Read full article on original website
Related
"No Regrets": 19 Times People Were Mercilessly Petty And Didn't Care One Bit
"I found an old love letter he had written to me, so I decided to spray it with my perfume, glitter-bomb it, and mail it back to him. I found out later that it actually arrived on his birthday and made a huge mess. It was the perfect revenge, and I don’t regret it one bit."
Centre Daily
Debbie Johnson Is a ‘90 Day Fiance’ OG! See The TLC Star’s Net Worth, How She Makes Money, More
90 Day Fiancé star Debbie Johnson first made her appearance in the franchise in 2018 with a supporting role in her son Colt Johnson’s love story with Larissa Dos Santos Lima, but the mom of one has gone on to create her own narrative on the spinoff, 90 Day: The Single Life. Following Colt’s hasty departure from their shared home, the Las Vegas resident was in a bind looking for a place to live and looked toward her new boyfriend, Tony. So how does Debbie make money? Keep scrolling to learn everything we know about Debbie’s net worth and more.
Centre Daily
Selena Gomez Can’t Get Enough … Money! Behold the A-Lister’s Impressive Net Worth
When it comes to successful young women in Hollywood, Selena Gomez most definitely tops the list. Following her success as a child star, plus her music and movie careers, the “Lose You to Love Me” singer has amassed a staggering net worth of $95 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
Comments / 0