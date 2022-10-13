Read full article on original website
Ridiculous Justin Tucker Ravens streak ends with doink vs. Giants
Justin Tucker is one of the best kickers of all time, and most people expect the Baltimore Ravens star to be automatic when he lines up to kick. That’s what made his early doink against the New York Giants so shocking, even from 56 yards out. Tucker had previously made 10 straight kicks from 50 […] The post Ridiculous Justin Tucker Ravens streak ends with doink vs. Giants appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giants get big boost on both sides of ball for Week 6 showdown vs. Ravens
The New York Giants are 4-1, to the surprise of everyone in the football world. Brian Daboll’s squad is playing hard and is fresh off a huge upset win over the Green Bay Packers. Another tough team headlined by a star quarterback, the Baltimore Ravens, awaits them in Week 6. Fortunately for the Giants, they […] The post Giants get big boost on both sides of ball for Week 6 showdown vs. Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
John Harbaugh’s immediate 5-word reaction to Ravens’ disappointing loss to Giants
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is not pointing fingers after their epic collapse against the New York Giants in Week 6. The Ravens were ahead by 10 points midway through the fourth quarter of the contest and appeared to be headed to a rather comfortable victory after leading for most of the night. However, the Giants didn’t bow down and staged an epic comeback, highlighted by an incredible defensive stand where they also forced Lamar Jackson to two turnovers.
Ravens star Lamar Jackson gets brutally honest on yet another collapse in season full of them
The Baltimore Ravens could easily be 6-0 this season, but instead they’re only 3-3 after blowing yet another big lead. This time it came in Week 6 against the streaking New York Giants, who erased a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to hand the Ravens a disappointing 24-20 defeat. Baltimore went...
Kayvon Thibodeaux was crying his eyes out after New York’s Week 6 win vs. Ravens
Kayvon Thibodeaux and the resurgent New York Giants took another step up the ladder with an emotional come-from-behind 24-20 victory over the Baltimore Ravens Sunday. Trailing by 10 points in the fourth quarter, the Giants scored a pair of late touchdowns to secure the win. Thibodeaux prevented a Baltimore comeback with a late strip sack.
