Several Bay Area school districts recognized for policies that support LGBTQ students
IN ITS LATEST survey of California’s unified school districts, an LGBTQ+ civil rights nonprofit honored 19 districts for their inclusive policies supporting LGBTQ+ students and identified others who need to do more to ensure students feel safe on campus. Equality California, one of the country’s largest LGBTQ+ rights organizations,...
Mary Jane Burke’s Term as Marin County Superintendent Is Coming to an End, Leaving Behind a Legacy of Community Collaboration and Student Support
You could say that the desire to work in education runs in outgoing Marin County Superintendent Mary Jane Burke’s blood. The oldest of eight children, Burke played a big role supporting her brothers and sisters, one of whom had learning differences. It was in large part because of her sister that, early on, Burke wanted to become a special education teacher. She got the opportunity to work with special needs students soon after arriving at Dominican University of California in San Rafael, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in 1973 and a master’s degree in 1976. During that time, she began volunteering at Forest Meadows Development Center, a school on Dominican University’s campus for students ages 3 to 21 with special needs. She then went on to become an instructional aide at the school and eventually, the principal.
SF Families Say New Teacher Housing Site is Shaking Their Homes and Cracking Walls
San Francisco families say their homes are being ferociously shaken and are cracking inside due to the construction of a housing development for teachers. Work on the city’s first affordable housing project for educators began in late September as part of a $105 million investment. When completed in late...
Santa Rosa unveils new ordinance to thwart unwanted street sideshows — but is it legal?
The city of Santa Rosa is unveiling a new sideshow ordinance in an effort to curtail the reckless driving activity undertaken by youth in many Bay Area cities. The ordinance was first introduced at Tuesday’s City Council meeting and allows law enforcement to arrest or cite participants, vehicle passengers, organizers and spectators that take part in the unauthorized street “shows.”
'Birdseed Lady' speaks out on excessive piles of seeds dumped around SF neighborhood
"I am not denying that I had birdseed. But I'm denying that I had done it recently," said Chevarria. "I'm a very compassionate woman. I love animals. I love nature."
Rohnert Park Shutting Down Homeless Camp at the Park and Ride
Rohnert Park is in the process of shutting down a large homeless encampment at the Park and Ride on Roberts Lake Road. Work to lower the capacity of the camp started earlier this week. The city is moving residents of the encampment into an interim housing facility that’s scheduled to open within the next two weeks. The city gave the camp’s 110 residents notices on Tuesday. Some will be moved into the new 60-unit supportive housing facility, while the rest will be part of a smaller, managed camp at the site.
Teacher arrested for alleged ‘inappropriate’ relationship with student
BENICIA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Benicia arrested a middle school teacher on Friday for allegedly having an “inappropriate” relationship with a student, the department announced on Friday. Kurt Michael Sindel, 56, is accused of sending sexually inappropriate communications to a student, according to Superintendent Damon J. Wright. Wright said his office immediately notified the […]
HelloFresh to Close Bay Area Factory and Eliminate Over 600 Jobs
HelloFresh, the Berlin-based meal kit provider, has announced plans to close their production facility in Richmond, CA. The move will eliminate approximately 600 jobs for Bay Area-based employees.
Samoan community mentor ID'd as man killed in mass shooting near UC Berkeley
Isamaeli Mataafa, a 29-year-old ministry student at the Pacific School of Religion, was the man killed. Family and friends say Mataafa was someone very active at his church and the Samoan community in San Lorenzo.
Napa Lawsuit Plants Seeds of Doubt
What does the verb "to plant" actually mean? The answer may be decided in a California courtroom, with huge implications for the future of Napa Valley. A successful high-end winemaker filed an interesting lawsuit against Napa County last week, claiming that it doesn't have the right to stop him from installing a vineyard on a hillside because he didn't move any earth to do it.
Santa Rosa Approves New Penalties for Sideshow Participates and Spectators
Getting caught taking part in or watching an illegal sideshow in Santa Rosa now comes with the risk of harsher punishment. On Tuesday, the City Council adopted a set of rules making it illegal to participate in a sideshow or street race as a driver or passenger, attend as a spectator, or help organize such an event in a public street or in a private parking lot. Violators will face prosecution, six months in jail, and a thousand-dollar fine.
HelloFresh to close Richmond factory, lay off over 600 employees
Berlin-based meal-kit provider HelloFresh is set to close its Richmond factory and recently notified 611 workers there that their roles will be eliminated as of Dec. 11, according to Business Insider. In a statement, a HelloFresh spokesperson told the San Francisco Business Times, Business Insider and MarketWatch that the company...
SF Rat Infestation Provides a Lesson for Fresno Residents
A rat infestation in a San Francisco neighborhood offers a vital tip to Fresno residents battling the disgusting, destructive, disease-spreading villains. Don’t store or spread birdseed where rats can feed. ABC7 reports that a woman putting out hundreds of pounds of birdseed in San Francisco’s Glen Park area is...
Displaced unhoused residents form new encampment in West Oakland
Just a couple of blocks from the Wood Street homeless encampment, there's a large empty parking lot owned by Caltrans. Many who are homeless say it's the perfect spot to set up camp. Many who have already been displaced say they have nowhere to go.
Prop M in SF Aimed at Taxing Property Owners Who Leave Rental Units Vacant
Prop M in San Francisco is a proposed tax aimed at property owners who leave available rental units vacant for more than six months. The backers of the measure say it will help make more housing available, while opponents are concerned about some of the consequences if it passes. The...
Mendocino Flavors: Local cheese wins national competition, family suppers are back, sour endings and more delicious news
MENDOCINO Co., 10/14/22 – It’s been a busy week in Mendocino County’s growing food and beverage scene. Here’s the latest!. Boonville’s Pennyroyal Farm won the equivalent of an Oscar for goat cheese. Its Pepper Moldunes won Reserve Best in Show in the 2022 American Dairy Goat Association Goat Milk Products Competition. A smooth goat cheese rolled in Piment d’Ville (fine ground espelette pepper grown in Boonville), Pepper Moldunes also won first place in the Formed/Shaped Soft Cheese, Savory Flavored category. Pennyroyal Farm’s cult favorite, Bollie’s Mollies, also won first place in the Surface Ripened Cheese, All Other category.
Shelf Life: Free resources available at the public library everyone should know about
Every so often I find myself shaking my head at the amazing resources I can access via the library. As a librarian, you’d think I’d cease to be impressed – or even surprised – by library services. Yet even as a heavy user of library resources, I still feel like I’ve only scratched the surface of the things I can learn and do.
Bay Area Latina women sharing their 'selfless devotion' to heirloom beans
BEANING WITH PRIDE: A business in Napa seems to have cornered the bean market with their flavorful heirloom beans, operated mainly by Latinas, who are packaging each bag with love.
Another Bay Area Exodus? New Report Shows Many Residents May Consider Leaving
New numbers from the U.S. Census show that Bay Area residents are more likely to consider moving out of the area than people in other major metropolitan areas. But the reasons why are still up for debate. San Francisco resident Jimmy Figueroa said he understands why the new Census numbers...
The story behind Casa Sanchez Foods: how one ingenious idea led to the tortilla chip
You probably have eaten tortilla chips and salsas from Casa Sanchez Foods but do you know their story?
