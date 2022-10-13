ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Causes Bags Under Your Eyes?

If you've experienced puffy, saggy bags or dark circles under your eyes, you're not alone. Experts say that anyone at any age can develop these unwanted eye bags (via The Healthy). Perhaps what's more distressing is that, according to those in the know, there is no way to completely get rid of these bags once you develop them, outside of surgery.
How The Flu Shot Affects Your Body

The flu shot is a vaccine that helps protect against the influenza virus. It is typically given as an injection in the arm, but can also be given as a nasal spray. The flu shot is usually given to people who are at high risk of developing serious complications from the flu, such as young children, older adults, pregnant women, and people with certain chronic medical conditions.
The Reality Of Getting A Kidney Transplant

Our kidneys play a vital part in our overall health, and when they stop functioning as they should, a slew of health problems follow suit. These small but mighty organs are responsible for getting rid of excess fluids and waste in our bodies, and when they start to fail, these toxic compounds build up, leading to illness (via WebMD). People whose kidneys don't work as they should typically end up suffering from conditions like hypertension and kidney failure, according to the Mayo Clinic. Some people are more at risk for kidney failure because of preexisting chronic conditions like polycystic kidney disease, diabetes, untreated hypertension, and glomerulonephritis, which is a disease that inflames and scars the kidneys' filters.
What It Means When Your Hemoglobin Count Is High

According to a 2019 study published in the journal InformedHealth, about 55% of your blood is plasma, while different blood cells make up the remaining 45%. Blood cells come in two types: red blood cells (or erythrocytes) and white blood cells (or leukocytes), as explained by the American Society of Hematology. Red blood cells contain a protein known as hemoglobin, which transports oxygen from the lungs to the rest of the body, per the society.
