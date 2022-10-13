Myocarditis induced by COVID-19 infection is substantially greater than the risk posed by vaccines

The article specifically points out that teenage boys are at higher risk for myocarditis from the vaccine, then neglects to offer any specific data for teenage boys, instead dismissing these legitimate concerns with abstract data about the population as a whole. More propaganda posturing as neutral science.
The vaccine propaganda won't stop because they've earned billions, and can now spend more money on so called "studies" than ever before. In fact it's just paid scientists doing their job, and you wouldn't tell your client that the millions that they've donated to your scientific institution are "blood" money - or would you?
just how much shoe polish should you inject before your body has a reaction. gambling with human lives with highly questionable common cold cures is not medical science. it is fauci, the cocktail aids pioneer, science. "well i think it might help!" this is an attempt by pfizer, moderna and others to get a foot in the door of the billion dollar over-the-counter medicine relief for the common cold.
Comments / 43