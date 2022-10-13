Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is not pointing fingers after their epic collapse against the New York Giants in Week 6. The Ravens were ahead by 10 points midway through the fourth quarter of the contest and appeared to be headed to a rather comfortable victory after leading for most of the night. However, the Giants didn’t bow down and staged an epic comeback, highlighted by an incredible defensive stand where they also forced Lamar Jackson to two turnovers.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 5 HOURS AGO