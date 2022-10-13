Read full article on original website
Detroit Lions mentioned as landing spot for William Jackson III
Why are the Detroit Lions a fit for CB William Jackson IIIWould Jackson III make a difference for the Lions?. Would William Jackson III be a good fit for the Detroit Lions?. The hope was that the Lions’ defense would take a step forward in 2022 after having one of the worst defenses in football during the 2021 season, but that has not been the case.
Detroit Lions land QB of future in 2023 NFL Mock Draft
Will Jared Goff be the Detroit Lions quarterback of the future or will they decide to go in a different direction?. Through the first four weeks of the 2022 season, Goff played very well and though he certainly made some big mistakes, he led the top-scoring offense in the entire NFL. Following the first month of the season, the majority of Lions fans seemed to agree that Goff was the Lions QB of the future.
Jamaal Williams on pace to set Detroit Lions record
What record is Jamaal Williams on pace to shatter?Will Williams break Barry’s record?. Don’t look now, but RB Jamaal Williams is currently on pace to shatter a Detroit Lions record held by the GOAT, Barry Sanders. Heading into the 2022 season, Williams was clearly the No. 2 running...
Sauce Gardner trolls Packers’ fans by wearing Cheesehead Hat; Allen Lazard knocks it off [Video]
What did Sauce Gardner do after the game?Are the New York Jets for real?. So, how many of you predicted rookie CB Sauce Gardner and the New York Jets to go into Lambeau Field and blow out Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers?. I am guessing that not too...
Detroit Lions: Amani Oruwariye sent packing in proposed trade
Could Amani Oruwariye be traded?What’s next for the Detroit Lions?. Heading into the 2022 season, one Detroit Sports Nation writer (me) made the bold prediction that Detroit Lions CB Amani Oruwariye would have a Pro Bowl-type year. Well, it is safe to say that bold prediction is making me...
Tom Brady blows up on his teammates during loss to Steelers [Video]
What did Tom Brady say to his teammates on the sideline?What were Brady’s stats for the day?. Tom Brady was not happy with his offensive line on Sunday, and he did not hold back while yelling at them on the sideline during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Cooper Rush did his job, now Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott plans to play vs. Lions
Rush at least held serve with a 4-1 record, and Prescott is “happy as hell for the position that we are in” as he is eager to return next week.
NFL・
Alabama makes HUGE decision on QB Bryce Young
Will Young suit up for today’s game?What is wrong with Bryce Young?. Will Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young be available to play for Alabama on Saturday?. On Saturday afternoon, No. 3 Alabama will take on No. 6. in a game that could end up playing a big impact on...
NFL Week 6 BetMGM Bonus Code: Unlock a Mega-Sized $1,000 Risk-Free Bet
BetMGM Bonus Code – Sign up Today and Unlock a Massive $1,000 Risk-Free Bet!How to Sign up and Claim This NFL Week 6 Promo Code TodayWho Can Claim This NFL Week 6 BetMGM Bonus Code?Bet on MLB Playoffs, NHL, and NBA!. Thursday Night Football wasn’t the greatest this week,...
NFL・
Detroit Lions are heading into rough seas
Why are the Detroit Lions heading into rough seas?What’s next for the Detroit Lions?. Prior to the start of the 2022 season, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell made a comment about being able to “tread water” and eventually “burying” the other team. “Like, to...
Dikembe Mutombo diagnosed with brain tumor
What did the NBA say about Dikembe Mutombo?Mutombo had a great NBA career. According to a report from the NBA, Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo has been diagnosed with a brain tumor. On Saturday, the NBA announced that the 56-year-old Mutombo is receiving treatment in Atlanta. What did the NBA...
