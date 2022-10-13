Aussie F1 star Daniel Ricciardo has admitted his young teammate Lando Norris has been better able to handle the challenges of driving a difficult McLaren this season. Ricciardo's struggles in 2022 will see him replaced at the end of the season by Australian compatriot Oscar Piastri, but the man known as the Honey Badger hopes to return to a race seat in 2024.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 26 MINUTES AGO