KTVL
Several fire agencies quickly put out new grassfire near Ashland
ASHLAND — Crews with the Ashland Fire Department, the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF), and Jackson County Fire District #5 quickly put out a grassfire along the southbound lanes of I5 near milepost 15. The fire, which is near East Main and Tolman Creek Road in Ashland is estimated...
KDRV
Fire in Roseburg displaces three people and two dogs
ROSEBURG, Ore.-- Three people and two dogs are left without a home after a duplex caught on fire Friday night. Roseburg Fire responded to the fire around 5:15 p.m. in the 900 block of NW Veterans Way. When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the front and back door...
KTVL
Crews with the Oregon Department of Forestry respond to new fire near Butte Falls Highway
SOUTHERN OREGON — UPDATED at 4:35 P.M. Crews with the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) are battling a quarter-acre wildfire east of Butte Falls Highway. The spokeswoman for the ODF, Natalie Weber said the fire is not near town and crews were close to completely controlling the new fire start.
kqennewsradio.com
TRAFFIC CRASH IN FRONT OF CITY HALL
A traffic crash took place in front of Roseburg City Hall on Thursday afternoon. A Roseburg Police report said just after 1:30 pm. a 57-year old driver allegedly ran the stop sign in front of the building. His pickup struck a southbound vehicle which was already passing through the intersection while traveling south on Jackson Street. It was driven by a 99-year old man.
kqennewsradio.com
ONE JAILED, ONE CITED, IN ALLEGED DUII CRASH
One person was jailed and one was cited following an alleged DUII crash on Saturday night. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at approximately 7:50 p.m. units responded to the 2000 block of Bilger Creek Road in the Myrtle Creek area after a caller said there had been an injury crash.
kqennewsradio.com
SHERIFF’S OFFICE JAILS MAN AFTER TRAFFIC STOP ESCAPE
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man, following his escape from a traffic stop on Saturday night. A DCSO report said at 7:30 p.m. a deputy initiated a traffic stop on a sedan in the 1000 block of Roberts Creek Road near the Green District. During the stop the deputy encountered 27-year old Derick Langley who was allegedly acting strangely. A records check showed that the transient had a no contact order barring him from contact with the individual in the vehicle.
kqennewsradio.com
LOG TRUCK DRIVER JAILED FOLLOWING INJURY CRASH
A log truck driver was jailed following an injury crash that sent another driver to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 3:30 p.m. a deputy responded to the intersection of Riddle By-Pass Road and Boyer Road after a caller said there was a two-vehicle crash. The deputy arrived and saw a fully loaded log truck on its side and off the roadway. A pickup was upside down near the log truck.
KDRV
Central Point murder suspect arrested after chase just south of Ashland
WHITE CITY, Ore-- A Medford man, accused of killing someone on the gravel pull out near the Denman Wildlife area along Kirtland Road, is now in jail. According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, late last night, around 12:24 a.m., the suspect, Thomas Anthony Murphy II, 37, of Medford, shot the victim multiple times, in the 3500 block of Kirtland Road in rural Central Point, before fleeing the scene.
kezi.com
Roseburg and Sutherlin police catch alleged Sutherlin Domino’s robbers
SUTHERLIN, Ore. -- Two suspects accused of robbing a Domino’s Pizza at gunpoint Tuesday were reportedly arrested after police say they were able to identify and locate the getaway vehicle. Sutherlin Police Department reported that on October 12 a suspect brandished a firearm at a Domino’s Pizza, demanded and...
KDRV
Medford Police seeing uptick of rainbow fentanyl
MEDFORD, Ore-- While Halloween draws closer and closer, a new drug that looks "colorful & safe" is on the rise in Jackson County, rainbow fentanyl. According to Medford Police, officers have seen an uptick of the drug in recent months. Although the drug is no more powerful than its original counterpart, its color make it more alluring.
Herald and News
Suspected killer arrested after freeway police chase
An alleged murderer was chased by police on Interstate 5 early Thursday, Oct. 13 before being apprehended south of Ashland when spikes were laid on the freeway disabling his vehicle. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Thomas Anthony Murphy II, 37, of Medford, has been charged with second-degree murder, two...
kqennewsradio.com
TRANSIENT JAILED FOLLOWING CAMAS VALLEY INCIDENT
A transient was jailed following an alleged trespass incident in Camas Valley on Tuesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just before 7:00 p.m. a caller indicated that 38-year old Shaune Meilike was at a victim’s residence in the 17000 block of Highway 42. Dispatch confirmed that the suspect was restrained from this address as well as from another nearby address.
