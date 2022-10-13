ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

AJ McMurphy’s event will give back to the Humane Society

By Ryan Harper
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A Greenville business is taking part in a unique event on Thursday.

AJ McMurphy will hold the PBRarghh Pups, Puppies and Pirates event. The event will offer exclusive T-shirts for $10, with all proceeds going to the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NAVZW_0iXhvV9J00

The event will also have a special PBR draft as well. It will be held at 1914 Turnbury Dr. and starts at 5:30 pm.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

New record shop opens up in Greenville

A new record store is now open in Uptown Greenville for music lovers. A new record store is now open in Uptown Greenville for music lovers. 8th annual AMEXCAN Latino Festival takes place in …. AMEXCAN's biggest event of the year kicked off Saturday morning at Town Common in Greenville.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Greenville Convention Center to host ‘Kidsfest Spooktacular’

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Presented by the Martin-Pitt Partnership for children, the Greenville Convention Center will be hosting “Kidsfest Spooktacular.” The event is this Sunday from 1 – 5 p.m. The exhibits will include: Shipwreck Sand Pit Face painting Biofacts & Animals Magician Love joy music Kona ice Pony rides & Small Animals Inflatables Food […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

It’s a “super” week for celebrating ECU homecoming

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pirate nation prepped for the homecoming football game with different forms of fun festivities, including the “super pirates” parade. The celebration has been in full swing since Saturday morning, from reunions to tailgating, and the parade. Eastern North Carolina University’s homecoming parade connects the...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

AMEXCAN holds its biggest event of year at Town Common

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — AMEXCAN’s biggest event of the year kicked off Saturday morning at Town Common in Greenville. The 8th annual AMEXCAN Latino Festival is all about celebrating diversity and sharing the Latino culture with the community. The annual celebration included live performances from different Latino groups, authentic food and local vendors. “You see […]
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, NC
Pets & Animals
Greenville, NC
Lifestyle
Greenville, NC
Society
City
Greenville, NC
Greenville, NC
Sports
WNCT

Blount family invests $500,000 in Pirates Unite Campaign

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina University Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert and Pirate Club Executive Director Ryan Robinson announced Friday that the William G. Blount Family has made a $500,000 investment to support the Pirates Unite Campaign for Comprehensive Excellence. The investment was made by William “Bill” Blount and his sons, Gray and Hunter.  A portion […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

ECU collecting food during canned food drive competition

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University is trying to collect more than 30,000 pounds of food. It’s all part of ECU’s canned food drive competition, where student groups donate non-perishable food, water and backpacks to get spirit cup points. They say it’s a great way to give back to the Greenville community and show […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Freeboot Friday wraps, ECU homecoming continues

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It was the last Freeboot Friday of the season for the Uptown Greenville area. It’s all being capped off by the excitement of East Carolina University’s homecoming festivities, which continue into Saturday, leading up to the football game. ECU entertains Memphis for homecoming Saturday’s parade will start at 9 a.m., and […]
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Pbr#Nexstar Media Inc
WNCT

PCS appoints Hutchinson as director of transportation￼

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Pitt County Schools has appointed Richard Hutchinson as its director of transportation according to an announcement from PCS Superintendent Dr. Ethan Lenker on Friday. Hutchinson has most recently served on-campus administrative leadership roles for the past 14 years, which includes 10 within Pitt County Schools. His PCS tenure has encompassed facility and transportation […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Edgecombe County paramedics train for mass casualty incidents

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Edgecombe Community College will hold their paramedic mass casualty incident training on Saturday, October 15, from 8 A.M. to 5 P.M. on the Rocky Mount campus. The event is a simulated mass casualty incident at approximately 1 P.M. The college programs involved in the training...
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

ECU set to host Minges Madness on Oct. 26

GREENVILLE, N.C. – ECU’s men’s and women’s basketball programs will host Minges Madness on Wednesday, October 26 at 7 p.m. to kick off the upcoming season. The event is free with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will get a free T-shirt and the first 100 will get free pizza […]
GREENVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Charities
WNCT

‘Not So Spooky’ Museum taking place this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A “Not So Spooky” event is taking place at the Zing Zumm Children’s Museum of Jacksonville. The family-friendly event kicked off Friday and will run through the weekend. It allows children to experience a more kid-friendly version of a haunted house. Kids are encouraged to dress up, too. It features a […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Smoke on the Water starts next week

Barbecue competitions simultaneously bring people together and divide them. While most people enjoy a good barbecue, how the meat is seasoned and grilled is what separates vinegar sauce fanatics from the tomato sauced based devotees and every sauce in between. Starting Friday, Oct. 21, Smoke on the Water barbecue competition...
WASHINGTON, NC
WITN

Ginkgo trees raising a stink in downtown Williamston

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) -Ginkgo trees that run along Main Street in Williamston and the noticeable scent they are known to emit are causing a controversy. The town wants them gone, but others are against the move. While the trees are pretty to look at, Williamston resident Kimberly Molbey says the...
WILLIAMSTON, NC
WNCT

ECU men place 3rd, women 4th at Pirate Invitational

GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina cross country program hosted the Pirate Invitational on Friday at Lake Kristi. The Pirate men took third teams while the women’s squad finished fourth out of 10 teams. Click here for full results The ECU women were led on the evening by Alyssa Zack who took eighth, covering the […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Pitt County School appoint new director of transportation

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County Schools has appointed Richard Hutchinson as its director of transportation according to an announcement from PCS Superintendent Dr. Ethan Lenker on Friday. Hutchinson has most recently served on-campus administrative leadership roles for the past 14 years, which includes 10 within Pitt County Schools. His...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

35K+
Followers
23K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy