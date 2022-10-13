ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

spectrumnews1.com

City Council member, radical CPA in the race for LA controller

LOS ANGELES — Between the Pikachu mascot, the corgi logos and TikTok dances, it’s clear Kenneth Mejia is anything but politics as usual. He’s running against City Council member Paul Koretz to be Los Angeles’ next city controller, touting his experience as a certified public accountant.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Redondo Beach faces recall election, cannabis measure on Oct. 19

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. — On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Redondo Beach residents will be among the millions of Americans casting ballots during the national general election. But they’ll have a bit more recent practice than most. Redondoans will also be faced with a special election on Wednesday, Oct. 19,...
REDONDO BEACH, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Biden’s late push across West aims to deliver votes for Dems

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — President Joe Biden strode into the telephone bank at a crowded union hall and eagerly began making calls and eating doughnuts — one frosted, one glazed — as he tries every page in the political playbook to deliver votes for Democrats. "What a...
OREGON STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Eunisses Hernandez on path forward after leaked recording scandal

LOS ANGELES — The regularly scheduled Los Angeles City Council meetings did not happen last week as reverberations of racist remarks in a leaked recorded conversation continued to shake Angelenos to their core. Former LA City Council President Nury Martinez, who was heard on those recordings along with Council...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA City Council member Marqueece Harris-Dawson responds to racist audio

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles City Council member Marqueece Harris-Dawson was one of the main topics discussed in the leaked conversation of his fellow city council members, Nury Martinez, Gil Cedillo, and Kevin de León, along with the LA County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera. Harris-Dawson...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Warnock answers Libertarian wildcard in Ga.; Walker skips

ATLANTA (AP) — Libertarian Chase Oliver isn’t going to win Georgia's pivotal U.S. Senate race. But the 37-year-old Atlanta businessman could help determine whether Democrats or Republicans control the Senate over the final two years of President Joe Biden's term. Oliver is the third name on the ballot...
GEORGIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

After Hurricane Ian, Florida citrus and agriculture struggle

ZOLFO SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — The thousands of oranges scattered on the ground by Hurricane Ian’s fierce winds like so many green and yellow marbles are only the start of the disaster for citrus grower Roy Petteway. The fruit strewn about his 100-acre (40-hectare) grove in central Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Exploring California's ballot measures: Proposition 31

Californians will vote o​n electoral contests next month that will impact the future of their communities, the state and the country. Seven measures on various issues like abortion and gaming, along with a new millionaire tax, will also appear on statewide ballots. On this week’s “In Focus SoCal,” host...
CALIFORNIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Parkland shooter's life sentence could bring changes to law

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — It wasn't long ago that Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz would have been looking at a near-certain death sentence for murdering 17 people in Parkland, even if his jury could not unanimously agree on his fate. Until 2016, Florida law allowed trial judges to...
PARKLAND, FL
spectrumnews1.com

Stockton, Calif., police arrest suspect in serial killings

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — A man suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in a series of shootings in Northern California was arrested before dawn Saturday as he drove through the streets of Stockton, armed with a handgun and possibly searching for another victim, police said. Investigators...
STOCKTON, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA carjacking victim dragged, killed during police pursuit

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A carjacking victim was killed Thursday during a police pursuit of a homicide suspect in Los Angeles, authorities said. The victim, whose name has not been released, became tangled in the vehicle's seatbelt and was dragged for several miles (kilometers) during the chase, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The stolen vehicle flipped after it collided with multiple police cars.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA County launches mobile medical clinics for homeless

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County Friday launched a fleet of mobile medical clinics to make daily stops at encampments throughout the area to address urgent health and social needs among people experiencing homelessness. Each Housing for Health mobile medical unit is equipped with full-service exam rooms to...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Monday turns bitterly cold with some places getting snow

Wisconsin will get its first true punch of polar air this week. A northwest wind kicks in this evening, dropping temperatures rather rapidly overnight. With that, a statewide freeze is likely as temperatures dive down into the 20s by Monday morning. Make sure to dress for winter, as wind chills...
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

AT&T Illinois to pay $23M to settle corruption probe

CHICAGO (AP) — AT&T Illinois has agreed to pay a $23 million fine to resolve a federal probe into its illegal efforts to influence former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, who also faces new charges for his role in the scheme, prosecutors announced Friday. Under the agreement, the company...
ILLINOIS STATE
