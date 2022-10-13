ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions mentioned as landing spot for William Jackson III

Why are the Detroit Lions a fit for CB William Jackson IIIWould Jackson III make a difference for the Lions?. Would William Jackson III be a good fit for the Detroit Lions?. The hope was that the Lions’ defense would take a step forward in 2022 after having one of the worst defenses in football during the 2021 season, but that has not been the case.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions land QB of future in 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Will Jared Goff be the Detroit Lions quarterback of the future or will they decide to go in a different direction?. Through the first four weeks of the 2022 season, Goff played very well and though he certainly made some big mistakes, he led the top-scoring offense in the entire NFL. Following the first month of the season, the majority of Lions fans seemed to agree that Goff was the Lions QB of the future.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions are heading into rough seas

Why are the Detroit Lions heading into rough seas?What’s next for the Detroit Lions?. Prior to the start of the 2022 season, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell made a comment about being able to “tread water” and eventually “burying” the other team. “Like, to...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Dikembe Mutombo diagnosed with brain tumor

What did the NBA say about Dikembe Mutombo?Mutombo had a great NBA career. According to a report from the NBA, Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo has been diagnosed with a brain tumor. On Saturday, the NBA announced that the 56-year-old Mutombo is receiving treatment in Atlanta. What did the NBA...
ATLANTA, GA
DSN is a Michigan-made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSN

