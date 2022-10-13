Read full article on original website
Related
heartlandcollegesports.com
Big 12 Conference Clarifies Review at End of Iowa State-Texas Game
The Texas Longhorns beat the Iowa State Cyclones 24-21 on Saturday in Austin, but like most Big 12 games, it wasn’t without drama and some controversy at the end. With just a couple of minutes left trailing by three, Iowa State QB Hunter Dekkers lost the ball on a hard and controversial hit, which resulted in a review over whether or not he was down before fumbling, but the play stood and Texas got the ball back with two minutes to go as the Longhorns hung on for a 24-21 win.
cyclonefanatic.com
CFTV: Campbell recaps 24-21 loss at Texas
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell gives his initial thoughts on Iowa State’s 24-21 loss in Austin, the officiating at the end of the game, Hunter Dekkers’ performance and more. Jared Stansbury. View articles by Jared Stansbury administrator. Jared a native of Clarinda, Iowa, started as the Cyclone...
cyclonefanatic.com
CFTV: Players react to loss in Austin
Iowa State wide receivers Jaylin Noel and Xavier Hutchinson, plus defensive end MJ Anderson, react to Iowa State’s 24-21 loss in Austin in the videos below. Jared a native of Clarinda, Iowa, started as the Cyclone Fanatic intern in August 2013, primarily working as a videographer until starting on the women’s basketball beat prior to the 2014-15 season. Upon earning his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Iowa State in May 2016, Jared was hired as the site’s full-time staff writer, taking over as the primary day-to-day reporter on football and men’s basketball. He was elevated to the position of managing editor in January 2020. He is a regular contributor on 1460 KXNO in Des Moines and makes regular guest appearances on radio stations across the Midwest. Jared resides in Ankeny with his four-year-old puggle, Lolo.
Texas vs. Iowa State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
Texas vs. Iowa State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 15 Time: 11 a.m. Central TV: ABC network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Everything Matt Campbell said after close loss to Texas
AUSTIN- Iowa State suffered another very close loss in Big 12 play, 24-21 Saturday at the hands of the Texas Longhorns on the road. Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell spoke with the media postgame. Opening statement. “The guts, the courage. Man you got freshmen out there playing, you got...
cyclonefanatic.com
Two-time state champ, McCrae Hagarty, commits to Iowa State wrestling
McCrae Hagarty, a two-time state champ for Waverly-Shell Rock, announced his commitment to Iowa State via his Twitter on Friday morning. He chose Iowa State over the likes of Ohio State, Wisconsin, and Iowa, among others. He is projected to wrestle at 197 pounds. Hagarty is currently ranked 7th nationally...
who13.com
Former Drake University star quarterback to be honored in new documentary
DES MOINES, Iowa — A former star quarterback, known for his athletic and academic talent, at Drake University will have his story told in a new documentary on Iowa PBS later this month. A lot of Iowans remember Johnny Bright as the star Bulldogs quarterback from the late 1940s...
KCCI.com
Football Friday Night: Week 8
It's Week 8 of Football Friday Night across central Iowa. As the temperatures start dropping, the race for the playoffs is heating up!. Aplington-Parkersburg 50, East Marshall, LeGrand 0. Assumption, Davenport 12, Vinton-Shellsburg 7. Atlantic 55, Saydel 6. B-G-M 73, Melcher-Dallas 0. Ballard 35, Algona 19. Bishop Garrigan 63, Northwood-Kensett...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Radio Iowa
Mountain lion sightings up with more cameras out there
DNR Conservation and Recreation Division Administrator, Pete Hildreth, gave the Natural Resources Commission an update on recent mountain lion sightings during their meeting Thursday. He told the NRC members the advent of trail and other cameras has led to more videos showing the animals. “The department continues to receive reports...
KIMT
Iowa City family opening 2nd farm business near Des Moines
CUMMING, Iowa (AP) — Paul Rasch pulls a couple of Red Free apples from the trees at Wilson’s Orchard & Farm, about 5 miles northeast of Iowa City’s downtown. The warm, sweet apples are among roughly 100 varieties that are the heart of Rasch’s growing family business. Moving beyond a traditional “you-pick” apple orchard and pumpkin patch, the family’s added strawberries, raspberries and blueberries; zinnias, dahlias and other flowers; weddings, music and other special events; a cider business; livestock operation; and farm-to-table restaurant and barbecue smokehouse.
iheart.com
Central Iowa woman wins $100,000 lottery prize
(Clive, IA) -- A central Iowa woman is $100,000 richer after buying a scratch ticket. 51-year-old Kristi Doss of Carlisle bought a "Power 10X" scratch ticket at Casey's, 206 S. First Street in Grimes. "I was on my way to work with my boss," Doss, a house cleaner, told Iowa...
Iowa Hunter Spots Rare Mountain Lion Walking Right Under His Tree Stand
If you live out in the Midwest, mountain lions aren’t much of a concern (duh, there isn’t any mountains). Even out west, seeing one in the wild isn’t all that common of an occurrence, as they generally manage to keep themselves pretty hidden from plain sight. Like many nocturnal creatures, you’re most likely to see one around dawn or dusk with the naked eye, however, if you do see one, it probably saw you first.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Drought Monitor Shows Dry and Drought Conditions Expanding Across Iowa
(Des Moines) The entire state of Iowa is now abnormally dry, with several areas of the state suffering from extreme, severe, or moderate drought. Ashley Bury with the National Weather Service in Des Moines says the dry weather conditions continue to expand, now affecting the entire state. The counties Adair,...
Rare Invasive Weed Detected In Iowa Again
(Des Moines, IA) — A weed first spotted in an Iowa farm field years ago has been found again. The Iowa Department of Agriculture is asking farmers to report any sightings of Asian copper leaf. It was first detected in a cornfield in Cedar Falls in 2016. Before that, the only documented infestation in North America was in New York City. The most recent sighting was in a Grundy County soybean field. Officials say it appears to have been there for several years before being identified.
Central Iowa rivers reduced to puddles by drought
The lack of rain has left rivers and streams in parts of Iowa in an constant state of recession since Spring.
Dough Co. Pizza to expand into Ankeny next year
ANKENY, Iowa — A Des Moines pizzeria is expanding its horizon and bringing New York-style slices and pies to Ankeny early next year. Dough Co. Pizza announced in a Facebook post Thursday that a new location would be coming to Ankeny in 2023 within the Plaza Shoppes at Prairie Trail.
2 popular Iowa campgrounds closing until Fall 2023
Prairie Flower and Cherry Glen campgrounds at Saylorville Lake will be closing next Monday for an entire year.
cdrecycler.com
Iowa juvenile home slated for demolition
DW Zinser Co., based in Walford, Iowa, has reportedly won a bid to demolish the former Iowa Juvenile Home in Toledo, Iowa. The institution, at times called either the Iowa Juvenile Home or Girls State Training School, closed in early 2014. An report by the Times-Republican says the city council...
Spotty Severe Thunderstorms forecast for Portions of Iowa
(Des Moines) A cold front moving through the state tonight and tomorrow morning could potentially bring some isolated severe thunderstorms. Jim Lee with the National Weather Service in Des Moines is looking for thunderstorms to pop up along that front. Lee says some areas will get storms, and some areas...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Iowa
If you happen to live in Iowa and you are looking for new places to explore, you are in luck because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. They are great choices for people of all ages and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking in any of these places.
Comments / 0