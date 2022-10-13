ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rumor Report: Boosie Badazz Says Social Media Ruins Marriages !

The Breakfast Club
The Breakfast Club
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KfbpO_0iXhxbzr00

With Angela Yee being out today C and E covered today's Rumor Report. On the list today was Boosie Badazz. In a recent interview Boosie believes social media ruins marriages. He claims the amount of access social media brings to wandering eyes hurt these relationships. Check out today's Rumor Report and let us know your thoughts!

