El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

El Paso Police search for two armed robbers

The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) needs your help identifying two men who robbed a Family Dollar in Central El Paso. The robbery took place on Thursday, October 6 at 6501 Alameda Avenue. Police said two men entered the store with a handgun and threatened an employee and customer. According...
KFOX 14

Stanton Bridge reopens after shooting sent 1 to hospital with injuries

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting at the foot of the Stanton Bridge Friday, according to the El Paso Police Department. The bridge, located at 1000 S Stanton in downtown, closed around 4 p.m. and reopened around...
KFOX 14

Iconic Fred Loya Christmas light show could move to Ascarate Park

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The extravagant Christmas light show put on by Fred Loya may return this year, but at a new location. It's been two years since the crowd-pleasing light and music show has happened. This year, the iconic holiday event could be seen at Ascarate Park.
KFOX 14

Body found in Sunland Park

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Sunland Park emergency crews and Border Patrol were at the scene of a body found in the desert. This happened on Camino Real and Pete Domeinici Highway. The Sunland Park Fire Department tweeted about the investigation early Friday morning. Sunland Park Police were investigating...
KFOX 14

Full-scale active shooter training held at Horizon High School

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A full-scale active shooter training took place at Horizon High School on Friday. The training was held at 9 a.m. The full-scale exercise is a joint effort and includes the participation of the Horizon Police Department, Border Regional Council (Border RAC), U.S. Border Patrol, Office of Emergency Management and Horizon Fire Department.
KFOX 14

Ozark actor visits El Paso to raise awareness of Down syndrome

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Down Syndrome Coalition for El Paso Buddy Walk hosted the 12th annual event Saturday morning. Special guest George Vourazeris from the popular Netflix show Ozark headlined the event. El Paso Community College Valle Verde Campus hosted the walk which is expected to draw...
KFOX 14

Planned water service outage will impact some northwest El Pasoans

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Water has scheduled a temporary water shut-off in Northwest El Paso overnight on Monday. The outage will begin at 8:00 p.m. The shut-off will last until approximately 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, El Paso Water stated. Customers may not have water service or...
KFOX 14

El Paso Children's Hospital hosts 6th Annual St. Baldrick's Head Shaving Event

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The 6th Annual St. Baldrick’s Head Shaving Event was held Saturday morning. The El Paso Children’s Hospital in Partnership with Southwest University shaved heads to raise money for the nonprofit organization. The non-government funder raises money and grants for research that helps...
KFOX 14

El Paso drivers pay higher gas prices than other Texans

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Recent figures released from AAA Texas shows El Paso drivers are paying the most on average for gas per gallon in the state. El Pasoans have suffered through increased inflation rates for the past two years and a local UTEP professor said it doesn't look like these prices are going down anytime soon.
KFOX 14

101 pays tribute to Club 101 with weekend grand-opening

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Club 101 from decades ago returns in 2022. The nightclub from the 90s and 2000s known for playing retro music to dance to is celebrating its grand opening Friday night. 101 the smaller version of the former club is located in west El Paso.
KFOX 14

Customers attracted to discounts at The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Retail sales stayed flat as inflation takes a bite. