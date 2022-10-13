ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Two Syracuse commits share their thoughts on the Orange’s 5-0 start, its best win and Robert Anae’s offense

By Emily Leiker
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

Mikel Jones stayed at Syracuse so he could make a bowl. Now he gets to play in one: ‘It feels amazing’

Syracuse, N.Y. — Mikel Jones could have left the Syracuse football program after the 2021 season. The All-ACC linebacker could have moved on to the NFL, having already played three seasons of college ball. He also could have transferred to a different program, as other schools tried to lure him away with talk of wallet-busting name, image and likeness deals.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
State
New York State
Syracuse, NY
College Sports
Syracuse, NY
Football
Syracuse, NY
Sports
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Anae
Syracuse.com

Syracuse football box score vs. N.C. State

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from No. 18 Syracuse’s 24-9 victory against No. 15 North Carolina State on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_NCST_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE...
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Syracuse Football#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Lanorris Sellers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
College
Syracuse University
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
65K+
Followers
51K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy