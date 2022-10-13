ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University Park, TX

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Ridiculous Justin Tucker Ravens streak ends with doink vs. Giants

Justin Tucker is one of the best kickers of all time, and most people expect the Baltimore Ravens star to be automatic when he lines up to kick. That’s what made his early doink against the New York Giants so shocking, even from 56 yards out. Tucker had previously made 10 straight kicks from 50 […] The post Ridiculous Justin Tucker Ravens streak ends with doink vs. Giants appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Giants get big boost on both sides of ball for Week 6 showdown vs. Ravens

The New York Giants are 4-1, to the surprise of everyone in the football world. Brian Daboll’s squad is playing hard and is fresh off a huge upset win over the Green Bay Packers. Another tough team headlined by a star quarterback, the Baltimore Ravens, awaits them in Week 6. Fortunately for the Giants, they […] The post Giants get big boost on both sides of ball for Week 6 showdown vs. Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

John Harbaugh’s immediate 5-word reaction to Ravens’ disappointing loss to Giants

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is not pointing fingers after their epic collapse against the New York Giants in Week 6. The Ravens were ahead by 10 points midway through the fourth quarter of the contest and appeared to be headed to a rather comfortable victory after leading for most of the night. However, the Giants didn’t bow down and staged an epic comeback, highlighted by an incredible defensive stand where they also forced Lamar Jackson to two turnovers.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
University Park, TX
Football
Annapolis, MD
Sports
Annapolis, MD
College Sports
University Park, TX
College Sports
City
Dallas, TX
City
Annapolis, MD
University Park, TX
Sports
Local
Maryland College Sports
City
University Park, TX
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
203K+
Followers
115K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy