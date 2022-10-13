ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Decision to Leave’: Filmmaker Park Chan-wook Comes Down With a Serious Case of ‘Vertigo’

By David Fear
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21wTeX_0iXhzD4x00

If you know the work of Park Chan-wook — key member of the Korean New Wave , cinematic agent provocateur, architect of the greatest hammer fight sequence ever and the closest thing to a K-Pop Brian De Palma we’re likely to be blessed with in this lifetime — then you know this is a filmmaker who isn’t afraid of high style. His motto seems to be that if it’s baroque, don’t fix it; from his “Vengeance Trilogy” onward, he’s given us dizzying, punch-drunk examples of genre movies and melodramas dosed with liberal amounts of sex, violence and swooping, swirling camera shots. Even his 2018 take on The Little Drummer Girl turns a miniseries adaptation of a John Le Carre novel into an espionage hall of mirrors, with set pieces designed to match the story’s shifting perspectives and performative spycraft. Some of his movies are better than others. But he’s completely incapable of making a boring one.

So it’s not surprising that his latest gift to filmgoers, Decision to Leave, is brimming with the sort of flourishes and big-swing aesthetics that director Park excels in. There’s a foot chase that feels lifted from an RPG videogame. Split screens and mirror images are abound. When ants begin to crawl across a corpse’s eyeball, we switch to the dead man’s P.O.V., complete with insects scurrying across the frame. Ditto a shot of a text message, which then drops viewers inside the phone for a reverse angle. Whenever there’s a chance to whiplash-pan or track or glide within an image, especially if such a move helps disorient a viewer or direct their attention to a telling detail, the movie will not let those opportunities go to waste.

Yet the single most important shot in Park’s detective story isn’t fancy or grandstanding at all. Busan-based homicide investigator Hae-jun (Park Hae-il) is bored; he desperately wants a murder case to dig into, and for his sins, he gets one. A body is found at the bottom of mountain, having plummeted from a great height. Whether the person fell or was pushed is the question. The victim was 60 years old and an avid rock climber. The man’s wife, a much younger Chinese immigrant named Seo-rae (Tang Wei), is brought in for questioning. She doesn’t seemed particularly shocked by her spouse’s death, which immediately seems suspicious. Better bring her in for questioning.

And then Hae-jun meets Seo-rae in the precinct’s interrogation room, and the camera simply holds still on this instantly smitten cop’s face for what feels like eternity and a day. Time stops. He just silently stares at her. Never mind that he’s married, though his wife lives in their apartment in Ipo, a small town near the sea where she works as an administrator at a power plant. Or that he’s a consummate by-the-book professional. (He won’t even allow his rookie partner to beat up criminals! Even when they’re scumbags! The nerve!) You can immediately tell that this gent has fallen, and hard. The poor sap never had a chance.

It’s a scene straight outta 101 noirs, complete with a lovelorn patsy and a potential femme fatale, and the fact that director Park keeps our attention focused on the detective’s thunderstruck face for an uncomfortable amount of time only makes the downfall feel that much more inevitable and fatalistic. Seo-rae quickly goes from being a person of interest to a prime suspect; Hae-jun’s surveillance of her turns into outright stalking equally as fast. Obsession is the name of the game, which a cautious moviegoer might assume this coquettish widow is banking on. He’s easier to manipulate that way, but then again, so are we. This is as much a film about the pleasure of deception and misdirection as anything else.

That means we’re firmly in Hitchcock territory as well, which is nothing new for the Oldboy filmmaker — like anyone who traffics in cinematic shocks and awe, he’s picked through the Master of Suspense’s book of tricks several times over. Only director Park has specifically centered on one vintage Hitch movie this time around, and Decision to Leave proves that the South Korean auteur has come down with a severe case of Vertigo. The fact that Jo Yeong-wook’s score is a dead ringer for Bernard Hermann’s similarly haunting music for that classic only underlines the connection. As does the fact that once Park and his cowriter Jeong Seo-kyeong let us know what’s really going on around the halfway point, they essentially reset the movie, relocate the action solely to Ipo (a quaint burg blessed and cursed with an abundance of fog, not unlike San Francisco) and unleash Hae-jun on a new case. There’s another dead body, another suggestion of foul play, another growing heap of circumstantial evidence that point to a culprit who knew the corpse intimately. And doesn’t that suspect seem familiar….

