s retired horse farm has 100 acres of land dedicated to the horses to roam freely.
cnyhomepage.com
Update: Algonquin Apartments Fire
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Tuesday, October 11th the Utica Fire Department was dispatched to the Algonquin Apartments on Genesee Street after a report of a fire. Once firefighters arrived on the scene, they learned there was a fire in a third-floor apartment, where they found a male who has sustained serious burns to his body.
Break Out The Flannel For One Large Festival In Upstate New York
Do you like flannel? Do you like beards? How about axe throwing? There is one festival in Upstate New York calling your name. The Foothills Flannel Festival will take place on Saturday October 22nd from 2PM - 9PM at 12 North Sports Bar of Utica. The festival is free to attend. There is all sorts of events happening throughout the day:
