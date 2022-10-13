Read full article on original website
Are These The 5 Worst Towns In Western New York?
Ask anyone who lives in the 716 knows this is an amazing place to live but it is not always sunshine and roses. Niche.com put out a list of the best towns in Western New York this year and most of the towns on the top of the list are ones you would expect. Williamsville, Orchard Park, Amherst, and Clarence.
It Could Be A Snowy Halloween In Western New York
It is not something that we haven't seen before but it is not something that you want to see, but it looks like we could see a snowy Halloween this year in Western New York. There are a couple of chances of snow over the next couple of days but it looks like the long-range forecast is calling for snow on Halloween.
Leaf Blowers Banned At These Times In Western New York
Since the first blast of cold air moved in to Buffalo and Western New York, the leaves have been changing colors and the fall has set in. While we watch football, drink pumpkin spice and pick the perfect pumpkin, the work is getting ready to begin. There has been a...
Below Average Temperatures Expected Across New York
A cold front is expected to move across New York this week and with that will come a massive dip in temperatures across the area. According to the National Weather Service in Buffalo, we are going to see below-average temperatures over the next week or so. Check out this Tweet...
Watch Your Four Wheelers In The Southtowns
The fall and winter months are here and for many that means it is time to get the 4 wheelers, side by sides and snowmobiles ready for the fun! Nothing beats being outdoors in Western New York in the Fall!. But before you get too excited to be back in...
Cancelled: No More Eating Alaskan Snow Or King Crabs In New York State?
First lobsters, now this. If you're a New Yorker who loves seafood, especially Alaskan snow or red king crabs, I've got some bad news for you. Alaska has cancelled its snow and red king crab seasons. Not that long ago, lobster lovers got word that the crustacean was also cancelled, of sorts.
12 Creative Pumpkin Foods Found In New York State from Gnocchi to Wine
How can you enjoy the taste of pumpkin this fall in Upstate New York? Let me count the ways. Every year about late September we start hearing jokes about the oncoming "pumpkin spice everything" season. And it is true, companies get a little crazy putting that seasonal scent into every imaginable item (pumpkin spice toilet paper? Really?).
Lake Effect Snow Very Possible Next Week in New York State
The weather on Tuesday and Wednesday across New York State has been feeling more like late spring, rather than mid-October. Temperatures reached the '70s in many spots on Tuesday and/or Wednesday, with most regions reaching at least the mid-60's, including Western New York off Lake Erie. Those summer-like temperatures are...
We Wish We Could Give Out This Candy On Halloween In Western New York
Halloween is fast approaching and there is one candy that everyone in Western New York wishes we could give out to all the trick-or-treaters. According to a new study released by candystore.com, Resse Peanutbutter cups are the favorite candy for people to hand out on Halloween. The rest of the...
These 8 Small New York State Towns Are The Among Worst In America
Let's be honest, there are quite a few "worst" places to live in New York State. To be fair, that's true in every single state. It really just depends on what you're looking for in life that makes you happy. But, with that said, these 8 small towns in New York State made the list of the worst small towns in America. WalletHub looked at more than 1,300 small towns in the United States with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 to create the list. The rankings are based on 43 key indicators of livability, such as housing costs, school-system quality, homeowner rates, restaurants per capita, crime rates, and the percentage of the population living in poverty. The lower the percentile, the better the town, and vice versa, according to WalletHub.
Massive Holiday Lighting Display Returns To Western New York
The fall is here and the long days are gone. While we get out coats and gloves, the leaves are changing and that can only mean one thing. The Holidays will be here soon!. It's not even Halloween yet and there are stores filled with Christmas decor and gift ideas. The hot deals are already happening online and most major retailers are ready for the season! If you are excited for the Holidays here in Western New York there is one event that you need to circle on the family calendar!
New York’s Oldest Winery Is Just Hours From Buffalo
The oldest winery in New York, in fact, the oldest winery in America is just a couple of hours away from Buffalo. We have tons of amazing wineries here in Western New York but a simple car ride can whisk you away to the oldest winery in the state and America.
A 716 Divided? New Area Code Approved For WNY
The sense of belonging we feel thanks to the 716 area code that unites us will soon be no more. Western New York will be getting a new area code. The North American Numbering Plan Administrator petitioned the New York State Department of Public Service to expand the area codes in WNY.
Heavy Rain, Tornadoes, Flooding Possible In Areas Of New York State Tomorrow
The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for quite a few parts of New York State for tomorrow. The warning covers Central, Western, and North Central New York. Rain, flooding and tornadoes could be possible from Thursday, October 12, 2022, through Tuesday, October 18, 2022. The National...
Halloween Parties In New York State Just Got Limited
There simply is not better party than a Halloween party! The costumes, the scary stories and music and CANDY! But there may be a wrinkle in your plan this Halloween that you may not have planned for. Each year, millions of adults get together to share in the fun that...
Finally! Where You Can Buy Dan-O’s Seasoning In Western New York
At last - you’ll be able to get your hands on this Internet favorite in Western New York. When the pandemic hit a few years ago, and most people were stuck in their homes, many of them turned to cooking as a way to alleviate their boredom, learn something new, and ease the pain of not being able to dine out while saving a few bucks.
Popular Snack Pies Being Recalled In New York State And Canada
A company that makes popular snack pies has issued a recall due to a potential allergen. The recall affects products sold nationwide, including in New York, as well as Canada. Flowers Foods, Inc., headquartered in Thomasville, Georgia, is recalling Tastykake® and Mrs. Freshley’s® glazed pies. The mini snack pies contain soy, which could potentially cause harm or death to a person with a soy allergy or soy sensitivity. The soy ingredient is not listed on the product packaging.
The Weirdest Things People Have Gotten Trick-Or-Treating In New York
In just a few short weeks, kids will be out trick-or-treating. Don't be the house that is handing these things out. Remember when you were a kid and you would go out trick-or-treating, then you'd come home and empty your bag on the floor to start the trading process with your brother or sister and you'd find some weird stuff in there?
Are Truck Owners In New York State Going Broke To Ride Big?
New York State truck owners of one particular make and model may be spending an extraordinary amount of money just to ride big. According to new data from Edmunds, some truck owners have four-figure car notes. Ford Authority says that more than a third of Ford F-150 owners – 36...
Historic Million-Dollar Condo For Sale In Buffalo [PHOTOS]
We know that the Buffalo area has plenty of large, gorgeous homes in its surrounding towns. But this stunning condo may make you consider moving to the city if you live in the suburbs. Moving to a condo is a popular choice for empty-nesters who don’t need all of the...
