aroundptown.com
Hooppole Fish Fry Dates Announced
The Hooppole American Legion Post #1191 has released the dates for their annual fish frys. The first fry will be held on Friday, November 11th, Veterans Day, starting at 6:00. A dinner is held the second Friday of each month through April. All are welcome.
aroundptown.com
Erie Food Pantry This Week
The Erie Food Pantry will be open to all residents of the Erie School District this Wednesday, October 19th from 6-7 PM. The pantry will also be open on Friday, October 21st from 9-10AM. Participants are asked to bring their own bags and/or boxes if possible.
KWQC
‘Tis the season for dining at Rock Island’s Halloween-themed restaurant
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -Igor’s Bistro, 3055 38th Street, Rock Island, is the Quad Cities’ only year-round Halloween-themed restaurant featuring cozy seating and a “spooktacular” menu featuring freshly prepared food. Click here to see the menu. Katherine Bauer, Igor’s Bistro, highlights the fun and slightly psychedelic...
wvik.org
A Food Pantry, 'NOW' On Wheels
On Wednesday, the community action agency launched its first "Pop-up Food Pantry" at its office in Rock Island. Volunteers out more than 400 boxes of food from Project NOW's new food truck. And the River Bend Food Bank is a partner in the new program. Dwight Ford is the Executive...
KWQC
One person shot in Rock Island Saturday afternoon
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - One man was shot in Rock Island Saturday afternoon, according to police. Police say at about 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of 25th Street. Once there, they found a 25-year-old man with a serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wound at 25th Street and 5th 1/2 Avenue. The man was taken to the hospital.
starvedrock.media
Rue 21 closing at the Peru Mall
Another clothing store is leaving the Peru Mall. Rue 21 announced a closure and will most likely close before the end of the month. The store is known for selling trendy clothing, perfumes, and accessories ranging from jewelry to shoes. The store has been at the mall for over a...
aroundptown.com
PLT#3 Accepting Bids For Snow Removal
PLT CUSD #3 is accepting bids for the 2022-2023 school year for snow removal at Tampico Elementary School located at 304 E. Kimball St., Tampico. Bids may be submitted to PLT #3, 79 Grove St., Prophetstown, IL 61277. For more information contact Josh Mosher, Maintenance Director, 815-499-9708. Deadline to apply...
KWQC
Early snowfalls in the QCA
Public safety forum in Clinton focuses on safety of community members. First Alert Forecast - Clearing and chilly overnight. 50s close out the week. The deadline to complete the survey is Oct. 26.
WIFR
Milledgeville, Polo come together to raise hundreds for Milledgeville students critically injured in weekend crash
POLO, Ill. (WIFR) - On Sunday, two Milledgeville High School students were airlifted after a two-car accident in Whiteside County. Since the crash, multiple schools held or plan to hold fundraisers for the families affected by the crash. Polo and Milledgeville’s volleyball game was no exception Thursday night as Polo...
Man seriously wounded Saturday afternoon near downtown Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island police are investigating a shooting that left one man seriously wounded around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. Officers responded to a shots fired call at the 500 block of 25th street. They located a 25-year-old male with a serious but non-life threatening gunshot wound. The man was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.
Holiday Train is Back This Year! All Aboard For Fun in Eastern Iowa & Western Illinois
The last time we were able to go watch the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train was in downtown Clinton on December 7, 2019. Just a few years ago, yet a way different world than we live in today. That was one of the highlights as a parent. The kids were at the perfect age to truly show what the Christmas Spirit was all about and the concert was incredible.
WIFR
Orangeville missing steer found
ORANGEVILLE, Ill. (WIFR) - After just over a week of searching, a missing steer in Orangeville has been finally found. Rocky initially went missing on October 2. While he was being unloaded, he was spooked and ran off. He was supposed to be raised by 10-year-old Jesse, who competes in...
ourquadcities.com
QC child care facility owner opens a new QC center
Child care can drain a family’s budget. Also, a lot of parents have a hard time finding a place to take care of their kids. A local child-care center owner is determined to help put a dent in the daycare shortage in the Midwest. Local 4 News spoke with...
wgil.com
Pizza Talk With Local Happy Joe’s New Owner
Happy Joe’s Pizza went through some changes with some of their company owned stores of late. Our local Happy Joe’s was spared as the former manager became the current franchise owner. New owner Leslie Boynton joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the venture.
ourquadcities.com
Bettendorf family says goodbye to 18-year-old angel
Nineteen days before her 19th birthday, Bettendorf’s Charly Erpelding departed this earth, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. “Andy and I got to see her off to heaven in our arms reassuring her and letting her know how much we love her, and the unending pride we have in her,” Charly’s mom Tara Erpelding posted on Facebook. “She was brave and courageous as she’s always been. Our hearts are shattered, but we do take comfort in the many stories you’ve shared of how she’s touched your lives, just as she has touched ours.”
aledotimesrecord.com
Galesburg burglaries: Burglars broke into Bob's Towing and stole an impounded motorcycle
GALESBURG — At 11:28 a.m. Saturday, a stolen, impounded motorcycle and several other items were reported stolen from Bob’s Towing, 1283 S. Henderson St. The owner of the business explained that at some point overnight someone had cut the padlock from the front gate to enter the business. Another padlock was cut to enter the building and remove an impounded motorcycle. The motorcycle had earlier been reported stolen and involved in a high speed chase on Sept. 25. In addition, two battery chargers and a reciprocating saw, valued at a total of $350, were reported stolen.
KWQC
Police investigating robbery at Davenport video game store
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating a robbery at a business. At 8:09 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a report of a robbery at Video Games Etc., 902 W. Kimberly Road. According to police, preliminary information indicated that two people came into the store and demanded money from an employee.
starvedrock.media
Princeton Council discussing current industrial park
With new business coming, the Princeton City Council has some “paperwork” to do. At Monday night's meeting, the Council will vote to authorize a purchase and sales agreement for the new Ollie's Bargain Outlet. Ollie's and the city announced that Ollie's will build its fourth Distribution Center, north of I-80. It's expected to add 145 new full-time jobs over the next three years. It's a $70 million dollar investment that should be operational sometime in 2024.
ourquadcities.com
Police respond to robbery late Thursday
Davenport Police responded to a report of a robbery shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday at Video Games Etc! at 902 W. Kimberly Road in the Village Shopping Center. Three squad cars were at the scene when our Local 4 News crew arrived. A short time later, a crime scene technician arrived, and took photos inside the store.
Knox County property transfers for Oct. 6-12, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Oct. 6-12, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
