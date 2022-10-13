AJ McMurphy’s event will give back to the Humane Society
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A Greenville business is taking part in a unique event on Thursday.
AJ McMurphy will hold the PBRarghh Pups, Puppies and Pirates event. The event will offer exclusive T-shirts for $10, with all proceeds going to the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina.
The event will also have a special PBR draft as well. It will be held at 1914 Turnbury Dr. and starts at 5:30 pm.
