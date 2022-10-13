Vehicle crash in Nampa partially blocks interstate, sends Oregon man to hospital

A two-vehicle collision in Nampa partially shut down east- and westbound lanes on Interstate 84 and sent a 25-year-old Oregon man to a hospital Wednesday afternoon, according to an Idaho State Police news release.

At about 11:13 p.m. Wednesday at milepost 32 off I-84, the Oregon man driving a 2020 Jeep Renegade struck the rear end of a 2007 Nissan Frontier, which was being driven by a 32-year-old Boise man, the news release said.

The collision pushed the vehicles into the concrete barrier that divides the eastbound and westbound lanes, police said. Both drivers were wearing seat belts, and the Oregon man was taken in an ambulance to a local hospital.

Lanes were partially blocked on both the east and west sides for about 2 hours and 45 minutes, according to the release. The Idaho Transportation Department responded to the scene to adjust the barriers before the lanes were reopened, police said.