Prophetstown, IL

Hooppole Fish Fry Dates Announced

The Hooppole American Legion Post #1191 has released the dates for their annual fish frys. The first fry will be held on Friday, November 11th, Veterans Day, starting at 6:00. A dinner is held the second Friday of each month through April. All are welcome.
HOOPPOLE, IL
Erie Food Pantry This Week

The Erie Food Pantry will be open to all residents of the Erie School District this Wednesday, October 19th from 6-7 PM. The pantry will also be open on Friday, October 21st from 9-10AM. Participants are asked to bring their own bags and/or boxes if possible.
ERIE, IL
‘Tis the season for dining at Rock Island’s Halloween-themed restaurant

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -Igor’s Bistro, 3055 38th Street, Rock Island, is the Quad Cities’ only year-round Halloween-themed restaurant featuring cozy seating and a “spooktacular” menu featuring freshly prepared food. Click here to see the menu. Katherine Bauer, Igor’s Bistro, highlights the fun and slightly psychedelic...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
A Food Pantry, 'NOW' On Wheels

On Wednesday, the community action agency launched its first "Pop-up Food Pantry" at its office in Rock Island. Volunteers out more than 400 boxes of food from Project NOW's new food truck. And the River Bend Food Bank is a partner in the new program. Dwight Ford is the Executive...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Local
Illinois Society
City
Prophetstown, IL
One person shot in Rock Island Saturday afternoon

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - One man was shot in Rock Island Saturday afternoon, according to police. Police say at about 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of 25th Street. Once there, they found a 25-year-old man with a serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wound at 25th Street and 5th 1/2 Avenue. The man was taken to the hospital.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Rue 21 closing at the Peru Mall

Another clothing store is leaving the Peru Mall. Rue 21 announced a closure and will most likely close before the end of the month. The store is known for selling trendy clothing, perfumes, and accessories ranging from jewelry to shoes. The store has been at the mall for over a...
PERU, IL
PLT#3 Accepting Bids For Snow Removal

PLT CUSD #3 is accepting bids for the 2022-2023 school year for snow removal at Tampico Elementary School located at 304 E. Kimball St., Tampico. Bids may be submitted to PLT #3, 79 Grove St., Prophetstown, IL 61277. For more information contact Josh Mosher, Maintenance Director, 815-499-9708. Deadline to apply...
TAMPICO, IL
Early snowfalls in the QCA

Public safety forum in Clinton focuses on safety of community members. First Alert Forecast - Clearing and chilly overnight. 50s close out the week. The deadline to complete the survey is Oct. 26.
CLINTON, IA
Man seriously wounded Saturday afternoon near downtown Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island police are investigating a shooting that left one man seriously wounded around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. Officers responded to a shots fired call at the 500 block of 25th street. They located a 25-year-old male with a serious but non-life threatening gunshot wound. The man was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Orangeville missing steer found

ORANGEVILLE, Ill. (WIFR) - After just over a week of searching, a missing steer in Orangeville has been finally found. Rocky initially went missing on October 2. While he was being unloaded, he was spooked and ran off. He was supposed to be raised by 10-year-old Jesse, who competes in...
ORANGEVILLE, IL
Halloween
QC child care facility owner opens a new QC center

Child care can drain a family’s budget. Also, a lot of parents have a hard time finding a place to take care of their kids. A local child-care center owner is determined to help put a dent in the daycare shortage in the Midwest. Local 4 News spoke with...
SILVIS, IL
Pizza Talk With Local Happy Joe’s New Owner

Happy Joe’s Pizza went through some changes with some of their company owned stores of late. Our local Happy Joe’s was spared as the former manager became the current franchise owner. New owner Leslie Boynton joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the venture.
GALESBURG, IL
Bettendorf family says goodbye to 18-year-old angel

Nineteen days before her 19th birthday, Bettendorf’s Charly Erpelding departed this earth, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. “Andy and I got to see her off to heaven in our arms reassuring her and letting her know how much we love her, and the unending pride we have in her,” Charly’s mom Tara Erpelding posted on Facebook. “She was brave and courageous as she’s always been. Our hearts are shattered, but we do take comfort in the many stories you’ve shared of how she’s touched your lives, just as she has touched ours.”
BETTENDORF, IA
Galesburg burglaries: Burglars broke into Bob's Towing and stole an impounded motorcycle

GALESBURG — At 11:28 a.m. Saturday, a stolen, impounded motorcycle and several other items were reported stolen from Bob’s Towing, 1283 S. Henderson St. The owner of the business explained that at some point overnight someone had cut the padlock from the front gate to enter the business. Another padlock was cut to enter the building and remove an impounded motorcycle. The motorcycle had earlier been reported stolen and involved in a high speed chase on Sept. 25. In addition, two battery chargers and a reciprocating saw, valued at a total of $350, were reported stolen.
GALESBURG, IL
Police investigating robbery at Davenport video game store

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating a robbery at a business. At 8:09 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a report of a robbery at Video Games Etc., 902 W. Kimberly Road. According to police, preliminary information indicated that two people came into the store and demanded money from an employee.
DAVENPORT, IA
Princeton Council discussing current industrial park

With new business coming, the Princeton City Council has some “paperwork” to do. At Monday night's meeting, the Council will vote to authorize a purchase and sales agreement for the new Ollie's Bargain Outlet. Ollie's and the city announced that Ollie's will build its fourth Distribution Center, north of I-80. It's expected to add 145 new full-time jobs over the next three years. It's a $70 million dollar investment that should be operational sometime in 2024.
PRINCETON, IL
Police respond to robbery late Thursday

Davenport Police responded to a report of a robbery shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday at Video Games Etc! at 902 W. Kimberly Road in the Village Shopping Center. Three squad cars were at the scene when our Local 4 News crew arrived. A short time later, a crime scene technician arrived, and took photos inside the store.
DAVENPORT, IA

