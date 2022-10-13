SF Giants: Kyle Harrison and Vaun Brown named Prospects of the Year

MLB Pipeline named SF Giants pitcher Kyle Harrison and outfielder Vaun Brown the organization's prospects of the year.

The SF Giants had several exceptional performances from prospects throughout their farm system this season. However, MLB Pipeline chose one hitter and pitcher from each organization as their Prospects of the Year last week . For the Giants, they selected outfielder Vaun Brown and left-handed pitcher Kyle Harrison. Neither pick was a big surprise given how well both Brown and Harrison performed this season.

SF Giants prospect Vaun Brown working out at Florida Southern. (2020) HERALD-TRIBUNE STAFF PHOTO / THOMAS BENDER

Brown was one of the best stories in the minors this season. Selected in the 10th round of the 2021 draft out of Division-II Florida Southern, no one outside the organization had high expectations for the athletic outfielder.

Then, Brown took the field. Brown hit .347/.428/.636 with 14 home runs and 23 stolen bases in just 59 games at Single-A San Jose before he was promoted to High-A Eugene. Against better competition, Brown was nearly as productive. In 43 games, he recorded nine homers, 21 steals, and a .350/.454/.612 triple-slash.

Brown was promoted to Double-A before the season was over, but he was limited to just one game at that level before the end of the season. Still, he had enough plate appearances to qualify for the minor-league leaderboard and finished the season with the best batting average and OPS in the minors . He also reached a rare statistical feat only matched by four other prospects in the last 15 years .

Harrison has been showered with accolades this season as well. He was chosen by Baseball America as the Giants' prospect of the year and has emerged as a consensus top-25 prospect in the minor leagues.

Harrison turned 21 in August and has already had success at Double-A. He recorded a 2.71 ERA between the Giants' High-A and Double-A affiliates this season, amassing 186 strikeouts against 79 hits and 49 walks. Following his impressive campaign, Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi said he "expects" Harrison to make his big-league debut at some point in 2023 .

The SF Giants head into the offseason with significant questions throughout their organization. However, Vaun Brown and Kyle Harrison are two bright lights that are well-positioned to help the franchise in the near future.