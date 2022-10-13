Read full article on original website
Aviation International News
Rising Demand For Gulfstream Business Jets Prompts Investment In Maintenance Capability
In the wake of the Covid pandemic, Gulfstream has seen strong demand for all its business jets and from well beyond the domestic U.S. market, with new customers gravitating to the convenience of private aviation. With more aircraft and operators to support, the manufacturer has been investing in additional maintenance facilities worldwide.
Aviation International News
Pilatus Builds Up Service Network in U.S.
Pilatus Aircraft (Static AD_307) is focusing on airplane completions and the expansion of its service-center network in the U.S., according to Tom Aniello, v-p of marketing at Pilatus Business Aircraft, the Swiss company’s U.S. subsidiary. He also discussed how Pilatus is managing its supply chain in terms of spare parts and production rates for 2023 and beyond.
Aviation International News
HondaJet Elite II Adds Range and Automation
Honda Aircraft has unveiled upgrades to the HondaJet that add range, new cabin designs, ground spoilers, and a stabilized approach feature. Dubbed HondaJet Elite II, deliveries of the upgraded jet are expected later this year, following FAA certification in the next few weeks. The company will also add an autothrottle system to the twinjet in the first half of next year, along with Garmin Autoland in the second half.
Aviation International News
Engine Assurance Program Marks Enrollment Milestone
Engine Assurance Program (EAP, Booth 1841) has enrolled the 250th engine/APU—a Honeywell TFE731 turbofan—in its business jet hourly maintenance program. In addition, it is expanding the program to include the Honeywell CFE738 engine and 36-150F2M APU that power the Dassault Falcon 2000, the Dallas-based company announced on the eve of NBAA-BACE 2022.
Aviation International News
Supernal eVTOL To Feature Honeywell Anthem Flight Deck
Honeywell will provide its Anthem integrated flight deck for Supernal’s five-seat eVTOL. On Monday, the advanced air mobility division of Korean car maker Hyundai confirmed it will use the always-on cloud-based avionics suite that Honeywell introduced in October 2021 as a versatile platform that can be adapted for multiple aircraft types.
Aviation International News
Beechcraft Denali Deliveries Extended by a Year
First deliveries of the Beechcraft Denali turboprop single have been delayed by a year, Textron Aviation announced Monday at its NBAA-BACE 2022 news conference. The clean-sheet airplane poised to take market share from Pilatus Aircraft’s venerable PC-12 is now expected to be delivered in the second half of 2024.
Aviation International News
Outfitted G700s Leads Full Gulfstream Fleet on Display
Gulfstream Aerospace (Static AD_101) has all seven models of its business jet fleet on static display this week at NBAA-BACE 2022, including the in-development top-of-the-line G700 and G800. It is also highlighting its planned expansions of its manufacturing and support facilities at the show. The G700 and G800, with respective...
Aviation International News
Rolls-Royce Plans To Fly Pearl 10X Engine in 2023
Rolls-Royce (Booth 2043) plans to fly its first Pearl 10X engine for the ultra-long-range Dassault Falcon 10X in the second quarter of next year. Philipp Zeller, Rolls-Royce senior v-p for Dassault, said flight tests of the engine will be conducted on Roll-Royce’s Boeing 747-200 flying testbed in Tucson, Arizona. The tests will involve four engines that collectively will fly for approximately 100 hours. After successful flight testing, the engines will be shipped to Dassault.
Aviation International News
Starr Insurance Launches Safety Partners; APS Among First To Join
Aviation insurance solutions provider Starr Insurance (Booth 3014) has developed a program to maximize a business aviation company’s savings and operational safety. The Starr Safety Partnership program, announced today, provides access to a portfolio of premium service providers at a significant discount. The program focuses on the entire life cycle of aircraft ownership, with an emphasis on safety and cost-efficient operations.
Aviation International News
Daher Brings Two Latest Turboprops to Henderson Static Display
Daher Aircraft (Booth 3232, Static AD_510) is showcasing at the NBAA-BACE static display its two new flagship single-engine turboprops: the TBM 960, an upgraded replacement for the TBM 940; and the Kodiak 900, a faster, more comfortable complement to the Kodiak 100 Series III utility aircraft. The TBM 960’s FAA...
