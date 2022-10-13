ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Daily Mail

South Korea scrambles 30 fighter jets after Kim Jong-un sends 12 warplanes close to border for bombing drills - hours after ballistic missile tests

South Korea scrambled 30 fighter jets after Kim Jong-un sent 12 warplanes close to the border in a bombing drill. Eight North Korean fighter jets and four bombers flew in chilling formation and are thought to have carried out air-to-surface firing exercises today, according to Seoul officials. In response, South...
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump chides US Jews for lack of support, as whistleblower says Don Jr wanted ‘handout’

Donald Trump has criticised American Jewish people for not being supportive enough of him and Israel. “No President has done more for Israel than I have,” Mr Trump claimed on Truth Social on Sunday morning. “Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the US.”
Benzinga

Kamala Harris Set To Visit North Korea's Demilitarized Zone, Where Trump Famously Met Kim Jong Un

U.S. vice president Kamala Harris will be visiting the de-militarised zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, where former President Donald Trump held talks with Kim Jong Un. What Happened: Harris will visit the Korean DMZ on Thursday to show solidarity with Seoul after North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile off its east coast on Sunday, its first known test since June, Reuters reported.
airlive.net

North Korean fighter jets and bombers breached special reconnaissance line today says South Korea

A dozen North Korean jets conducted a firing drill in formation on Thursday afternoon, following the DPRK’s launch of two short-range ballistic missiles earlier in the day. Eight North Korean fighter jets and four bombers flew in formation north of the inter-Korean air border at around 2 p.m. for around an hour, appearing to carry out air-to-surface firing exercises, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.
iheart.com

A Dozen North Korean Warplanes Buzzed The South Korean Border

The South Korean military scrambled 30 F-15K fighter jets on Thursday (October 6) after 12 North Korean warplanes buzzed the South Korean border as part of a military drill. The South Korean jets did not engage the warplanes, which included eight fighter jets and four bombers. The stand-off between the two squadrons lasted about an hour.
Reuters

China, Russia at odds with US over UN meeting on North Korea

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The United States asked the U.N. Security Council to meet on North Korea on Wednesday after Pyongyang fired a ballistic missile over Japan, but diplomats said China and Russia are opposed to a public discussion by the 15-member body.
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Russia ‘probably unable to replenish missile stocks’, says UK

Russia’s defence industry is likely “incapable of producing advanced munitions” at the rate they are being expended, according to the latest UK defence intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine.“On 10 October 2022, Russia probably fired more than 80 cruise missiles into Ukraine,” the UK ministry of defence tweeted, adding that over half of these projectiles were likely shot down.“These attacks represent a further degradation of Russia’s long-range missile stocks, which is likely to constrain their ability to strike the volume of targets they desire in future,” it said.This comes as Russian president Vladimir Putin said the “partial mobilisation” of army reservists ordered last month would be completed in two weeks, boosting Russia’s fighting force in Ukraine.Mr Putin said he would even be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia’s “territorial integrity” and warned that a direct clash with Nato troops could lead to a “global catastrophe.”The Russian president added he did not have any regrets in relation to the conflict in Ukraine, insisting that Russia was doing the right thing
click orlando

North Korea takes inspiration from Putin's nuke threats

TOKYO – For decades North Korea has threatened to turn enemy cities into a “sea of fire,” even as it doggedly worked on building a nuclear weapons program that could back up its belligerent words. Now, as North Korea conducts another torrid run of powerful weapons tests...
