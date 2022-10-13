ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denham Springs, LA

NOLA.com

Curious Louisiana: The four seconds that Ole Miss fans just can't forget

Like so many football fans living in Louisiana or Mississippi in the early 1970s, Jim Thompson Jr. remembers exactly where he was the evening of Nov. 4, 1972. He was a senior from Vicksburg, Mississippi, at the time. Instead of going to the game in Baton Rouge, he attended a party at his school in a field with a bonfire and listened to it on the radio.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Natchez Democrat

AC remains undefeated

WALKER, La. — The Adams County Christian School Rebels, now ranked No. 1 in MAIS Class 4A, remained undefeated this season with a 48-29 win over the Christian Home Educators Fellowship Patriots last Thursday night. Even though Christian Home Educators Fellowship is located in Baton Rouge, La., the game...
WALKER, LA
WAFB

Joe Burrow wears LSU jersey in return to Superdome

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - Former star LSU Tiger and current Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had fans smiling during his return to the Superdome. He was seen sporting the 2020 national championship jersey worn by Ja’Marr Chase. Burrow returned to Louisiana for the Cincinnati Bengals matchup against the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
L'Observateur

Lutcher Bulldogs take down the Tigers

The Lutcher Bulldogs sought to obtain a big win on Friday night and they did, as they hosted the Hahnville High Fighting Tigers. The Bulldogs sitting with a 5-1 record for the season so far, looked really good against the 5-A Tiger team who had a 3-3 record on the season thus far. An early penalty gave the Lutcher a 1st n goal, which set up Dwanye “Lunch” Winfield up for a touchdown. However, it got called back for offensive penalty. True to form though, Winfield would still take it in for a touchdown to make the game 7-0 early in the first quarter. The Bulldog defense managed to hold off the Tigers from scoring in the first quarter, which ended the quarter 7-0 in favor of the Bulldogs.
LUTCHER, LA
WAFB

LSU vs Florida Preview

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WAFB) - LSU travels to “The Swamp” for an SEC matchup against Florida on Saturday, Oct. 15. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN. The Tigers (4-2, 2-1 SEC) are coming off a 40-13 loss to then-No. 8 Tennessee in...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WAFB

New Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux lands in Central

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - A familiar, Baton Rouge based restaurant is planning to open its doors to a brand new location in Central. Central mayor, David Barrow, announced on Tuesday, Oct. 11, that Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar is coming to Sullivan Road near Grand Settlement Blvd. in the near future.
BATON ROUGE, LA
an17.com

Livingston Parish School Board names EFID members

LIVINGSTON, La. – The Livingston Parish School Board has named nine community members to serve on a newly created Educational Facilities Improvement District (EFID) that will review local funding options for improving salaries of all Livingston Parish School System employees. The school board voted to create the EFID at...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator and pastor Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. were announced Friday. Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Omega Service – Community Reflections at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17. Public Viewing at 8 a.m. Religious Services at 10 a.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Deputies search for missing Loranger man

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - St. Helena deputies are searching for a man after his vehicle was found abandoned on Thursday, October 13. According to deputies, the vehicle belongs to Carlos Leroy Stephens and is described to be a 2003 Chevrolet tracker yellow. The vehicle was abandoned on LA 449...
PINE GROVE, LA
cohaitungchi.com

Romantic Things to Do in Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge offers many date options, whether you’re taking that special someone out for a first date, or you’re celebrating years of marriage with a night on the town. You don’t need a special occasion to plan a perfect Baton Rouge date. Take them out to celebrate a milestone anniversary, or go out just because it’s a random Tuesday, and you want to enjoy their company.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL

Train with passengers hits 18-wheeler in Amite

NEW ORLEANS — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office says a train with passengers hit an 18-wheeler carrying gravel in Amite Friday afternoon. Sheriff's say the crash happened around 1:19 p.m. on McMichael Church Road. A train engineer was taken to hospital. The 208 passengers on the train were headed...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
WAFB

WAFB

