Read full article on original website
Related
Illinois residents may have money waiting for them in Pandemic-EBT funds
Illinois residents should be aware some P-EBT benefits have already been issued, while other benefits do not have a set time when they will be issued.
$3,000 stimulus payments could be coming for millions of Illinois residents
Stimulus payments worth $3,000 are coming for millions of Illinois residents because residents are already facing so much financial and economic trouble due to the cost of living crisis and high inflation.
vincennespbs.org
Memorial Bridge to close in January
The Lincoln Memorial Bridge will be closed for the first 4 months of 2023. The announcement was made Thursday. The Indiana Department of Transportation says the bridge, linking downtown Vincennes across the Wabash into Illinois, is set to shut down January 9th. The US National Parks Service will be doing...
Illinois Residents Have Less Than a Month Left to Submit a Claim in the Class-Action Snapchat Settlement
There's less than a month left for Illinois residents who have used Snapchat since November 2015 to submit a claim as part of a multi-million dollar class-action settlement against the app's parent company. Those wishing to file a claim to receive a payment have until Saturday, Nov. 5 to do...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gov. Pritzker and First Lady Release Tax Returns, Report Over $18 Million in Taxable Income
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois first lady M.K. Pritzker reported earning more than $18.5 million in adjusted gross income last year — a hefty bump from the $5.1 million the billionaire couple reported in 2020. Pritzker’s campaign on Friday released partial 2021 state and federal tax returns, which also...
Indiana bridge to close for concrete repairs
The Indiana Department of Transportation recently announced a closure to the Lincoln Memorial Bridge for repairs.
New trail connects Parke and Vermillion counties
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A new trail will connect Parke and Vermillion Counties. This is the first walking trail that has ever connected the two. It sits in between Hillsdale and Montezuma. Originally, the trail was an abandoned railroad bridge owned by the Department of Natural Resources. The DNR was looking to scrap the […]
Springfield plans hazardous waste drop-off event Oct. 22 at Illinois State Fairgrounds
The city is asking residents to sign up and bring a wide variety of items for disposal. Items eligible for disposal include fertilizer, drain cleaner, pesticides, paint thinner, lithium batteries, oil based paints, used motor oil, old gasoline, fuel additives and antifreeze, among others. Those interested in participating can sign...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Examiner
New S&P report shows Illinois with worst credit in the nation
(The Center Square) – In May, Illinois saw its credit rating from S&P Global Rating increase. But the latest newsletter from the ratings agency shows the state has the worst overall credit in the country. The S&P newsletter shows which U.S. states have increased their credit ratings and which...
Comments / 2