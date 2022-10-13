ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Cynthia Torres
3d ago

this is so sad I pray 🙏 that he gets better 🥺 may we have faith that there's going to be Justice for this little boy amen 🙏

Tomas Torres
3d ago

shot a kid in cold blood with no reason other than the car "looked" like the one from a previous night that eluded him. Anyone else would be under the jail and without bond, but boys in blue protect their own.

Richard Adams
3d ago

The Police Officer was completely wrong in the actions he took and should have been fired, and charged.But the kid's actions were wrong as well, he had to have put the car into gear and pressed the gas pedal to start to leave, and any comment about him not knowing it was a Police Officer can't be believed either because the parking lot was well lit, and you could tell in the video he looked directly at the Officer before trying to drive off.But yes, it was not enough to be shot over.

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Man shot following argument with neighbor on the city's southwest side, police say

SAN ANTONIO — A man is expected to recover after being shot on the city's southwest side following an argument with a neighbor Sunday morning, police say. San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 800 block of Price Avenue for a shooting. When they arrived, they found out that some type of disturbance began between the neighbors before the shooting occurred.
Public Safety
parentherald.com

Fired San Antonio Cop Posts Bond After Being Charged in Shooting of Teen

A fired San Antonio cop has posted bond and been released after he was charged with shooting a teenager sitting in his vehicle eating a hamburger. James Brennand posted $200,000 in bonds after turning himself in on Tuesday night to face two counts of aggravated assault by a public official in the October 2 shooting of 17-year-old Erik Cantu, who, according to his family, remained on life support.
