Sebastopol, CA

marinmagazine.com

Mary Jane Burke’s Term as Marin County Superintendent Is Coming to an End, Leaving Behind a Legacy of Community Collaboration and Student Support

You could say that the desire to work in education runs in outgoing Marin County Superintendent Mary Jane Burke’s blood. The oldest of eight children, Burke played a big role supporting her brothers and sisters, one of whom had learning differences. It was in large part because of her sister that, early on, Burke wanted to become a special education teacher. She got the opportunity to work with special needs students soon after arriving at Dominican University of California in San Rafael, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in 1973 and a master’s degree in 1976. During that time, she began volunteering at Forest Meadows Development Center, a school on Dominican University’s campus for students ages 3 to 21 with special needs. She then went on to become an instructional aide at the school and eventually, the principal.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Santa Rosa unveils new ordinance to thwart unwanted street sideshows — but is it legal?

The city of Santa Rosa is unveiling a new sideshow ordinance in an effort to curtail the reckless driving activity undertaken by youth in many Bay Area cities. The ordinance was first introduced at Tuesday’s City Council meeting and allows law enforcement to arrest or cite participants, vehicle passengers, organizers and spectators that take part in the unauthorized street “shows.”
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

Rohnert Park Shutting Down Homeless Camp at the Park and Ride

Rohnert Park is in the process of shutting down a large homeless encampment at the Park and Ride on Roberts Lake Road. Work to lower the capacity of the camp started earlier this week. The city is moving residents of the encampment into an interim housing facility that’s scheduled to open within the next two weeks. The city gave the camp’s 110 residents notices on Tuesday. Some will be moved into the new 60-unit supportive housing facility, while the rest will be part of a smaller, managed camp at the site.
ROHNERT PARK, CA
KRON4 News

Teacher arrested for alleged ‘inappropriate’ relationship with student

BENICIA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Benicia arrested a middle school teacher on Friday for allegedly having an “inappropriate” relationship with a student, the department announced on Friday. Kurt Michael Sindel, 56, is accused of sending sexually inappropriate communications to a student, according to Superintendent Damon J. Wright. Wright said his office immediately notified the […]
BENICIA, CA
wine-searcher.com

Napa Lawsuit Plants Seeds of Doubt

What does the verb "to plant" actually mean? The answer may be decided in a California courtroom, with huge implications for the future of Napa Valley. A successful high-end winemaker filed an interesting lawsuit against Napa County last week, claiming that it doesn't have the right to stop him from installing a vineyard on a hillside because he didn't move any earth to do it.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Santa Rosa Approves New Penalties for Sideshow Participates and Spectators

Getting caught taking part in or watching an illegal sideshow in Santa Rosa now comes with the risk of harsher punishment. On Tuesday, the City Council adopted a set of rules making it illegal to participate in a sideshow or street race as a driver or passenger, attend as a spectator, or help organize such an event in a public street or in a private parking lot. Violators will face prosecution, six months in jail, and a thousand-dollar fine.
SANTA ROSA, CA
GV Wire

SF Rat Infestation Provides a Lesson for Fresno Residents

A rat infestation in a San Francisco neighborhood offers a vital tip to Fresno residents battling the disgusting, destructive, disease-spreading villains. Don’t store or spread birdseed where rats can feed. ABC7 reports that a woman putting out hundreds of pounds of birdseed in San Francisco’s Glen Park area is...
FRESNO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Displaced unhoused residents form new encampment in West Oakland

Just a couple of blocks from the Wood Street homeless encampment, there's a large empty parking lot owned by Caltrans. Many who are homeless say it's the perfect spot to set up camp. Many who have already been displaced say they have nowhere to go.
The Mendocino Voice

Mendocino Flavors: Local cheese wins national competition, family suppers are back, sour endings and more delicious news

MENDOCINO Co., 10/14/22 – It’s been a busy week in Mendocino County’s growing food and beverage scene. Here’s the latest!. Boonville’s Pennyroyal Farm won the equivalent of an Oscar for goat cheese. Its Pepper Moldunes won Reserve Best in Show in the 2022 American Dairy Goat Association Goat Milk Products Competition. A smooth goat cheese rolled in Piment d’Ville (fine ground espelette pepper grown in Boonville), Pepper Moldunes also won first place in the Formed/Shaped Soft Cheese, Savory Flavored category. Pennyroyal Farm’s cult favorite, Bollie’s Mollies, also won first place in the Surface Ripened Cheese, All Other category.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA

