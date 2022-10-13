Read full article on original website
NBC Washington
Drake-OVO Collaborate on FC Barcelona Jersey Ahead of Real Madrid Clash
Drake is one of the world's biggest international music artists, and now his logo will be on display in front of the biggest stage in Spanish football. FC Barcelona have confirmed that their jerseys will feature OVO's silhouette of an owl, which is the logo of the Canadian rapper/singer’s brand, against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu in their El Clásico match on Sunday.
Daniel Ricciardo admits teammate Lando Norris has handled tricky McLaren better than he has - as Aussie F1 star prepares for exit
Aussie F1 star Daniel Ricciardo has admitted his young teammate Lando Norris has been better able to handle the challenges of driving a difficult McLaren this season. Ricciardo's struggles in 2022 will see him replaced at the end of the season by Australian compatriot Oscar Piastri, but the man known as the Honey Badger hopes to return to a race seat in 2024.