Aviation International News
Flight Pro Passes Ethical Hacking Testing
Six months after opening its doors, trip planning and handling provider Flight Pro International has successfully put its Flight Pro Connect technology to the security test. By subjecting Flight Pro Connect to penetration or “ethical hacking” testing, the company was able to show that Connect exceeds customers’ security requirements.
Aviation International News
Bluetail Aims To Improve Part 135 Aircraft Conformity Process
Bluetail has completed the development of Mach Conformity, a software module that the Phoenix-based aircraft digital records provider (Booth 2421) said will reduce the time it takes to perform conformity inspections by 50 percent. The recent growth of the Part 135 on-demand charter market has pressured operators to add aircraft...
Aviation International News
Airbus Considers ACJ TwoTwenty a ‘Perfect Fit’ for U.S.
Airbus comes to NBAA-BACE 2022 with fresh optimism over the U.S. business jet market, and particularly for the ACJ TwoTwenty—the company’s large-cabin business jet offering based on the Pratt & Whitney PW1500G-powered A220 airliner. Scheduled for delivery from sole completions center Comlux in Indianapolis early next year, the first ACJ TwoTwenty marks the start of a production run for which Airbus will set aside between four and six delivery slots in the coming years, according to Airbus Corporate Jets president Benoit Defforge.
Aviation International News
Jet Luxe To Add Pair of Global 7500s
Jet Luxe (Booth 4535) is adding eight jets to its U.S.-based fleet, has secured the necessary investment to acquire two new-production Bombardier Global 7500s, and is adding more employees. The company’s current fleet includes the Bombardier Global 5000, 6000, and XRS; Gulfstream V and G550; Learjet 35A; Hawker 800; and...
Aviation International News
Dassault Names Annen to Head Falcon Jet Support
Dassault Aviation (Booth 2435, Static AD_204) has named Pauline Annen as director of pilot operational support for Dassault Falcon Jet, the French airframer announced Monday at NBAA-BACE 2022. A veteran engineer and Falcon pilot, Annen will lead a team of experienced Dassault engineers and pilots responsible for assisting Falcon operators and pilots in the Americas, with an emphasis on the service entry of new aircraft.
Aviation International News
Electrical Problem Prompts 787 Emergency Landing
An American Airlines Boeing 787-9 made an emergency landing on Friday after experiencing what is being reported as a significant electrical problem over the North Atlantic. Flight 87, operating from London Heathrow (LHR) to Chicago O’Hare (KORD), successfully diverted to Keflavik, Iceland (KEF). According to data from FlightAware, three...
Aviation International News
JetAviva Taps Concept Aviation To Expand Presence in Brazil
Melbourne, Florida-based business aircraft brokerage JetAviva (Static AD_509) has partnered with Concept Aviation, a Brazilian aviation commerce and consultancy company, to provide its customers with increased access to Brazil’s aircraft market. “This will expand JetAviva’s international reach and allow our customers turnkey brokerage and acquisition services throughout Latin America,”...
Aviation International News
P&WC Launches Online Services Hub
Pratt & Whitney Canada (P&WC; Booth 2835) launched Services Hub on Monday at NBAA-BACE 2022 as a new self-serve digital tool designed to guide customers online through the process of selecting the right P&WC maintenance services and solutions for their engine, aircraft model, and lifecycle stage. The company has more than 70 aftermarket offerings to support its 66,000 engines in service, and the tool will help customers quickly find what they need.
Aviation International News
Hydrogen-powered CityHawk eVTOL Aircraft Could Transform Air Ambulance Services
Visit AIN's new resource https://FutureFlight.aero for all the news on developing aviation technology. Urban Aeronautics has been flight testing a technology demonstrator for its planned CityHawk eVTOL aircraft, which it says will be safer and more reliable by having no external moving parts. Instead of rotors, the hydrogen-powered vehicle will have ducted fans installed in its fuselage, which the company says will make it more flexible when it comes to landing on city streets.
Aviation International News
TreviPay Launches New Biz Flight Services Payment Platform
Among the first-time exhibitors at this year’s NBAA-BACE is the TreviPay Aviation Network (Booth 4513F), a new co-branded card solution tailored to the needs of FBOs and flight service organizations. While this may be the network’s first time at the annual show, neither TreviPay nor its KHI affiliate that...
