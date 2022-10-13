Read full article on original website
Related
How Can You Prevent Tooth Decay?
Proper dental hygiene is critical to maintain the health of your teeth and prevent them from decaying. Here are some ways to avoid tooth decay.
7 Best Foods To Eat And 7 To Avoid For Your Cholesterol
High cholesterol levels can lead to a host of negative health consequences. But here's the good news: Some foods out there are great for your cholesterol.
The Best Exercises To Help Get Rid Of Underarm Fat
Many of us are plagued by underarm fat, especially as we age. If you struggle with this area, you may want to consider these exercises.
Which Age Groups Are Eligible For The New COVID Booster?
With the holiday season just around the corner, here is a look at the new guidelines regarding which age groups are able to get the new COVID booster.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What To Do When Your Body's Natural Collagen Levels Start Decreasing
As you age, your body stops producing as much collagen as it once did. Read on to find out what to do when your body's collagen levels start decreasing.
How Prednisone May Affect Your Diet During Course Of Treatment
While prednisone may be needed to relieve some health issues, it's important to understand the side effects and how it might interfere with your diet.
What Causes Bags Under Your Eyes?
If you've experienced puffy, saggy bags or dark circles under your eyes, you're not alone. Experts say that anyone at any age can develop these unwanted eye bags (via The Healthy). Perhaps what's more distressing is that, according to those in the know, there is no way to completely get rid of these bags once you develop them, outside of surgery.
Is It Helpful To Drink Milk When You're Dehydrated?
Sports drinks and water are usual solutions to rehydrating, but cow's milk may also be a good option. Learn why you might want to switch up your post-gym drink.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why The Biden Administration Is Extending The COVID Public Health Emergency Through 2022
The Biden administration has extended the COVID-19 public health emergency through next year. Now many are wondering about the reason for the extension.
Does Your Favorite Cereal Qualify As 'Healthy' Under The FDA's New Guidelines?
New FDA guidelines set standards for what constitutes "healthy" in consumer packaged goods -- including cereal. Here are the cereals that didn't make the cut.
Is Depression A Side Effect Of Menopause?
Menopause brings on a number of changes, like adjustments to your menstrual cycle, hot flashes, and sleep troubles. Can it make you susceptible to depression?
How Biotin In Supplements Can Alter Lab Results And Lead To Misdiagnoses
Many people are unaware that high levels of biotin in the blood may interfere with certain lab exams, producing an inaccurately high or low test result.
How The Flu Shot Affects Your Body
The flu shot is a vaccine that helps protect against the influenza virus. It is typically given as an injection in the arm, but can also be given as a nasal spray. The flu shot is usually given to people who are at high risk of developing serious complications from the flu, such as young children, older adults, pregnant women, and people with certain chronic medical conditions.
Is It Possible To Get Shingles More Than Once?
Shingles is marked by a painful rash that occurs due to the same virus that causes chickenpox. But can you get shingles more than once? Read on to find out.
What Does Voltaren Gel Treat?
NSAIDs, including Voltaren gel, can temporarily block chemicals that cause pain. This is what painful conditions you can use Voltaren gel to treat.
How To Relieve Ear Congestion
Most people, from time to time, have experienced congested ears. Luckily, there are a few simple solutions that can help anyone when this occurs.
When Is Back Surgery The Best Solution?
Back pain is a common complaint in many people, and is usually easily resolved. Learn more about when severe back pain means that surgery is the best solution.
The Reality Of Getting A Kidney Transplant
Our kidneys play a vital part in our overall health, and when they stop functioning as they should, a slew of health problems follow suit. These small but mighty organs are responsible for getting rid of excess fluids and waste in our bodies, and when they start to fail, these toxic compounds build up, leading to illness (via WebMD). People whose kidneys don't work as they should typically end up suffering from conditions like hypertension and kidney failure, according to the Mayo Clinic. Some people are more at risk for kidney failure because of preexisting chronic conditions like polycystic kidney disease, diabetes, untreated hypertension, and glomerulonephritis, which is a disease that inflames and scars the kidneys' filters.
What It Means When Your Hemoglobin Count Is High
According to a 2019 study published in the journal InformedHealth, about 55% of your blood is plasma, while different blood cells make up the remaining 45%. Blood cells come in two types: red blood cells (or erythrocytes) and white blood cells (or leukocytes), as explained by the American Society of Hematology. Red blood cells contain a protein known as hemoglobin, which transports oxygen from the lungs to the rest of the body, per the society.
What To Do When Experiencing Pre-Migraine Symptoms
If you've ever felt a migraine coming, you know the fear that goes with it. But knowing what pre-migraine symptoms to watch out for can stop it from worsening.
Health Digest
New York, NY
86K+
Followers
6K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.https://www.healthdigest.com/
Comments / 0