Historic Burr House on one of the largest parcels of land in San Francisco is for sale
It was built as a wedding present in 1875 from a former SF mayor to his son.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Photos: Impact Napa event brings together local business, civic leaders
North Bay Business Journal’s Impact Napa conference at the Napa Valley Welcome Center in Napa the afternoon of Oct. 13 brought together local civic and business leaders for networking and information-sharing. Here are the panelists who spoke at the event about the local economy and what the business community...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
24,000sf coworking center opening at large Sonoma County mixed-use development
One of the North Bay’s largest mixed-use developments now is opening a sizable coworking center as part of a rollout of live-work services ahead of construction of hundreds of homes at the project. The developers of SOMO Village, a 176-acre project on the southeast edge of Rohnert Park in...
sonomasun.com
Mattson’s latest; homeless shelter update; Charlie Brown vs. gravity, and more
The way he continues to acquire Sonoma Valley land and buildings, Ken Mattson is going to need a bigger Monopoly board. The latest acquisition is Duggan’s Mission Chapel on West Napa Street, reportedly for some $6.5 million. The venerable funeral home was founded by the Duggan family in 1889. But many of Mattson’s 80+ acquisitions are either shut down (General’s Daughter), stand empty (Church Mouse, the old Cocoa Planet) or never get started, such as the undelivered promises of the Lanning parcel and Boyes Food Center. Perhaps the purchase of a funeral home is apt, since the Mattson portfolio is seemingly where building projects go to die.
'Birdseed Lady' speaks out on excessive piles of seeds dumped around SF neighborhood
"I am not denying that I had birdseed. But I'm denying that I had done it recently," said Chevarria. "I'm a very compassionate woman. I love animals. I love nature."
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Napa Valley is recovering from pandemic in ‘sustainable’ way
Napa Valley’s tourism economy is gaining traction after more than two years battling the pandemic. “I think the key point I want to make here is that we are recovering in a very sustainable way,” said Linsey Gallagher, president and CEO of Visit Napa Valley. “We have seen our revenue recover with fewer people coming (because) they stayed longer and they spent more money, and that's the most sustainable outcome that we could ever have hoped for.”
These San Francisco restaurants are going to close. The owners just don’t know when.
While some restaurant owners found their next lily pad to land on, others continue to struggle to figure out what's next.
The Two-Floor Penthouse in Oakland’s Historic Cathedral Building Is on the Market for $1.5 Million
If you ever wanted to live in a landmark, now may be your chance. The executive penthouse atop Oakland’s historic Cathedral Building is up for grabs. The crown jewel of the nine-story flatiron structure, this two-level home has been listed at $1.49 million. The condo has an open layout with gorgeous cathedral-style windows that offer some of the best views in the Bay Area. With 2,100 square feet of space, the two-bedroom, two-bath unit isn’t huge by penthouse standards. But what it lacks in sheer scale, it makes up for with loads of natural light and modern amenities—the...
diablomag.com
Bagel Boom in the East Bay
For many of us not from the New York area, the allure and mystique of the bagel has been a source of bafflement. The dense, rubbery globes of gluten are, of course, a staple at morning work meetings—complete with generic, plastic knife–shattering cream cheese and perhaps a jar of capers. But as something to seek out? Hard pass, with an emphasis on the hard.
A new Calif. parks program led me to the hidden Murray Ranch barn near this Bay Area coast
The park describes the barn's condition as "arrested decay."
Visitor rescued after tumbling down cliff overlooking Golden Gate Bridge
SAUSALITO -- An early morning visitor to the Marin Headlands escaped serious injury after tumbling down a 150-foot cliff overlooking the Golden Gate Bridge.Southern Marin Fire District officials posted on Facebook that the incident took place at around 5:11 a.m. Crews from both Southern Marin Fire District and Marin County Fire responded to Battery Spencer in the Marin Highlands to a call reporting the fall.The first arriving unit made contact with the victim, who was conscious. The crews then set up a rope system and were able to rescue the victim without further incident.The victim had minor injuries and was transported by Medic-4 to Marin General Hospital."Southern Marin Fire District would like to remind residents, community members & tourists to please stay away from the cliffs' edge," fire officials posted. "Pay attention to warning signs. They are there for a reason."The retired artillery base, once part of the fortifications protecting San Francisco Bay, was built in the late 1800s and now is a popular tourist spot for photographs and selfies.
marinlocalnews.com
Rich people flee the Bay Area
The San Francisco metro area is still the highest in terms of median income in the United States. However, new census data indicates the rich left in droves during the pandemic. Median annual income fell 4.6% during the pandemic. The San Francisco Chronicle reported that “the data is fresh evidence of a sustained loss of high-income earners.”
bontraveler.com
10 Romantic Getaways Near the Bay Area
Living in San Francisco means being surrounded by an endless array of charming and diverse getaways. Whether you’re looking to go wine tasting in Napa or enjoy a mountainous escape in Tahoe, there are plenty of nearby weekend escapes for couples. When my husband and I plan a trip,...
kenwoodpress.com
Five years after the fire
On a sunny September evening, members of all three fire safety “pods” on London Ranch Road gathered on a neighbor’s patio overlooking the fire-scarred Mayacamas. They checked the neighborhood contact list to make sure their information was current, discussed the best ways to make sure the medications in their go-bags are up to date, and talked about evacuation routes, evacuation zones, and evacuation protocols. They made plans to test their walkie-talkies, which they will use to communicate from the bottom of the road to the top in the next emergency.
The Palm Court $30 burger tastes like the death of San Francisco
This burger exemplifies the bourgeois-ification of San Francisco.
KTVU FOX 2
Peninsula educator badly injured in Tahoe mountain biking accident
BURLINGAME, Calif. - A Burlingame High School assistant principal was seriously injured in a mountain biking accident near Lake Tahoe a few weeks ago. Dominic Bigue suffered a ‘life-altering’ injury while out riding on Oct. 1, according to a GoFundMe post created by Nick and Beth Rogers. He was airlifted to a trauma center in Reno after the crash, they said.
climaterwc.com
Granara’s Flowers switches to electronic commerce
Swing open the glass doors at 1682 El Camino Real in San Carlos, and an aromatic blend of fresh roses, lilacs and peonies seems to overwhelm the senses. The steady, tranquil sound of dripping water from a fountain complements the abstract art that adorns every wall. The peaceful spot has...
The story behind Casa Sanchez Foods: how one ingenious idea led to the tortilla chip
You probably have eaten tortilla chips and salsas from Casa Sanchez Foods but do you know their story?
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco hospital needs help identifying patient
SAN FRANCISCO - A San Francisco hospital is seeking the public's help in identifying a man who was admitted this week. Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center is seeking assistance in identifying a man admitted Wednesday. He is estimated to be 60 years old, 5'10" tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He has a single abdominal scar and a "415" tattoo on his right shoulder.
California Experiencing Unusually Low Number of ‘Major’ Wildfires in October: Here’s Why
Across the American West, but in California especially, fall marks the most dangerous time for wildfires. Typically, months of hot, dry weather combine with strong winds, putting brittle vegetation at risk of sparking and causing widespread wildfire damage, especially in October. This year, however, things are different. A cooler, damper weather pattern in the Bay Area has left California with essentially no major wildfires burning anywhere in the state. And we’re here to take a look at why.
