actionnews5.com
Local woman discovers cancer without mammogram
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to the American Cancer Society, screening mammograms miss about 1 in 8 breast cancers, and women with dense breasts are more likely to get false-negative results. That’s why a year ago, Audrey Tauxe thought she was “all clear” until further testing detected the disease....
actionnews5.com
What the 2023 Social Security cost-of-living increase means for the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Every year around this time, the Social Security Administration announces the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for the upcoming year. COLA increases are meant to offset rising prices including food, gas and living expenses. Cristina Martin Firvida, Vice President of Government Affairs for AARP, joined Action News 5′s...
actionnews5.com
Woman shares how home dialysis changed her life
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The American Kidney Fund is raising awareness about home dialysis and other treatment advancements to improve quality of life for those living with kidney failure. Kristal Bell, an American Kidney Fund Ambassador, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about how...
actionnews5.com
New Businesses open up shop in Mason
MASON, Tenn. (WMC) - Two new businesses held grand openings Saturday in Mason after a troubled year for the historic small town. Commolita Williams and Tiffany Taylor, two cousins born and raised in Mason, said they saw a need in their town. So, they decided to do something about it.
localmemphis.com
Hiring expo in Whitehaven promotes careers in construction
On Friday, a hiring expo in Whitehaven aimed to get the community excited about careers in construction. The event promoted jobs open to the public while also highlighting apprenticeship programs. One firm says it needs manpower for new upcoming projects and wants to pull from local talent. Briggette Green is...
WATN Local Memphis
How a Southaven church is meeting the need for families in its community
SOUTHAVEN, Miss — The Tabernacle Church of God in Christ in Southaven is hosting a food drive to help give back and take the burden off their community. The food drive is happening every Thursday starting at 11 a.m. until the church runs out of food. The Tabernacle congregation...
Memphis hospital declines participation in city’s violence intervention program
An intervention program aimed at curbing violence in Memphis by speaking to shooting victims and their families encountered resistance from one of Memphis’ largest hospitals, prompting city officials to intervene. On Tuesday, Memphis City Council members voted to pass a resolution requesting the Shelby County government help facilitate an agreement between Regional One Health Hospital […] The post Memphis hospital declines participation in city’s violence intervention program appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
tri-statedefender.com
LEGACY: Dr. William M. Young Sr.
Pastor Dianne Young posted a photo of her husband, Dr. William M. Young, smiling broadly on her Facebook page early Monday (Oct. 10) morning. For those who knew him, the pleasant, entreating smile was a familiar sight. The post that accompanied the photo inspired a flood tributes, expressions of sympathy,...
DeSoto Times Today
DeSoto County teen featured on PBS NewsHour
Eighteen year-old Makenna Mead was recently able to pursue her love of interviewing when she was featured on PBS NewsHour’s student media initiative, Student Reporting Labs. The Hernando native said her love for interviewing began when a teacher suggested she help film a nonprofit project. “I went to a...
WATN Local Memphis
'Tea with Mama Bird' brings together generations, while raising awareness of domestic violence
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In Southaven, Mississippi, one woman is raising money for domestic violence victims and their children with a special event Saturday. “My name is Deanetha Smith. I am the owner of Mama Bird’s Jewelry Nest. So, I’m also known as Mama Bird. I am a nurse by profession and in my spare time I do the jewelry where I make handmade beaded accessories,” said Smith. “I wanted to be able to share my gift of jewelry making with others while benefiting a local charity.”
localmemphis.com
Opinion | The surge of renters across Shelby County is hitting home | Richard Ransom
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The surge in people who rent hits home. We keep hearing how out-of-state investors are buying up houses faster than families who live here can do so, and new numbers show the effect that's having. Here are the six Shelby County zip codes where people rent...
actionnews5.com
Haywood County hospital reopens after 8 years of being closed
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The year 2014 was a hard year for the residents of Brownsville and Haywood County. The hospital down the road from the city square closed its doors, and many in the area thought the closure would be permanent. “It was boarded up and had minimal utilities...
desotocountynews.com
Garden club district meeting held in Grenada
On Oct. 5, members of the DeSoto Civic Garden Club attended the Hills & Delta Fall District Meeting, hosted by Design Masters Study Club and held at the First United Methodist Church in Grenada. Presiding over the meeting was Allison Ashmore, Director, Hills & Delta District and Pat Young, President,...
Former hospital worker gets help from a long-time friend
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis hospital worker isn’t able to work right now due to a medical condition, but he hasn’t given up and wants to resume his job as soon as possible. The work of LeBonheur Children’s Hospital is well known and featured each year in our Go Jim Go fundraisers, so we know that […]
Things happening this weekend in Memphis: Oct. 14-16
Reoccurring Halloween Fun It’s that time of the year again. Grab your costumes and trick-or-treat bags to enjoy Memphis Zoo’s annual Zoo Boo. The event includes over 15 different attractions and will be on select nights from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. until Oct. 31. More For the 21st year, the Mid-South Maze has returned to the […]
Student loan forgiveness application now open
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The application to apply for student loan forgiveness is now available. The application for one-time student loan debt relief went live Friday night. The application is available here. Single borrowers who received a Pell Grant in college and make less than $125,000 are eligible for up to $20,000 in debt relief. Married […]
actionnews5.com
BBB warns of new phone scam in the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning Mid-Southerners about a new scam that’s being seen across the country. Scammers are disguising themselves a little differently than the usual suspects of the IRS or Social Security. The cover that scammers are hiding under is the Consumer...
actionnews5.com
Memphis honors lost lives on National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Saturday is National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day. The day honors the lives lost to miscarriage. According to the CDC, pregnancy and infant loss affects one in four women. Every year, about 90,000 infants die before the age of one. Needless to say, as those numbers suggest, infant loss affects many people, including some Mid-South women.
actionnews5.com
Advocates work to educate voters on use of new Shelby Co. voting machines
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Early voting for the midterm elections begins October 19. Local organizations, like the NAACP, are partnering with Shelby County to ensure people know how to use the new voting machines. “They’ll ask you if you want to prepare your ballot on the machine do a hand-marked...
WATN Local Memphis
How a Frayser church and school are working together to make sure third graders aren't held back in new state policy
MEMPHIS, Tennessee — The Frayser community is helping third graders improve academically as the state's third grade retention policy is now in place. The law requires any third-grade student who score less than proficient on the state's reading test repeat the grade, unless they show reading growth in summer school.
