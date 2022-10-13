ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

Big crowd shows to see BLINK light up Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WKRC) -- BLINK organizers say they were impressed by the turnout for the first night of BLINK Thursday night. The festival kicked off with a parade through downtown. More than 2,500 people from 85 groups participated in the parade. Then, 101 large scale projection mapping, murals, and interactive light sculptures from around the globe came to life.
CINCINNATI, OH
educationplanetonline.com

10 Worst Neighborhoods in Cincinnati You Must Know

You know that Cincinnati is home to a thriving arts scene, an eclectic culinary community, and the beloved Reds baseball team. But what you may not know is that Cincinnati also has some of the poorest neighborhoods in the nation, areas where crime runs rampant, schools are underfunded, and residents suffer high rates of unemployment and underemployment.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati, OH
WKRC

Invasive, destructive spotted lanternfly found in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - An invasive pest targeting plants is creeping into the Tri-State. They hide well, but when their wings spread, there's no mistaking the spotted lanternfly, a threat to fruit crops and trees. They can also be a nuisance to your plants at home. “They can be especially harmful...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Husband and wife jazz musicians to play Tri-State shows

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - They are a jazz power couple. Husband and wife duo Randy Brecker, and Ada Rovatti travel the world together playing on the top jazz stages. They are in the Tri-State to perform at Caffe Vivace on Oct. 14 and 15 but first, they played on Good Morning Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

ArtWorks and its murals help make Cincinnati vibrant and display city's history

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - What are some things that can make city life really come alive? Nightlife. That works. Food scene. That works. Oh, and art works too. "It's really magical to see something that I drew, you know, on a sketchbook and then redrew on a tiny iPad screen, be painted in real life on a tangible wall, huge with this beautiful backdrop of the stadium in the city behind it," said designed Lindsay Nehls.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Middletown Trunk or Treat puts people in the spooky spirit

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - Halloween is still more than two weeks away, but that is not stopping people from getting in the spooky spirit. People covered their cars in decorations and filled their trunks with candy for Middletown's Trunk or Treat Saturday evening. From pirates to princesses, kids wore their...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati Area

If you're in the Cincinnati area, you should check out these local restaurants. If you find yourself in the Clifton neighborhood, you should check out the fried chicken at this cash-only diner. Customers say their golden fried chicken has a perfectly crispy exterior and a deliciously juicy interior. Get two pieces, three pieces, or a full half. They also have chicken tenders, which are served with fries and coleslaw. Patrons also highly recommend their goetta.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

LaRosa's debuts $1 million overhaul of flagship pizzeria

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Hometown favorite LaRosa's Family Pizzeria is gearing up to welcome guests back to its flagship West Side restaurant after it underwent a $1 million transformation. LaRosa's pizzeria at 2411 Boudinot Ave. – on the same property that founder Donald "Buddy" LaRosa opened his first restaurant...
CINCINNATI, OH
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Ohio man accused of drowning, dissecting dog

CINCINNATI — A man is facing animal cruelty charges after police said he admitted to killing his pet. Amani Ciers was arrested after showing officers and the Hamilton County dog warden the body of his dead Chihuahua on Wednesday, WXIX reported. Court documents obtained by WLWT allege that Ciers...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Man found shot in Evanston home

EVANSTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are investigating a shooting in Evanston Saturday morning. It happened around 2 a.m. on Trimble Avenue near Dana Ave. Police say a 24-year-old man was found shot inside a home. He was taken to UC Medical Center for treatment. Investigators have not released any...
CINCINNATI, OH

