Our kidneys play a vital part in our overall health, and when they stop functioning as they should, a slew of health problems follow suit. These small but mighty organs are responsible for getting rid of excess fluids and waste in our bodies, and when they start to fail, these toxic compounds build up, leading to illness (via WebMD). People whose kidneys don't work as they should typically end up suffering from conditions like hypertension and kidney failure, according to the Mayo Clinic. Some people are more at risk for kidney failure because of preexisting chronic conditions like polycystic kidney disease, diabetes, untreated hypertension, and glomerulonephritis, which is a disease that inflames and scars the kidneys' filters.

