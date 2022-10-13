Read full article on original website
Smarter N U
3d ago
Apartments and corporations all utilize commercial loans that reset every 5 or so years. So expect these interest rates to start driving rents up very soon.
luxury-houses.net
A Private and Enchanting Estate is Unlike Any Other in Washoe Valley City, Colorado Seeks $5.5 Million
18250 Lake Vista Rd in Washoe Valley City for Sale. 18250 Lake Vista Rd, Washoe Valley City, Nevada is a custom European-style home features superior quality finishes throughout situated on a private water-ski lake in Hidden Lake Ranch. This estate in Washoe Valley City offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 18250 Lake Vista Rd, please contact Jean C Merkelbach (Phone: 775-901-0704) at Engel and Volkers Lake Tahoe for full support and perfect service.
nevadabusiness.com
NVSAA Report Shows Reno Apartment Rents Declined During Past Quarter
RENO – A report released this week by the Nevada State Apartment Association (NVSAA) shows Northern Nevada apartment rents recorded modest increases over the past 12 months and declined during the past quarter. The report, issued by the NVSAA based on data provided by CoStar, shows asking rents for...
State DMV offices in Las Vegas, Reno to reopen Monday after internet outage
Nevada Department of Motor Vehicle offices are set to reopen Monday after an internet outage closed them Friday and Saturday, the agency said on its website.
Elko Daily Free Press
Nevada tax revenues exceed general fund budget by more than $1 billion
Nevada’s faster-than-expected economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and a period of high inflation triggered record-setting amounts of sales and gaming tax revenues, leading the state to collect more than $1 billion more than tax revenue projections for the last fiscal year. The $5.5 billion collected through the fiscal...
Ready for short drive, Las Vegas? Powerball jackpot Monday climbs to $480M
Another shot at a lottery jackpot worth nearly a half-billion dollars is up for grabs if you're willing to make a short drive. The estimated main Powerball prize for Monday's drawing climbed to $480 million after no tickets on Saturday matched all five numbers and the Powerball, according to the multistate lottery game's website.
Report: Las Vegas apartments showing decline in rent
A report released this week shows apartment rents in Southern Nevada declining during the past quarter while vacancy rates are rising from the all-time low set last year.
Reno is named America's latest boom-town as blue chip firms snap up warehouse space, driving house prices up by 70% in four years, and locals say they're being priced out
Reno in Nevada has become America's latest boomtown, as blue chip firms flock to snap up warehouse space there - leaving locals fearful of being priced out. The city, previously famed for its casinos, has almost no available warehouse space, with construction firms putting new ones up as fast as they can.
KOLO TV Reno
5th Annual Northern Nevada Construction Career Day
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Friday morning, a Coalition of northern Nevada Construction Industry associations, trades and contracting companies in partnership with Washoe County School District, hosted over 1,600 middle and high school students from school across the region for Construction Career Day. Students got the opportunity to interact with, have...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno-Tahoe International Airport breaks ground on multi-year construction program
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority (RTAA) hosted a groundbreaking celebration Thursday morning to usher in the MoreRNO construction program, set to modernize the Reno-Tahoe International Airport. U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, U.S. Congressman Mark Amodei, Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve and other local officials joined airport officials for...
mynews4.com
Latest report shows Reno apartment rents starting to dip
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A new report indicates the rent prices for apartments around Las Vegas are starting to dip, suggesting the market is continuing to stabilize after prices skyrocketed over the last year. The Nevada State Apartment Association said Thursday that asking rents averaged...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada announces new home care funding; minimum wage increase for field
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has announced an increase in home care funding, as well as a $15 minimum wage for caregivers as part of his budget. Under the new budget, the Medicaid reimbursement would change from $17.56 an hour to $25 an hour. Currently, the median wage for Nevada’s 13,000 home care workers is $11 an hour, decreasing over the last decade when adjusted for inflation.
A ‘little’ relief for Las Vegas valley renters: Monthly average price down, vacancies up
Rental prices are down and vacancy rates are up -- both slightly --according to a report released by the Nevada State Apartment Association.
Nevada DMV closed today due to internet outage
Nevada DMV and other state offices are closed Friday due to a significant internet outage, according to DMV's Twitter.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada treatment center to get millions in funding for treatment
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Biden administration has announced a $3.7 million investment to improve healthcare and recovery services in rural Nevada. “In Nevada, we see a growing need to further ensure people in our smaller communities enjoy access to care as close to home as possible,” Ingvoldstad said. “USDA’s Emergency Rural Health Care Grant Program was created to support stronger, more resilient healthcare services in throughout rural America and here in Nevada. With today’s investments, the New Frontier Treatment Center in Fallon can broaden their reach to help even more individuals and families on their path to wellness and recovery.”
Live blog: Hawaii football vs. Nevada
Hawaii takes the field for the first time since a narrow loss to San Diego State last week.
963kklz.com
The Darkest Sky In The Country Is in Our Own Nevada Backyard
We live in a city – a whole state – that is known for having some of the biggest and brightest neon lights in the world! But you might not have known this – Nevada is also home to one of the darkest skies in the country.
KOLO TV Reno
Injured paraglider rescued near Mount Rose summit
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -First responders rescued a downed paraglider Sunday afternoon near the summit of Mount Rose. The paraglider was in stable condition and was taken to the hospital via Care Flight, Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue reported. TMFR, the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District, the Washoe County Sheriff’s...
FOX Reno
Jay Kenny seeking upset against Naomi Duerr as she goes for third term on Reno council
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — In the race for Reno's Ward 2 this midterm election cycle, two-term councilwoman Naomi Duerr seeks to defend her seat, facing a well-funded challenger in small business owner Jay Kenny. Duerr comfortably advanced through the June primary, receiving 54% of the...
2news.com
Food Bank of Northern Nevada Announces New Produce on Wheels Locations
The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is bringing their Produce On Wheels program to two new sites beginning in October of 2022. Produce On Wheels is a senior program focusing on providing access to healthy, nutritious foods that can often be out of reach for those on a fixed income.
travel2next.com
20 Day Trips From Las Vegas
When visiting Las Vegas, you might be distracted by the big city lights, endless shows, casinos and entertainment. Las Vegas can be an intense destination, and if you’re looking to slow down and explore a bit further afield, whether in the surrounding state of Nevada or even further into the stunning landscapes of Utah and Arizona, you’ll find that there is a wealth of beauty.
