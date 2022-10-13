Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missy Elliot in tears after Portsmouth Virginia Street is named for herCheryl E PrestonPortsmouth, VA
2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensVirginia State
One of the Most Haunted Roads in America is Located Here in VirginiaTravel MavenVirginia Beach, VA
Best VA Beach Seafood RestaurantsTerry MansfieldVirginia Beach, VA
4 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
Ex-city manager describes ‘pay to play’ atmosphere in Portsmouth in $5M lawsuit
10 On Your Side's investigative team has learned that former Portsmouth City Manager Angel Jones is filing a $5.35 million lawsuit against the city for wrongful termination.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Statement of Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi Regarding “Operation Bold Blue Line”
Statement of Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi Regarding “Operation Bold Blue Line”. Earlier today Governor Youngkin, Lieutenant Governor Sears, and Attorney General Miyares came to Norfolk to make a series of announcements that they claim will address or reduce violence in twelve Virginia cities, including Norfolk. Several of my...
Suspect sought after Rent-A-Center burglary in Hampton
The investigation found that the suspect shattered a window to get into the building around 1 a.m. on Oct. 18. The suspect stole an undisclosed item then left.
Youngkin announces law enforcement funding proposals in Norfolk
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears and Attorney General Jason Miyares were in Norfolk with law enforcement officials Monday, to announce a $30 million proposal to fund law enforcement.
Man shot on Virginia Beach Boulevard in Norfolk, police say
NORFOLK, Va. — A man was hurt in a shooting on Virginia Beach Boulevard in Norfolk Saturday morning, according to police. The Norfolk Police Department said the shooting happened in the 200 block of East Virginia Beach Boulevard, in the area of Young Terrace and the Neon District. Police...
2 missing children from Hampton safely located in North Dakota
Hampton police confirmed Tuesday morning that the missing children, ages 1 and 2, were found and are safe.
New Kent man charged with unlawfully filming woman
NORFOLK, Va. — A New Kent man has been charged with unlawfully creating an image of another and possession of obscene items, according to the Williamsburg Police Department. Investigators found that on September 30, 59-year-old Richard Lee Gibson placed his cellphone between the legs of an unsuspecting woman while it was recording, the department said.
Hampton children 'abducted' by father found safe; father taken into custody
Police in Hampton were looking for two children who were, according to authorities, taken by their father. Police say both children have been located safely and their father is in custody
Man shot in leg on Hanson Avenue in Norfolk
Police received a call around 3:15 a.m. Saturday about shots fired into a residence in the 1200 block of Hanson Avenue.
Hampton children located safely after AMBER Alert issued
An AMBER Alert was issued for two children, Adriana and Jaxon Truitt, who were abducted from a Walmart in Hampton. Virginia State Police said the children are believed to be in extreme danger.
WAVY News 10
Norfolk Police investigating shooting on E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police are investigating a shooting on E. Virginia Beach Blvd. Saturday morning. According to emergency dispatchers, police were called to the 200 block of E. Virginia Beach Blvd. around 10 a.m. and found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. No other information was...
At least 3 dead in separate shootings in 24 hours across Hampton Roads
VIRGINIA, USA — Gun violence broke out in four of the seven cities, between Friday night and Saturday. In Newport News, a family grieves the loss of a young loved one. Friends told 13News Now 15-year-old Shayne Capehart died, after someone shot him on Walden Pond Court near Beechmont Drive.
Police investigate burglary at jewelry store in JCC
According to police, officers responded to the call around 11:07 a.m. at Boyer's Diamond & Gold Outlet located at 6564 Richmond Road. This is in the Lightfoot section of the County.
Police: Burglar breaks into Norfolk store twice days apart
Police say a burglar struck a business in Norfolk twice days apart.
wbtw.com
16-year-old arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Virginia
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Portsmouth. According to police, the 16-year-old is charged with second-degree murder, malicious shooting, concealing compounding evidence, accessory after the fact and possession of a firearm by a minor. These charges stem from...
Court documents reveal new details in shooting outside Chicho's on Granby Street
New details about a deadly shooting on Granby Street that sparked outrage and caused the city to install cameras. The community was heartbroken.
16-year-old arrested in connection to fatal shooting on Dale Drive in Portsmouth
According to police, the 16-year-old is charged with second-degree murder (second principal), malicious shooting, concealing compounding evidence, accessory after the fact, and possession of a firearm by a minor.
Norfolk police investigate overnight double shooting that killed one, hurt another
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are working to learn what led up to a deadly double shooting that took the life of one person and hurt another. It was around 1:15 Saturday morning when police say they got the call about a possible shooting in the 900 block of Bagnall Road. When first responders […]
Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Elizabeth City
28-year-old Timothy Lavon Laster Jr. was arrested on October 15 for murder, police say.
Portsmouth police investigating early morning shooting
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police are working to learn what led up to an early morning shooting in the city. It was just before 4 Saturday morning when first responders got a call about someone being shot. When police got to the 1100 block of Virginia Avenue, they tell us they found a man […]
