CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Biden administration has announced a $3.7 million investment to improve healthcare and recovery services in rural Nevada. “In Nevada, we see a growing need to further ensure people in our smaller communities enjoy access to care as close to home as possible,” Ingvoldstad said. “USDA’s Emergency Rural Health Care Grant Program was created to support stronger, more resilient healthcare services in throughout rural America and here in Nevada. With today’s investments, the New Frontier Treatment Center in Fallon can broaden their reach to help even more individuals and families on their path to wellness and recovery.”

NEVADA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO