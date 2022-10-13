ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
America's teacher shortage is 'a teacher respect issue,' Education Secretary says

The coronavirus pandemic ramped up pressure on teachers, many of whom had to teach classes remotely or live with the fear of catching COVID-19 while teaching in-person. Consequently, some educators have chosen to leave the teaching profession altogether. On a recent episode of "Influencers with Andy Serwer," Education Secretary Miguel Cardona attributed recent teacher shortages in the US to relatively low pay and a lack of respect for the profession.
BuzzFeed News

Norovirus, That Icky Stomach Bug, Is Back

As COVID slowly exits the epidemiological limelight (but is still very much here to stay), outbreaks of another icky germ — norovirus — are making a comeback and returning to prepandemic numbers, according to a new CDC report. Commonly known as the stomach flu, "cruise ship virus," food...
Walter Rhein

Opinion: White Christian Private Schools Should Not Receive Taxpayer Money

A few months ago I sat down with the superintendent of a local school district. I had considered going back into education and this district was eager to offer me a job. We had an hour-long conversation over lunch. At one point the superintendent said, “If people knew how much taxpayer money went to private schools, they’d be furious.”
Fox Business

Foreclosure activity increases in the United States

Foreclosure activity in the U.S. has increased in recent months amid the uncertain economic environment, according to new data from ATTOM Data Solutions. There were approximately 92,634 U.S. properties with foreclosure filings from July through September, including default notices, scheduled auctions or bank repossessions, according to ATTOM's Foreclosure Market Report. That's up 3% from the previous three months and up more than 100% from a year ago, according to the data.
Fox Business

Social Security recipients to see biggest COLA increase since 1981

Social Security benefits are set to rise by 8.7% in 2023, the biggest bump in four decades as stubbornly high inflation erodes the buying power of retired Americans, the Social Security Administration said Thursday. The increase, known as a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), is the biggest since 1981, when recipients saw...
