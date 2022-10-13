Read full article on original website
Related
These Maine Teens Have Recently Gone Missing In Maine
While Maine law enforcement does frequently need to deal with reports of missing children and teens, they generally do not remain missing for long. They are often located within a matter of hours or within a few days. Sadly, this is not always the case. According to the website for...
MAINE SCAM ALERT: Scammers Pretending to Be Maine Police Officer Asking For Money, Info
If I had a dollar for every time I had report on another scam being committed by the losers of society, I wouldn't have to be writing this article right now. But, alas, here we are. It's not uncommon to hear of phone scams not just here in Maine, but...
What The Heck Is That In The Middle Of Maine’s Kennebec River?
Earlier today (October 16th), on my way home from church, I crossed the Kennebec River in Augusta using the Memorial Bridge. The "big bridge", as my daughters call it, provides people in all but the smallest (lowest) vehicles great views up and down the river. Looking north you can see the Calumet Bridge and, at the right angle, Mill Park. Looking south you can see beyond the Kennebec Arsenal.
NEWS CENTER Maine
Vassalboro marijuana grow facility considered 'total loss' after fire
VASSALBORO, Maine — A marijuana grow facility in Vassalboro is considered a "total loss" following an overnight fire. In a Facebook post, the Vassalboro Fire Department said crews were dispatched to 17 Cushnoc Road around 12:25 a.m. on Saturday, October 15. According to the department, someone passing by the area reported seeing a fire.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Officer shoots, injures man in Oxford County
MEXICO, Maine — The Office of the Maine Attorney General is investigating the circumstances that led a Mexico police officer to shoot a man Thursday night. It happened shortly before 11 p.m. at 87 Roxbury Road in Mexico after officers responded to a reported "domestic violence disturbance," according to a release from Mexico Police Chief Roy Hodsdon. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss sent the release to NEWS CENTER Maine on Hodsdon's behalf.
Augusta police investigate alleged armed robbery attempt
AUGUSTA, Maine — The Augusta Police Department is investigating an alleged armed robbery attempt. Sergeant Todd Nyberg said it happened around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 15, at Camden National Bank, at 21 Armory Street. Nyberg told NEWS CENTER Maine over the phone he thinks the suspect is male....
NEWS CENTER Maine
Officials investigate shooting involving police in Mexico
MEXICO, Maine — Officials are investigating a shooting involving police in Oxford County. It happened on Roxbury Road in Mexico, according to Oxford County Sheriff Chris Wainwright. Maine State Police and Mexico police are assisting the Office of the Maine Attorney General in the investigation. Officials have not said...
NEWS CENTER Maine
Police shut down Oxford St. in Lewiston Sunday in search of wanted man
Early Sunday morning, police responded to information that 21-year-old Abdirahman Duale, or "Gino," was at 116 Oxford St. in Lewiston. Duale is currently wanted in connection to a shooting in May 2022 on Knox Street, according to Lewiston Police. Officials said in a release that when police tried to enter...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Maine Man Dies After Being Crushed By A Tree
A Maine man is dead following a tragic incident that happened on Thursday morning in the Western Maine town of Andover. According to WMTW, first responders were alerted to the situation at about 8:30 on Thursday morning. They had received a report that a man had been crushed by a falling tree on South Maine Street in Andover.
WMTW
Search for shooting suspect prompts tactical team response in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Maine — An hours-long police presence in Lewiston prompted road closures and a response from the Maine State Police Tactical Team. According to the agency, early Sunday morning, officers were investigating a weapons complaint when they received information that Abdirahman Duale, 21, was inside a residence on Oxford Street.
wabi.tv
Firefighters respond to large structure fire in Vassalboro
VASSALBORO, Maine (WABI) - Fire destroyed a marijuana growing facility in Vassalboro overnight. Vassalboro Fire Chief, Walker Thompson, tells TV5 five departments responded to the blaze on Cushnoc Road around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. We’re told a passerby called it in. No one was inside at the time. No word...
Motorcyclist injured in Naples crash
NAPLES, Maine — A 53-year-old man was hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Naples on Wednesday afternoon, deputies say. A news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said deputies, along with Naples Fire and Rescue, were called to Harrison Road in response to the crash. Deputies arrived and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two Augusta, Maine, Restaurants Are Going to Be Merging into One
We are very fortunate in the city of Augusta to have an eclectic mix of both corporate and locally-owned eateries. Augusta is one of the few cities in Maine where you'll never seem to run out of different food options and styles. Of course, especially these days, with everything becoming...
Extreme Flooding On Rt 17 In Maine Causes Three Hour Long Detour
One of the most notable things revealed in the latest Old Farmer's Almanac was that we would be getting a significant storm in the month of October. The Almanac said that it was going to be a "Nor'Easter". Technically, this was more of a "South Easter", but it was still quite a storm.
These Objects at the New Target in Auburn, Maine Could Rival the Auburn Walmart Pole
Word dropped earlier this week that will be awesome for Mainers but horrible for our wallets -- a brand new Target is opening in about 3 weeks on Sunday, November 6 in Auburn. Of course, when you think of giant chain stores in Auburn, Maine, you think of only one thing.
wabi.tv
Investigation continues as Cornville woman led high speed police chase
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - A woman from Cornville accused of leading police on a high speed chase is facing multiple charges including eluding police, operating after habitual revocation, and operating under the influence. Police say it happened Wednesday in Skowhegan. According to the Morning Sentinel 48-year-old Heidi Harrington eventually crashed...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Brunswick (ME) Wants to Sell Fire Truck But No One Wants It
The Brunswick Fire Department hasn’t seen interest in a tank truck it’s looking to sell, according to Fire Chief Ken Brillant, PressHerald.com reported. The town’s website posted on September 20 that the fire department would accept sealed bids of at least $10,000 on a 1994 Ford L8000 tank truck, which has been a staple of Brunswick’s fleet for nearly three decades, the report said. One day before the town’s deadline for bids, the department has not received any offers.
Open Letter to the Lady in the Make-Up Aisle at Walmart in Auburn, Maine
As you walk into Walmart, you do not expect to be confronted with raw truth and honesty. A fleeting moment that goes right through you and you are impacted by it for the rest of the day. Dear Lady in Aisle 10,. As I walked down to the make up...
NEWS CENTER Maine
As wind and rain hit, Maine towns work toward storm-proof infrastructure
BATH, Maine — While his crews cleaned leaves out of storm drains, Bath Public Works Director Lee Leiner found opportunity in Friday's downpour. "The good thing about this storm right here is it's going to give us good flow data," he smiled. "So, we have numerous sewer flow meters in the sewers."
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
If you love going out with your friends and family from time to time and you also happen to live in Maine, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, every day of the week. Are you curious to see if your go-to places made it on the list? Here are the four steakhouses in Maine that you should absolutely visit, if you haven't already.
NEWS CENTER Maine
Portland Bangor, ME
16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news from Mainehttps://www.newscentermaine.com/
Comments / 0