KTVL
Unite for Ukraine Rogue Valley hosted a benefit concert to help bring refugees to Ashland
ASHLAND — Unite for Ukraine Rogue Valley hosted a benefit concert to spread awareness and raise money, which will help a total of seven Ukrainian families come to Oregon by the end of 2023. “The family members are trying to get their work permits but the process will take...
KVAL
Two arrested in armed robbery of Sutherlin Domino's
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — A suspect and accomplice have been arrested in the armed robbery of the Sutherlin Domino's Wednesday evening. Sutherlin Police say they identified a GMC white box van as the suspect's vehicle, and received information that he was helped by a woman. Roseburg Police officers found...
kptv.com
Road paint striping truck runs over, kills man in coastal southern Oregon
BROOKINGS Ore. (KPTV) - A road paint striping truck accidentally ran over a man which resulted in his death in the southern coastal town of Brookings, according to the Curry County Sheriff’s Office. 73-year-old Chester Leonhardt was at the end of his driveway on Pacific View Drive with his...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Taprock Northwest Grill – Pacific Northwest Flair At the Rogue River
Taprock Northwest Grill is where Grants Pass locals take their out-of-town guests!. But why wait to experience great food with a Pacific Northwest flair against the backdrop of the beautiful Rogue River and iconic Caveman Bridge?. Taprock features breakfast, lunch, and dinner as well as holiday special events. Local beer...
kqennewsradio.com
WINSTON POLICE DEPARTMENT SEEKING MISSING TEEN
The Winston Police Department is seeking help from the public as they attempt to locate a missing teen. Information from WPD said 15-year old Grace Hasty was last seen October 5th near Gregory Street in Winston. The teen is 5 feet tall, weighs 100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
KTVL
Talent Gem Emporium returns in a new building following Almeda Fire
TALENT — Through patience and timing, Talent Gem Emporium was able to find a new home right off Highway 99 in front of Sieber Road thanks to a connection with Lawrence Family. “This old building was not for rent, but the landlord considered my offer to lease it, I...
kqennewsradio.com
TWO JAILED AFTER POLICE PURSUITS, MAN HELD ON 51 CHARGES
Two people were jailed, with one of them facing 51 charges, after police pursuits on Wednesday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said the situation began at 4:30 p.m. when a deputy attempted to stop a sedan on Highway 99 between Sutherlin and Oakland. 29-year old Billy Wells allegedly attempted to elude authorities by swerving at oncoming vehicles and entering Interstate 5, traveling in the wrong direction. The first pursuit was terminated but a second one began soon after when a deputy located Wells exiting the freeway via the Oakland interchange northbound on-ramp. This chase went out Stearns Lane, over the Rochester Bridge and the Rolling Bridge and then onto Highway 138W. Wells successfully flipped a u turn on the highway and tried to head on a DCSO patrol vehicle and a Sutherlin unit. He was successful in striking the SPD vehicle.
oregontoday.net
Cocaine Bust, Douglas Co., Oct. 14
In the late night hours of Monday, October 10th, 2022, detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) arrested 24 year old Cory Strait of Corvallis, Oregon. Over the course of an ongoing investigation, detectives generated reason to believe Strait would be in the Roseburg area and in possession of a large amount of cocaine for sale. Detectives located Strait and 2 others in a vehicle pulling into a gas station at Kelly’s Corner, in the 5,100 block of Hwy 99S in the Green District, just before midnight. A search of the vehicle revealed approximately 6 ounces of suspected cocaine. Strait was arrested and lodged at the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of Possession, Manufacture, and Delivery of Cocaine. He was also found to have cite & release warrants out for his arrest from Linn County for Probation Violation, and Benton County for Failure to Appear. The DINT team is a multi-jurisdictional narcotics task force that identifies, disrupts, and dismantles local, multi-state, and international drug trafficking organizations using an intelligence-driven, multi-agency prosecutor-supported approach. DINT is supported by the Oregon-Idaho High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) and is composed of members from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Roseburg Police Department, Oregon State Police, Bureau of Land Management, and the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office. The Oregon-Idaho HIDTA program is an Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) sponsored counterdrug grant program that coordinates with and provides funding resources to multi-agency drug enforcement initiatives, including DINT.
