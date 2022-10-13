ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are These The 5 Worst Towns In Western New York?

Ask anyone who lives in the 716 knows this is an amazing place to live but it is not always sunshine and roses. Niche.com put out a list of the best towns in Western New York this year and most of the towns on the top of the list are ones you would expect. Williamsville, Orchard Park, Amherst, and Clarence.
It Could Be A Snowy Halloween In Western New York

It is not something that we haven't seen before but it is not something that you want to see, but it looks like we could see a snowy Halloween this year in Western New York. There are a couple of chances of snow over the next couple of days but it looks like the long-range forecast is calling for snow on Halloween.
Below Average Temperatures Expected Across New York

A cold front is expected to move across New York this week and with that will come a massive dip in temperatures across the area. According to the National Weather Service in Buffalo, we are going to see below-average temperatures over the next week or so. Check out this Tweet...
Watch Your Four Wheelers In The Southtowns

The fall and winter months are here and for many that means it is time to get the 4 wheelers, side by sides and snowmobiles ready for the fun! Nothing beats being outdoors in Western New York in the Fall!. But before you get too excited to be back in...
Lake Effect Snow Very Possible Next Week in New York State

The weather on Tuesday and Wednesday across New York State has been feeling more like late spring, rather than mid-October. Temperatures reached the '70s in many spots on Tuesday and/or Wednesday, with most regions reaching at least the mid-60's, including Western New York off Lake Erie. Those summer-like temperatures are...
These 8 Small New York State Towns Are The Among Worst In America

Let's be honest, there are quite a few "worst" places to live in New York State. To be fair, that's true in every single state. It really just depends on what you're looking for in life that makes you happy. But, with that said, these 8 small towns in New York State made the list of the worst small towns in America. WalletHub looked at more than 1,300 small towns in the United States with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 to create the list. The rankings are based on 43 key indicators of livability, such as housing costs, school-system quality, homeowner rates, restaurants per capita, crime rates, and the percentage of the population living in poverty. The lower the percentile, the better the town, and vice versa, according to WalletHub.
Massive Holiday Lighting Display Returns To Western New York

The fall is here and the long days are gone. While we get out coats and gloves, the leaves are changing and that can only mean one thing. The Holidays will be here soon!. It's not even Halloween yet and there are stores filled with Christmas decor and gift ideas. The hot deals are already happening online and most major retailers are ready for the season! If you are excited for the Holidays here in Western New York there is one event that you need to circle on the family calendar!
Finally! Where You Can Buy Dan-O’s Seasoning In Western New York

At last - you’ll be able to get your hands on this Internet favorite in Western New York. When the pandemic hit a few years ago, and most people were stuck in their homes, many of them turned to cooking as a way to alleviate their boredom, learn something new, and ease the pain of not being able to dine out while saving a few bucks.
Popular Snack Pies Being Recalled In New York State And Canada

A company that makes popular snack pies has issued a recall due to a potential allergen. The recall affects products sold nationwide, including in New York, as well as Canada. Flowers Foods, Inc., headquartered in Thomasville, Georgia, is recalling Tastykake® and Mrs. Freshley’s® glazed pies. The mini snack pies contain soy, which could potentially cause harm or death to a person with a soy allergy or soy sensitivity. The soy ingredient is not listed on the product packaging.
The Weirdest Things People Have Gotten Trick-Or-Treating In New York

In just a few short weeks, kids will be out trick-or-treating. Don't be the house that is handing these things out. Remember when you were a kid and you would go out trick-or-treating, then you'd come home and empty your bag on the floor to start the trading process with your brother or sister and you'd find some weird stuff in there?
