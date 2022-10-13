Effective: 2022-10-18 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-18 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Crittenden; Cross; Lee; Phillips; St. Francis FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 possible. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi and West Tennessee. * WHEN...From late Monday night through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, AR ・ 3 HOURS AGO