As with so many mysteries — and Decision to Leave is an amour fou story and a thriller in which smaller mysteries seem to exponentially bloom within larger ones — one has to be careful not to spill any beans, even with the best of critical intentions. It’s safe to say that the movie is also witty in a way that Park’s films usually aren’t (the humor isn’t abyss-black this time around, just charcoal gray), and Hae-jun’s penchant for Method-like immersion in reconstructing murders at crime scenes almost plays like a parody of every other tortured-cop procedural of the last few decades. It’s also a showcase for its leads as much as it a chance for the man behind the camera to once again show off his chops, with both Park Hae-il and Wei suggesting a catch-and-release relationship that pings from an oddly comfortable domesticity (he cooks for her; they clean up after each other) to unconsummated passion. The tenderness between them only makes the undeniable sense that this can’t end well that much more tragic.

And yeah, as with every one of Park’s extraordinary works to date, Decision to Leave is most definitely a tragedy. Unlike those previous films, however, it’s not exactly of the Greek or extremely Grand Guignol type. Most noirs underline the fact that people, they ain’t no good. This elegantly pulpy fiction merely reminds you that folks merely see what they want to see, and tend to turn a blind eye or ear when it’s convenient for them to do so. You can’t trust what you believe to be true or rely on technology, which can be used to obscure as much as shed new light, or become as useless as anything else in the face of fate. You may as well fight the tide, it gently suggests, before literalizing that notion for one last cruel joke. Except when Park is twisting the screws here, however, he’s being cruel to be kind for once. We expect cinematic fireworks with a stylist like him. It’s his sense of restraint and his substance, however, that makes what could have just been a clever check-out-these-moves exercise feel like a genuinely emotional showstopper. A wise decision indeed.

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Trump’s Official Response to Jan. 6 Subpoena Is as Unhinged as His Truth Social Posts

The Jan. 6 committee concluded its final hearing on Thursday by voting unanimously to subpoena Donald Trump, the man Vice Chair Liz Cheney described as the “central cause” of what happened that day. The former president responded with a furious Truth Social posting spree, calling the committee a “BUST” that is dividing the country while pinning the blame for the violence on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (who, unlike Trump, spent the riot trying to marshall forces to stop it).
POTUS
Rolling Stone

How to Watch ‘Halloween Ends’ Online for Free: Stream the End of the ‘Halloween’ Trilogy on Peacock

Finally closing the chapter on Laurie Strode and Michael Myers, the Halloween sequel trilogy is coming to an end with one final confrontation. Even thought we’re still a few weeks of spooky season away from actual Halloween, but you can watch one of the most-anticipated Halloween horror movies online for free. Halloween Ends, the latest slasher flick from the Halloween franchise, is playing in theaters and streaming on Peacock. Halloween Ends Release Date, Where to Watch Halloween Ends, the third and final chapter to the Halloween trilogy, and the 13th installment in the overall Halloween franchise hit cinemas on Friday, October 14th...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Kanye West Blames George Floyd’s Death on Fentanyl, Not Police Officer’s Knee

In addition to railing against “the Jewish media,” Kanye West spent some time on Drink Champs regurgitating what he gleaned from the George Floyd “documentary” made by alt-right firebrand Candace Owens, his partner-in-White Lives Matter. Most notably, West said that fentanyl, and not being suffocated by a police officer’s knee, caused Floyd’s death. “I watched the George Floyd documentary that Candace Owens put out. One of the things that his two roommates said was they want a tall guy like me, and the day that he died, he said a prayer for eight minutes,” West told Drink Champs. “They hit...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rolling Stone

Fetterman Calls Controversy Over NBC Interview ‘Surreal,’ ‘Bizarre’

