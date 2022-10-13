Read full article on original website
essexnewsdaily.com
Projects in Bloomfield, South Orange win Smart Growth Awards
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — New Jersey Future’s Smart Growth Awards recognizes the very best in planning, development and redevelopment in the Garden State. The 2022 virtual celebration, to be held Nov. 10, will honor six winning projects and two Cary Edwards Leadership Award winners for their groundbreaking contributions to making New Jersey communities sustainable and strong. To register for this free event, visit tinyurl.com/49yda4ds.
themontclairgirl.com
A List of Must-Try Pasta Spots in Essex County
There’s nothing more comforting than a bowl of steaming hot pasta. Pasta is a staple of Italian cuisine, and here in New Jersey, there are so many amazing dishes one can find — from the classic to the creative. North Jersey has such a wide range of restaurants to choose from, so it might be hard to find just the right place. Luckily, we’ve done the research for you and rounded up a list of some of the best pasta spots in Essex County. Read on to see where to find best pasta spots in the Essex County area.
essexnewsdaily.com
Early voting locations in Essex County announced
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Essex County will hold early voting for the Nov. 8 election from Oct. 29 through Nov. 6, Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Early voting will be held at the following locations:. Watsessing Park...
essexnewsdaily.com
Winners announced for annual Essex County Parks Photography Contest
ROSELAND, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. presented awards to the 10 winners in the annual Essex County Parks Photography Contest on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Winners were awarded in adult, youth and professional categories. “We congratulate the winners of the Essex County Parks Photography Contest and...
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield native takes on supervisor role in Glen Ridge schools
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge School District has a new buildings and grounds supervisor. Robert Gomes was hired to this position Sept. 1 and comes to the borough with considerable experience. Gomes, 52, has his roots in the area, having grown up in Bloomfield, on Harrison Street...
hobokengirl.com
26 Hoboken + Jersey City News Stories You Missed This Week
We know you’re busy — which is why we take care of the leg work when it comes to local news and bring you a weekly roundup of everything you might have missed in Hoboken + Jersey City. Catch up on all there is to know, including the following headlines: Paris Baguette to open cafe in Hudson County; Johnny Depp spotted in Hoboken; State of Liberty’s crown to reopen; and so much more. Keep reading for all the news you missed this week in Hoboken, Jersey City, + beyond.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Montclair, NJ
Montclair, a township in Essex County, is one of the most extraordinary places in New Jersey. Montclair, New Jersey, is an affluent and multicultural town in the shadow of the Watchung Mountains. It is most known for its multicultural population, stately old homes, active arts scene, and proximity to New...
rew-online.com
Lee & Associates brings Newark school complex to market
Lee & Associates New Jersey has been named exclusive marketing agent for the sale of a fully built-out school property in Newark’s University Heights. A bidding deadline of Oct. 31 has been set for the turnkey acquisition opportunity at 66-78 Morris Ave. The commercial real estate services firm’s Jerry...
essexnewsdaily.com
Essex County jail task force to discuss special housing units at public meeting
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The Essex County Correctional Facility civilian task force will be hosting an in-person public meeting on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to noon at New Jersey Reentry Corp., 936 Bergen St. in Newark. A livestream of the meeting will be available at tinyurl.com/mry9p6py. During the meeting, the task force’s special housing units subcommittee will discuss issues related to special housing units in the jail.
essexnewsdaily.com
Glen Ridge rescinds water-related state of emergency
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The borough of Glen Ridge has rescinded its state of emergency, as of 2 p.m. on Oct. 14. The North Jersey District Water Supply Commission has completed the repair. The pressurizing and testing of the system are complete. The state of emergency regarding water usage is now rescinded.
essexnewsdaily.com
Annual Mayor’s Ball is a smash hit
IRVINGTON, NJ — Team Irvington Strong presented the seventh annual Mayor’s Ball on Oct. 6 at Nanina’s in the Park in Belleville. The annual event is a chance for Irvington officials, residents and supporters to come together for an evening of good food, dancing and fellowship. Photos...
11 senior citizens hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning in Newark
Carbon monoxide poisoning sent 11 people in a senior citizen building to the hospital on Saturday in New Jersey.
Multiple ‘swatting’ calls lock down several NJ schools
Several schools around the state received threats Friday morning. Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy told New Jersey 101.5 threats were received at schools in Barnegat, Jackson and Toms River. The threats were all unfounded, according to Mastronardy. Toms River police said Toms River High School North was locked down as...
Here's What's Replacing Shuttered Bergen County Charlie Brown's
North Jersey restaurateurs are bringing a new eatery to the location of a shuttered Bergen County Charlie Brown's. The owners of Fire & Oak — with locations in Jersey City and Montvale — are opening the Oak House Grill on Kinderkamack Road in Oradell, BoozyBurbs reports. Fire &...
Video: Deer chases person in the middle of Rutgers’ campus
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (PIX11) – A video was captured on the campus of Rutgers University, showing someone being chased down by a deer Friday afternoon. In the video above, you see a woman running down College Avenue on the Rutgers New Brunswick campus, trying to escape a deer. Morgan Lazarus, who filmed the crazy incident, […]
essexnewsdaily.com
Connecting the dots in downtown West Orange
This slideshow requires JavaScript. WEST ORANGE, NJ — Strange, colorful dots suddenly appeared on Main Street in West Orange on Oct. 6. They weren’t associated with any sickness in the usual manner, but things did reach a fever pitch when their purpose was revealed. The dots were connected with curb extensions that were temporarily installed in a pop-up event to create a parklet. Typically, it is a small area intended for public seating, dining, landscaping, bike parking or other creative uses. The concept of parklets is meant to add usable open space to downtown areas and promote increased foot traffic to benefit local businesses. The Downtown West Orange Alliance participated in preparing the site earlier and subsequently working the three-hour event.
Essex County Tournament boys soccer, quarterfinal round, Oct. 15
Eddie Krupski scored a goal as top-seeded Seton Hall Prep, No. 1 in NJ.com’s Top 20, defeated eighth-seeded Montclair Kimberley in the quarterfinal round of the Essex County Tournament in West Orange. Lucas Mendes and Joaquin Niehenke also had goals with Karan Chauhan, Peter Batanjany and Alex Oladapo tallying...
News 12
Multiple New Jersey schools swatted with hoax active shooter calls
At least eight districts across New Jersey were put into lockdown on Friday after receiving threatening phone calls. Police departments in Barnegat, East Brunswick, Freehold, Hamilton, Hardyston, Jackson, Newark and Jackson received calls that there were shooting incidents at schools in those towns. The schools were placed on lockdowns and shelters in place. The calls were quickly determined to be hoaxes. No shootings occurred.
Bacteria that causes Legionnaires’ disease found in Central Jersey water
Legionella, the bacteria that causes Legionnaire’s disease, has been found in water supplies from homes throughout Central Jersey, the New Jersey Department of Health announced Saturday. The bacteria was found in more than half of the 30 homes sampled in September, including homes in Trenton, Ewing, and parts of...
essexnewsdaily.com
Star East Orange Campus High School basketball player murdered
EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange community is grieving the death of 16-year-old Letrell Duncan, a star basketball player at East Orange Campus High School, where he was a sophomore. According to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and East Orange Police Department, on Oct. 3 at approximately 3:15...
