Two Syracuse commits share their thoughts on the Orange’s 5-0 start, its best win and Robert Anae’s offense

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The loudest moments from Syracuse-N.C. State: A touchdown that didn’t count and a run to ice the win
Syracuse Orange Football 2022: Syracuse vs N.C.State — Syracuse, N.Y. — No. 18 Syracusedefeated No. 15 N.C. State 24-9 on Saturday in front of the 10th sellout crowd in the history of the Dome. The fans were raucous throughout and made their presence felt. If you purchase a...
Wolfpack sent packing: Syracuse football defeats N.C. State 24-9 (Brent Axe recap)
Syracuse Orange Football 2022: Syracuse vs N.C.State — Syracuse, N.Y. — Watch out, America. Syracuse football has entered the chat. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Syracuse overcomes mistakes and penalties; ‘Mob’ defense puts away N.C. State (Axe’s best and worst)
Syracuse, N.Y. — A sold-out crowd of 49,705 fans at the JMA Wireless Dome watched a tense game that was sealed by a 25-yard touchdown run by Sean Tucker that led to a 24-9 victory for No. 18 Syracuse over No. 15 North Carolina State. Let’s take a look...
Mikel Jones stayed at Syracuse so he could make a bowl. Now he gets to play in one: ‘It feels amazing’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Mikel Jones could have left the Syracuse football program after the 2021 season. The All-ACC linebacker could have moved on to the NFL, having already played three seasons of college ball. He also could have transferred to a different program, as other schools tried to lure him away with talk of wallet-busting name, image and likeness deals.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Garrett Shrader thought a flag was coming on interception, but it never did: ‘You start to feel like an idiot’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Garrett Shrader saw one of the sideline officials reaching for the little yellow flag in his pocket late in the second quarter when Syracuse football faced 2nd-and-10 at N.C. State’s 14-yard line. He thought he’d managed to get one of the Wolfpack’s defenders to jump...
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse football performance vs. N.C. State
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the No. 18 Syracuse football team for its 24-9 victory against No. 15 North Carolina State on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? Coaches?. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats...
Syracuse moves up 4 spots in AP, coaches polls ahead of Week 8 road game at No. 5 Clemson
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football continued to climb the AP Top 25 on Sunday, moving up four spots following its sixth win of the season against N.C. State. The Orange is now ranked No. 14 in both the AP poll and the USA Today Coaches Poll after becoming bowl eligible for the first time since 2018.
Cicero-North Syracuse marching band reaches new heights with win over elite field in Liverpool (199 photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Cicero-North Syracuse marching band was chased to the best mark in the state this season on Saturday night. The Northstars won the national division of Liverpool’s Silks & Sounds of Autumn show with a mark of 90.75. Going into this week C-NS held the previous best score of the fall, with an 88.57 at Phoenix last week.
RELATED PEOPLE
What’s the record for most players to start at least 1 game in a season for Jim Boeheim? (Mike’s Mailbox)
Syracuse, N.Y. – Jim Boeheim likes to find a starting five and stick with the lineup. What coach wouldn’t welcome that scenario?. As recently as six years ago, Syracuse went through an entire season with the same five players in the starting lineup for each game.
Garrett Williams injury update for Clemson: ‘We want him back lickety split’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Garrett Williams left Syracuse football’s 24-9 win over N.C. State in the second quarter, helped off by trainers and taken immediately to the medical tent on the sideline. He’d just tackled Wolfpack quarterback Jack Chambers for a loss of 5 yards. He stood up to...
Where does Syracuse’s sellout vs. N.C. State rank among the biggest Dome crowds?
Syracuse, N.Y. — A crowd of 49,705 fans packed the JMA Wireless Dome for No. 18 Syracuse’s 24-9 win over No. 15 N.C. State on Saturday. The game was the first sellout of the year and the 10th sellout in school history. “So proud of the student body...
Syracuse football box score vs. N.C. State
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from No. 18 Syracuse’s 24-9 victory against No. 15 North Carolina State on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_NCST_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Syracuse football game vs. N.C. State is officially a sellout, the 10th in school history
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse’s football game against North Carolina State is officially a sellout. The school announced hours before the 3:30 p.m. kick that tickets for the game have sold out. It’s the 10th sellout in school history and the first since the Clemson game in 2019, when...
Syracuse among 9 unbeatens. Let it sink in while drafting Babers’ new contract (what they’re saying)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football is 6-0 following a 24-9 victory against North Carolina State on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. In a statement win that will reverberate nationally, the Orange remained one of nine unbeaten teams in college football. Syracuse will likely climb into the Top...
localsyr.com
“Starting 6-0 is something that is extremely special:”Dino Babers addresses the media following win over NC State
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse head coach Dino Babers addressed the media Saturday evening following a 24-9 win over #15 NC State. Syracuse has clinched bowl eligibility for the first time since 2018. Garrett Shrader was 16-25 for 210 yards and two touchdowns. Syracuse held NC State to just...
What are Syracuse’s chances vs Clemson? N.C. State coach Dave Doeren has seen both and chimes in
Syracuse, N.Y. — No. 18 Syracuse defeated No. 15 N.C. State 24-9 on Saturday to get its sixth win of the season and become bowl eligible. The game was tight throughout before a 34-yard completion from Garrett Shrader to Damien Alford in the fourth quarter set up a touchdown to ice the game.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The vision: Micron housing boom would spread far beyond Clay, including lots of urban apartments
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Central New York home building industry has steadily withered. Thirty years ago, builders in the Syracuse metro region constructed four times as many houses and apartments each year as they do today. But a dramatic reversal is coming. Soon local home builders will be called...
Hey East Syracuse Minoa families: We’ve got your school kids covered
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse.com has expanded its coverage of high school activities beyond sports this season. In districts such as East Syracuse Minoa, we’ve covered marching band, academic achievement, athletes in college and fun classroom extras. Below are a few examples of that effort.
HS football: West Genesee’s defense holds Baldwinsville in check with key plays
West Genesee’s stingy defense played a major role in Friday’s nonleague football victory over Baldwinsville. Sophomore lineman Christian Burns intercepted a screen pass and walked into the end zone on the Bees’ first possession to begin a defensive onslaught that would guide the Wildcats to a 20-14 victory at West Genesee High School.
‘Angels in America’ larger than life at Syracuse’s Redhouse (review)
The Redhouse Arts Center opened its 2022/23 theater season on Friday evening with their production of Tony Kushner’s monumental “Angels in America, Part 1-Millennium Approaches,” directed by Redhouse Artistic Director Temar Underwood. Replete with a highly-acclaimed pedigree since 1993, “Angels…” has been the recipient of the Pulitzer...
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
65K+
Followers
51K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0