U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman pushed back on the framing of a recent NBC News interview and those who have questioned his use of closed captioning technology as he recovers from a stroke.  “That interview, I mean — if you’re offended, or you would not want to consider voting me, because I’m having our interview” over closed captioning, “that’s kind of surreal to me, why anybody would want to make that an issue,” the Pennsylvania lieutenant governor tells Rolling Stone Thursday. “It’s just kind of strange.” “I don’t understand that,” he adds. “It’s just bizarre.” Fetterman says he hasn’t been following the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tang Wei
Person
Park Chan Wook
Rolling Stone

‘Atlanta’ Recap: An Active Shooter Meets a Bad Rapper

A review of this week’s Atlanta, “Crank Dat Killer,” coming up just as soon as I have a safe farm… It feels strange to describe an episode like this, built around an active shooter situation, as a relatively light one for Atlanta, yet dammit if “Crank Dat Killer” doesn’t feel exactly that. Yes, Al spends a good chunk of the episode running for his life, and Earn and Darius’ new acquaintance Shoe Man suffers a violent and graphic on-camera death. But “Crank Dat Killer” once again demonstrates the series’ complete mastery of tone, in a way that makes the threat...
TV SERIES
Rolling Stone

Nicki Minaj and Latto Get Into a Twitter Spat After a Perplexing Grammy Choice

Another day, another Twitter tiff between rappers. This time, the fracas is between Nicki Minaj, the ever-polarizing rap icon seeking more Grammy gold with “Super Freaky Girl,” and Latto, the buzzing Atlanta MC whose “Big Energy” hit is one of the biggest songs of 2022. The drama started with Nicki Minaj railing against the Recording Academy’s confusing decision, as first reported this week, to consider “Super Freaky Girl” in the 2023 Grammys’ pop categories instead of its rap categories. The Queens rapper took to Instagram Live to express her ire — and Latto ended up in the way. “’Freaky Girl,’...
HIP HOP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Vertigo#Park Hae Il#The Korean New Wave
Rolling Stone

Issa Rae Says Hollywood Protects Ezra Miller, Who Is ‘Behaving Atrociously’

Issa Rae, actress, producer and creator of the hit HBO comedy Insecure, has taken aim at the Hollywood machine for protecting The Flash star Ezra Miller as they repeatedly ran afoul of the law. Asked in an Elle interview about how the entertainment industry needs to change, Rae said, “I think it’s extremely important to, like the mantra says, ‘Listen to women.'” She then brought up the controversial Miller, who this year made headlines with a string of arrests for assault, harassment and burglary. “I’m gonna be real, the stuff that’s happening with Ezra Miller is, to me, a microcosm of Hollywood,”...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Chesca Taps Villano Antillano and Corina Smith for Sexy, Bad-Bitch Anthem ‘Activa’

You can count on Chesca, Villano Antillano, and Corina Smith to hype each other in the club “cuando suena el trá.” On Thursday, the trio released their sexy and self-empowering collaboration “Activa,” along with a colorful video, shot in the middle of an extravagant house party. Chesca opens the song up with a confident verse and sings about amping up her girls — “las babies activas.” The video shows her dancing with the two other artists as $100 bills fly around them. “‘Activa’ is a song that I’ve wanted to work on for a long time, and I’m happy...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Trump Rages at Jan. 6 Committee, Pelosi in Post-Hearing Posting Spree

The Jan. 6 committee voted unanimously in this Thursday’s public hearing to subpoena former President Donald Trump for testimony and documents related to his involvement in that day’s tumultuous events. Trump’s immediate reaction — as it so often is — was to flood his Truth Social account with memes, videos, links, and grievances. In the post that came closest to resembling an official statement, he angrily wondered why the “Unselect Committee” hadn’t asked him to testify earlier, calling the Jan. 6 hearings a “BUST” and “laughing stock all over the World.” The implication seemed to be that the panel was...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
Rolling Stone

Secret Service Had Tip That Proud Boys Planned to ‘Literally Kill People’ on Jan. 6

