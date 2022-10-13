ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Free fentanyl test strips now available statewide

By Logan Rude
 3 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — Fentanyl test strips are now available for free at organizations around the state, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Thursday.

Prompted by fentanyl’s increasing prevalence within supplies of drugs like heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine (among others), test strips give people the opportunity to detect the potentially fatal substance and avoid an overdose. A tiny amount of the drug — as little as two grains of salt — can be enough to kill someone, according to state health officials.

“Wisconsinites who use drugs are more likely to encounter fentanyl than ever before,” DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said. “Tragically, many people who use drugs have no idea they are ingesting fentanyl until it’s too late. That’s why we need to empower our family members, friends, and neighbors who use drugs to have as much information as possible to protect their safety. Fentanyl test strips are a critical tool in our efforts to save lives.”

In total, 120,600 test strips have been distributed to tribal nation health clinics, county health departments, and drug resource organizations. Test strips are available at no cost throughout the state, and there’s no limit on the amount individuals can pick up as part of the program.

A map of pick-up locations is available on DHS’ website.

Test strips were purchased using $1.25 million from the American Rescue Plan Act. Additional test strips will be purchased and distributed with money from the National Prescription Opiate Litigation settlement fund.

