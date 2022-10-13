ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Daily Mail

President Biden is caught swearing on hot mic as he tours Hurricane Ian wreckage with Mayor of Ft. Myers: Puts on a united front with DeSantis after hurricane killed at least 109

The president was caught on hot mic proclaiming that 'no one f***s with a Biden' during his trip to Florida Wednesday where he put on a united front with Ron DeSantis, who he called 'guv.'. After surveying damage from Hurricane Ian in Florida, President Joe Biden delivered remarks alongside the...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

SEE IT: Ivanka Trump hands out meals to Floridians affected by Hurricane Ian

Ivanka Trump visited Naples and Fort Myers, Florida, on Wednesday to hand out meals to those affected by Hurricane Ian. The former White House aide joined the efforts of CityServe, a Christian nonprofit group that provides service via local churches, and Mercy Chefs, another nonprofit organization dedicated to providing restaurant-quality meals to feed those who visited the tent. Those who received the food and supplies included needy families and first responders.
FORT MYERS, FL
The Independent

Hurricane Ian: Death toll continues to climb after sheriff predicts hundreds of lives lost

As Hurricane Ian continues to move forward into South Carolina, the death toll continues to rise in Florida.During a press briefing on Friday morning, Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie confirmed that there was one Ian-related death in Polk County and 12 unconfirmed deaths in Charlotte County. Guthrie warned that these numbers are likely to rise as search and rescue efforts continue in the wake of the storm. Separately, officials in Lee County – home to cities like Fort Myers – have reported 16 deaths from Hurricane Ian, and five other deaths.Earlier this week, Lee County Sheriff...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
The Independent

False promises, a legal investigation and a mystery woman: Unanswered questions about Ron DeSantis's migrant flights

Two planes with 48 migrants, most of whom fled Venezuela in the wake of that country’s political and economic collapse, landed unannounced on the island of Martha’s Vineyard off the coast of Massachusetts on 14 September.Days later, officials in Delaware were anticipating another Texas flight bound for the coast, roughly 20 miles from President Joe Biden’s beach home.The flights originating from San Antonio – roughly 2,000 miles from their coastal destinations – were arranged by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s administration, supported by a $12m plan in his state’s budget.After crossing the US-Mexico border and processing by federal and state authorities,...
FLORIDA STATE
dallasexpress.com

Hurricane Ian Death Toll Rises

Five days after landfall on Florida’s west coast as a Category 4 storm, leaving devastation in its wake, Hurricane Ian has a death toll that has continued to rise, with officials now counting dozens of victims. A total of 103 deaths have been confirmed as a result of the...
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Ukraine: Explosions rock Kyiv a week after Russian strikes

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Several loud explosions rocked the center of the Ukrainian capital Monday, a week after Russia orchestrated a massive, coordinated air strike across the country. Kyiv city mayor Vitaliy Klichko said the central Shevchenko district of the capital had been hit, and urged residents to take...
EUROPE
KHQ Right Now

Mad Minute stories from Thursday, October 13th

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers responded to a resident's home to relocate a large black bear found taking shelter under the deck. CPW Officer John Livingston posted photos and videos to Instagram showing the removal of the big bear from under the deck of a home near Needham Elementary School in Durango.
KHQ Right Now

Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine-War

UNITED NATIONS -- The United Nations chief has reiterated his appeal to Russia to grant the International Committee of the Red Cross “full access” to all prisoners of war. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Friday this is required under international humanitarian law, including the Third Geneva Convention, according to U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric.
MILITARY
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

Judge dismisses election fraud complaint Melissa Martz filed in loss to U.S. Rep. Brian Mast

A judge has dismissed a lawsuit Melissa Martz filed over her Aug. 23 election loss to U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, in which she claimed “fraud, misconduct and corruption.”. Martz, an attorney who represented herself, failed "to state a cause of action," according to the Oct. 7 ruling by Leon County Judge Angela C. Dempsey. "The facts alleged were insufficient to change or place in doubt the result of the election."
PALM BEACH, FL

