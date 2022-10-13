Rumor Report: Boosie Badazz Says Social Media Ruins Marriages !

With Angela Yee being out today C and E covered today's Rumor Report. On the list today was Boosie Badazz. In a recent interview Boosie believes social media ruins marriages. He claims the amount of access social media brings to wandering eyes hurt these relationships. Check out today's Rumor Report and let us know your thoughts!

Let us know your thoughts:

Instagram: @ BreakfastClubAm

Facebook: @breakfastclubam

Twitter: @ breakfastclubam

TikTok: @ breakfastclubam

Photo credit @gettyimages