Cuba Gooding Jr. Gets No Jail Time After Pleading Guilty in Forcible Touching Case

By EJ Panaligan
 3 days ago
Cuba Gooding Jr. will receive no jail time for his forcible touching case, after it was resolved Thursday in New York City, according to the Associated Press. He previously pleaded guilty to one count of forcible touching in April in a criminal case that placed accusations upon him for violating three different women in Manhattan nightclubs between 2018 and 2019.

The actor has complied with the terms of a conditional plea agreement that was reached earlier in the year, with prosecutor Coleen Balbert indicating that Gooding has remained out of trouble and completed six months of alcohol and behavior modification counseling. Fulfilling these terms allowed him to withdraw his misdemeanor plea, and instead plead guilty to a harassment violation. He will not have a criminal record as a result.

Gooding faced up to one year in jail if he did not comply with the terms of the deal. Balbert also noted that he will continue therapy counseling beyond the required time needed for the agreement terms. He pleaded guilty in April to a misdemeanor charge after he forcibly kissed a worker at a New York nightclub in 2018. Multiple allegations and accusations of similar nature have been made toward the actor in recent years.

He was initially arrested in June 2019 after an incident occurred at a Manhattan nightclub, where a woman told police that Gooding squeezed her breast without her consent at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge. This caused two more women to come forward with accusations toward the actor from incidents that occurred in 2018.

Gooding’s case took more than three years to play out, extended by pandemic-related issues in court. He previously pleaded not guilty to six misdemeanor counts and denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

In addition to the resolution of this forcible touching case, Gooding has also been accused in a lawsuit of raping a woman in New York City in 2013.

Becky Crossfield
2d ago

I'm. ot saying what he did was right i just feel these women were looking for a payout because of who he is. guys have been doing this crap for decades and if it just was a case of unwanted, forced touching, etc the courts would be overwhelmed

5
Paul Murray
3d ago

wouldn't be surprised if it was just chicks claiming that for for a payday

19
