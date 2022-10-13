ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

13News Now

New Kent man charged with unlawfully filming woman

NORFOLK, Va. — A New Kent man has been charged with unlawfully creating an image of another and possession of obscene items, according to the Williamsburg Police Department. Investigators found that on September 30, 59-year-old Richard Lee Gibson placed his cellphone between the legs of an unsuspecting woman while it was recording, the department said.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk Police investigating shooting on E. Virginia Beach Blvd.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police are investigating a shooting on E. Virginia Beach Blvd. Saturday morning. According to emergency dispatchers, police were called to the 200 block of E. Virginia Beach Blvd. around 10 a.m. and found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. No other information was...
NORFOLK, VA
wbtw.com

16-year-old arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Virginia

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Portsmouth. According to police, the 16-year-old is charged with second-degree murder, malicious shooting, concealing compounding evidence, accessory after the fact and possession of a firearm by a minor. These charges stem from...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth police investigating early morning shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police are working to learn what led up to an early morning shooting in the city. It was just before 4 Saturday morning when first responders got a call about someone being shot. When police got to the 1100 block of Virginia Avenue, they tell us they found a man […]
PORTSMOUTH, VA