The Jan. 6 committee during its hearing on Thursday displayed a tip relayed to the Secret Service by the FBI from a source warning that the Proud Boys planned to “literally kill people” on Jan. 6. “Their plan is to literally kill people,” the tip read. “Please please take this tip seriously and investigate further.”  The committee dedicated a significant amount of time to establishing the extent that intelligence agencies, including the Secret Service, were aware of potential violence at the Capitol and against lawmakers. In his opening statement, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) indicated that the committee found claims from certain...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rolling Stone

PnB Rock’s Girlfriend Says Rapper ‘Saved My Life’ Before He Was Killed: ‘I’m Not Supposed to Be Here’

PnB Rock saved his girlfriend before being killed during a robbery in Los Angeles last month. A month after the rapper (born Rakim Hasheem Allen) was shot multiple times, his girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang is opening up for the first time about the grief she’s dealing with since the traumatic incident, sharing that the rapper saved her life moments before he was killed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Shields vs. Marshall Live Stream: How to Watch the Boxing Fight Online

The boxing world is gearing up for one most highly-anticipated fights of the past few years, with Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall (finally) facing off for the undisputed middleweight title. Tonight, the rival boxers will go head-to-head for Shields’ middleweight WBC, WBA, and IBF belts and Marshall’s middleweight WBO title. Both are at the top of their game, boasting undefeated professional careers and stellar amateur records. Here’s where the rivalry gets good: Shields has lost just one bout in her entire career (amateur or pro)… to none other than Savannah Marshall. The two haven’t met since that fight in 2012,...
NFL
Rolling Stone

These Top-Selling Prime Day 2 Products Are Basically a Complete Holiday Shopping List

Amazon just wrapped up its “Prime Early Access” sale, which saw hundreds of Prime Day-like sales across all categories. Though not quite as big as Prime Day back in July, Prime Early Access delivered some serious savings — and gave us some clues as to what people are shopping for this holiday season. According to a survey by Numerator, nearly a third of Prime Early Access shoppers say they used the sale event to purchase holiday gifts (compared to 11% of Prime Day shoppers). Prime Early Access’ most-shopped categories reflected this interest with Toys & Games, Apparel & Shoes, and...
RETAIL
Rolling Stone

Taylor Swift to Join Jimmy Fallon on ‘The Tonight Show’ After ‘Midnights’ Drop

Taylor Swift is celebrating Midnights with Jimmy Fallon. On Friday, The Tonight Show announced that the singer will be joining the show on Monday, Oct. 24 to talk about the release of her new album. The interview will mark Swift’s first late-night appearance this year. That same night, Meghan Trainor — who is set to release Takin’ It Back next Friday — will perform a song from her own album. Fallon made the announcement via the show’s Twitter page, using a vintage bingo ball cage and red telephone to emulate Swift’s song announcements on TikTok. Swift teased her highly-anticipated album by slowly...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Watch Pelosi Plead for Help, Plus 6 Other Big Moments from the Jan. 6 Committee’s Last Hearing

The Jan. 6 committee wrapped up what appears to be its final hearing in dramatic fashion by voting unanimously to subpoena former President Donald Trump for documents and testimony. The vote came shortly after the panel played video of something far more dramatic: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and other lawmakers trying to secure help as the mob of Trump supporters breached the Capitol. “I don’t know if you have been approached about the Virginia National Guard,” Pelosi said on a phone call to Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, “but I still think you probably need the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Girl in Red Partners With Aaron Dessner for Lush Sequel Song ‘October Passed Me By’

Girl in Red is back with a new song, “October Passed Me By,” which serves as a sequel to the Norwegian artist’s 2018 breakthrough, “We Fell in Love in October.” Co-produced by Girl in Red and the National’s Aaron Dessner, “October Passed Me By” centers around a swift-moving acoustic guitar then billows out with plenty of atmospheric touches. The song builds to a climatic (dare we say, Taylor-esque) bridge, with Girl in Red layering harmonies as she sings, “I was looking at the stars/You were looking at me/For better or for worse/I don’t know/But for what its worth/I made you...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

84K+
Followers
23K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy