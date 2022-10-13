Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Sunday, October 16, 2022
Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken in the Wyoming Range by Jon Cunninham of Big Piney, Wyoming. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better. NOTE...
After Clinic Arson, Abortion Rights Advocates in Wyoming Step Up Their Fight
The sun was just coming up on May 25 when Julie Burkhart’s phone rang. Burkhart had arrived in Casper, Wyoming, a day earlier to check on renovations to a new abortion clinic she was opening on East Second Street. The final cleaning in preparation for opening day was scheduled for the end of the week. That evening she’d done a walk-through; all looked good. But when she heard the voice of one of her contractors on the other end of the line, she knew something was wrong. “I was thinking there’s a plumbing issue,” she recalled. “‘There was a water break, right?’”
Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper Saves a Suicidal Man’s Life
A Douglas Trooper was dispatched to a suicidal subject on I-25 early last week, according to a written statement from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The trooper found the man in a parking area near Douglas. The Wyoming Highway Patrol said the man needed medical assistance and was still armed with...
sweetwaternow.com
Wyoming Department of Health Reports Increase in Synthetic Opioid Overdose Deaths
CHEYENNE — With overdose deaths connected to synthetic opioid use rising in Wyoming and across the country, the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH), in coordination with Governor Mark Gordon, is sharing important information about fentanyl and similar drugs with state residents. Fentanyl is a synthetic, or manmade, opioid. In...
cowboystatedaily.com
Poisonous Death Cap Mushrooms Already In Mountain West, Will Spread To Wyoming Soon
The effects of eating poisonous death cap mushrooms aren't something anybody would want to experience, says a University of Wyoming mushroom expert. "It's not a good way to leave this world," Steven Miller told Cowboy State Daily on Friday....
oilcity.news
Wyoming Department of Health sees growing deaths from statewide fentanyl use
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Overdose deaths connected with synthetic opioid use are rising across Wyoming as well as the rest of the country, leading the Wyoming Department of Health to share information about fentanyl to raise awareness. The health department defines fentanyl as a synthetic opioid which is commonly used...
cowboystatedaily.com
Gubernatorial Debate: Candidate Would Prioritize Banning Ballot Drop Boxes
The three candidates running for Wyoming governor gave their perspectives on how they believe elections in the state should be altered moving forward during a Wyoming PBS debate Thursday night. Libertarian Jared Baldes said increasing voter confidence should be a priority...
Study Says Montana is the Deadliest State During COVID Pandemic
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The state of Montana has the dubious distinction of having been found the deadliest state during the COVID pandemic, according to the financial website Wallet Hub. Out of 50 States and Washington, D.C. Montana Scored 51st. KGVO News reached out to Wallet Hub analyst Jill...
cowboystatedaily.com
After Thumb Nearly Gets Ripped-Off In Crossbow Mishap, Wyoming Hunter Back Out On The Hunt
Two years after watching his wife nearly lose half of her hand to a crossbow accident in the back country, David Mercado of Casper still gets emotional about it. "When you have somebody you love who has suffered a really bad...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Elections Committee Meeting Gets Heated; Citizens Call For Paper Ballots
Discussion about federally certifying Wyoming's election equipment Friday morning grew heated when addressing the security of the state's elections and voting machines. The Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions committee passed a draft bill Friday that codifies the secretary of...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming EV Road Trip Hell: Cheyenne to Casper In 15 Hours
Alan O'Hashi is experienced at driving his electric vehicle around Wyoming. A former resident of the Cowboy State, he now lives in Colorado, but has taken many return road trips in his Nissan Leaf. One thing he's learned is that...
kotatv.com
South Dakota is the sixth highest state for fatal semi-truck crashes
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Personal injury lawyers examined data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and found that South Dakota is the sixth highest state when it comes to the percentage of fatal crashes involving large semi-trucks. The research found that 24 of the 191 vehicles involved in...
Montana cannot adopt a one-size-fits all approach to a crisis it helped create
Last week, Gov. Greg Gianforte’s Housing Task Force released its draft recommendations to address housing in Montana. These include forcing every community to allow accessory dwelling units on every residential lot, removing local restrictions on how small lots can be and stopping local governments from requiring parking spaces for new development. These recommendations to remove […] The post Montana cannot adopt a one-size-fits all approach to a crisis it helped create appeared first on Daily Montanan.
KUTV
69 mph gust reported as high winds blow into Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — High winds blew into Utah early Sunday morning, with one gust of 69 miles per hour being reported at Park Lane in Farmington. The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for Weber and Davis counties until 10:00 a.m. Sunday. A wind advisory was also issued for parts of eastern Salt Lake County.
Miss The WY Gubernatorial Debate? So Did Everyone Else
There was a Wyoming governor debate Thursday night?. Actually, a lot of people did not know, and it did not get much press coverage. We can ask why but the reasons seem obvious. There are really only 3 candidates left in the race after the primary election was held. A...
klkntv.com
Nebraska prepares for mass casualty events
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is co-hosting a two-day conference this week to prepare for mass casualty attacks. The focus is the importance of a multi-disciplinary approach and how it can be tailored to fit almost any situation. The conference is being...
klkntv.com
Nebraska farmers asked to help fight wildfires amid dangerous conditions
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska farmers are being called on to help battle wildfires, with one agency saying it cannot handle these out-of-control blazes without their assistance. Osceola Fire and Rescue sent the plea on social media after at least a dozen departments from across the state spent hours...
oilcity.news
Wyoming Teacher Apprenticeship standards to be signed Wednesday; candidates can apply in spring 2023
CASPER, Wyo. — Standards for a new Wyoming Teacher Apprenticeship program will be signed at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19 as several school districts prepare to help pilot the new program. Signing of the new standards will allow pilot school districts to start taking candidate applications in spring 2023,...
cowboystatedaily.com
So Far, So Good: Wyoming Ranchers Are OK With Wind Energy Projects, But Time Will Tell
While there's no shortage of people and entities challenging wind energy projects across Wyoming, you won't find many Cowboy State ranchers among them. But more conflicts could arise with grazing on public lands as more turbines are approved and built.
cowboystatedaily.com
Report: Wyoming Inflation Rate Higher Than National Average
Inflation is still smoldering underneath our nation's economy, like a Wyoming coal seam that's caught fire underground and just doesn't want to go out. That fire, as it happens, is burning even hotter in Wyoming and other Mountain...
