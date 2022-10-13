Read full article on original website
Rossville, Ohio: The Story Of How 383 Freed Slaves Made It To Ohio Only To Be Refused Their LandDONNA STERLINGRoss, OH
Cincinnati's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCincinnati, OH
Help Stock Local Pet Food Distributions through a Stay in this HotelMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Cincinnati, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Caesar, Heidi, and Tommy are all ready for families!
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The SPCA Cincinnati has plenty of animals -- like Caesar, Heidi, and Tommy -- ready to find their new homes and families. Caesar is a Maltese-mix and he is three years old. He's full of energy, but also loves to lay on laps. Heidi, a seven-month-old Terrier-mix,...
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Dimpsy has been at the for over 400 days, and needs a forever home!
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Dimpsy is one of the longest residents at the Cincinnati Animal Care Humane Society. He has been at the shelter for over 400 days, and is ready for a forever home!. Dimpsy is a volunteer favorite, very friendly, and his favorite thing in the world is toys.
WKRC
Big crowd shows to see BLINK light up Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WKRC) -- BLINK organizers say they were impressed by the turnout for the first night of BLINK Thursday night. The festival kicked off with a parade through downtown. More than 2,500 people from 85 groups participated in the parade. Then, 101 large scale projection mapping, murals, and interactive light sculptures from around the globe came to life.
educationplanetonline.com
10 Worst Neighborhoods in Cincinnati You Must Know
You know that Cincinnati is home to a thriving arts scene, an eclectic culinary community, and the beloved Reds baseball team. But what you may not know is that Cincinnati also has some of the poorest neighborhoods in the nation, areas where crime runs rampant, schools are underfunded, and residents suffer high rates of unemployment and underemployment.
WKRC
Invasive, destructive spotted lanternfly found in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - An invasive pest targeting plants is creeping into the Tri-State. They hide well, but when their wings spread, there's no mistaking the spotted lanternfly, a threat to fruit crops and trees. They can also be a nuisance to your plants at home. “They can be especially harmful...
BLINK 2022: Top 9 installations to see this weekend
With more than 100 installations across Over-the-Rhine, BLINK can get a bit overwhelming. Here are the top nine installations around the festival.
WLWT 5
WATCH: 20 luminous lights and sights from BLINK Cincinnati festival
CINCINNATI — BLINK is back in Cincinnati, bringing 101 installations spanning 30 city blocks. The art, light and culture festival is returning from Oct. 13-16 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. So what are the hot spots around town? Here is our top picks from the first two days.
WKRC
Husband and wife jazz musicians to play Tri-State shows
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - They are a jazz power couple. Husband and wife duo Randy Brecker, and Ada Rovatti travel the world together playing on the top jazz stages. They are in the Tri-State to perform at Caffe Vivace on Oct. 14 and 15 but first, they played on Good Morning Cincinnati.
Grippo’s Bar-B-Q potato chips sold in snack pack are being recalled
CINCINNATI — Grippo Foods Inc. is recalling its Bar-B-Q potato chips sold in the 24-count snack pack because of possible “improper cleaning procedures,” the company said Friday evening. The Cincinnati-based company that is “the Official Chip of the Cincinnati Reds” said the packages in question have a...
WKRC
ArtWorks and its murals help make Cincinnati vibrant and display city's history
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - What are some things that can make city life really come alive? Nightlife. That works. Food scene. That works. Oh, and art works too. "It's really magical to see something that I drew, you know, on a sketchbook and then redrew on a tiny iPad screen, be painted in real life on a tangible wall, huge with this beautiful backdrop of the stadium in the city behind it," said designed Lindsay Nehls.
WKRC
Middletown Trunk or Treat puts people in the spooky spirit
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - Halloween is still more than two weeks away, but that is not stopping people from getting in the spooky spirit. People covered their cars in decorations and filled their trunks with candy for Middletown's Trunk or Treat Saturday evening. From pirates to princesses, kids wore their...
Cincinnati's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Cincinnati, Ohio, is a city with a great deal to offer. Unfortunately, it's also home to some of the most dangerous neighborhoods in the United States. Man committing a crime.Image by Sam Williams from Pixabay.
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati Area
If you're in the Cincinnati area, you should check out these local restaurants. If you find yourself in the Clifton neighborhood, you should check out the fried chicken at this cash-only diner. Customers say their golden fried chicken has a perfectly crispy exterior and a deliciously juicy interior. Get two pieces, three pieces, or a full half. They also have chicken tenders, which are served with fries and coleslaw. Patrons also highly recommend their goetta.
WKRC
Safety and fun are topics at Cincinnati Fire Department open houses
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Fire Department held open houses at five of its fire houses Saturday. The open houses were part of 2022 Fire Prevention Week. The main goal is to teach people fire safety. This year's theme is "Fire Won't Wait. Plan Your Escape". People could also take...
WKRC
Local man skydives for 70th birthday, continues to advocate for people with disabilities
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A local man with an intellectual, developmental disability checks a box off his bucket list for his 70th birthday. It is something he may not have been able to do without support and advocacy from others. “Superman! Up, up, and away! That's what I say!”...
WKRC
LaRosa's debuts $1 million overhaul of flagship pizzeria
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Hometown favorite LaRosa's Family Pizzeria is gearing up to welcome guests back to its flagship West Side restaurant after it underwent a $1 million transformation. LaRosa's pizzeria at 2411 Boudinot Ave. – on the same property that founder Donald "Buddy" LaRosa opened his first restaurant...
WKRC
Grippo's recalls some of its chips due to 'cleaning issues' at the plant
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Grippo's is recalling some of its potato chiops. The Colerain Township company is voluntarily recalling 24-count snack packs of its bar-b-q flavored chips. The packages have a use by date of january 16, 2023. The product codes fall between:. 35 3 1011 20:20 and 35...
Ohio man accused of drowning, dissecting dog
CINCINNATI — A man is facing animal cruelty charges after police said he admitted to killing his pet. Amani Ciers was arrested after showing officers and the Hamilton County dog warden the body of his dead Chihuahua on Wednesday, WXIX reported. Court documents obtained by WLWT allege that Ciers...
WKRC
Man found shot in Evanston home
EVANSTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are investigating a shooting in Evanston Saturday morning. It happened around 2 a.m. on Trimble Avenue near Dana Ave. Police say a 24-year-old man was found shot inside a home. He was taken to UC Medical Center for treatment. Investigators have not released any...
