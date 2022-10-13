ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford County, ME

92 Moose

These Maine Teens Have Recently Gone Missing In Maine

While Maine law enforcement does frequently need to deal with reports of missing children and teens, they generally do not remain missing for long. They are often located within a matter of hours or within a few days. Sadly, this is not always the case. According to the website for...
MAINE STATE
B98.5

What The Heck Is That In The Middle Of Maine’s Kennebec River?

Earlier today (October 16th), on my way home from church, I crossed the Kennebec River in Augusta using the Memorial Bridge. The "big bridge", as my daughters call it, provides people in all but the smallest (lowest) vehicles great views up and down the river. Looking north you can see the Calumet Bridge and, at the right angle, Mill Park. Looking south you can see beyond the Kennebec Arsenal.
AUGUSTA, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Vassalboro marijuana grow facility considered 'total loss' after fire

VASSALBORO, Maine — A marijuana grow facility in Vassalboro is considered a "total loss" following an overnight fire. In a Facebook post, the Vassalboro Fire Department said crews were dispatched to 17 Cushnoc Road around 12:25 a.m. on Saturday, October 15. According to the department, someone passing by the area reported seeing a fire.
VASSALBORO, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Officer shoots, injures man in Oxford County

MEXICO, Maine — The Office of the Maine Attorney General is investigating the circumstances that led a Mexico police officer to shoot a man Thursday night. It happened shortly before 11 p.m. at 87 Roxbury Road in Mexico after officers responded to a reported "domestic violence disturbance," according to a release from Mexico Police Chief Roy Hodsdon. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss sent the release to NEWS CENTER Maine on Hodsdon's behalf.
OXFORD COUNTY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Officials investigate shooting involving police in Mexico

MEXICO, Maine — Officials are investigating a shooting involving police in Oxford County. It happened on Roxbury Road in Mexico, according to Oxford County Sheriff Chris Wainwright. Maine State Police and Mexico police are assisting the Office of the Maine Attorney General in the investigation. Officials have not said...
OXFORD COUNTY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police shut down Oxford St. in Lewiston Sunday in search of wanted man

Early Sunday morning, police responded to information that 21-year-old Abdirahman Duale, or "Gino," was at 116 Oxford St. in Lewiston. Duale is currently wanted in connection to a shooting in May 2022 on Knox Street, according to Lewiston Police. Officials said in a release that when police tried to enter...
LEWISTON, ME
92 Moose

Maine Man Dies After Being Crushed By A Tree

A Maine man is dead following a tragic incident that happened on Thursday morning in the Western Maine town of Andover. According to WMTW, first responders were alerted to the situation at about 8:30 on Thursday morning. They had received a report that a man had been crushed by a falling tree on South Maine Street in Andover.
ANDOVER, ME
WMTW

Search for shooting suspect prompts tactical team response in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Maine — An hours-long police presence in Lewiston prompted road closures and a response from the Maine State Police Tactical Team. According to the agency, early Sunday morning, officers were investigating a weapons complaint when they received information that Abdirahman Duale, 21, was inside a residence on Oxford Street.
LEWISTON, ME
wabi.tv

Firefighters respond to large structure fire in Vassalboro

VASSALBORO, Maine (WABI) - Fire destroyed a marijuana growing facility in Vassalboro overnight. Vassalboro Fire Chief, Walker Thompson, tells TV5 five departments responded to the blaze on Cushnoc Road around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. We’re told a passerby called it in. No one was inside at the time. No word...
VASSALBORO, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Motorcyclist injured in Naples crash

NAPLES, Maine — A 53-year-old man was hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Naples on Wednesday afternoon, deputies say. A news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said deputies, along with Naples Fire and Rescue, were called to Harrison Road in response to the crash. Deputies arrived and...
NAPLES, ME
wabi.tv

Investigation continues as Cornville woman led high speed police chase

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - A woman from Cornville accused of leading police on a high speed chase is facing multiple charges including eluding police, operating after habitual revocation, and operating under the influence. Police say it happened Wednesday in Skowhegan. According to the Morning Sentinel 48-year-old Heidi Harrington eventually crashed...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Brunswick (ME) Wants to Sell Fire Truck But No One Wants It

The Brunswick Fire Department hasn’t seen interest in a tank truck it’s looking to sell, according to Fire Chief Ken Brillant, PressHerald.com reported. The town’s website posted on September 20 that the fire department would accept sealed bids of at least $10,000 on a 1994 Ford L8000 tank truck, which has been a staple of Brunswick’s fleet for nearly three decades, the report said. One day before the town’s deadline for bids, the department has not received any offers.
BRUNSWICK, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

As wind and rain hit, Maine towns work toward storm-proof infrastructure

BATH, Maine — While his crews cleaned leaves out of storm drains, Bath Public Works Director Lee Leiner found opportunity in Friday's downpour. "The good thing about this storm right here is it's going to give us good flow data," he smiled. "So, we have numerous sewer flow meters in the sewers."
BATH, ME
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine

If you love going out with your friends and family from time to time and you also happen to live in Maine, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, every day of the week. Are you curious to see if your go-to places made it on the list? Here are the four steakhouses in Maine that you should absolutely visit, if you haven't already.
MAINE STATE
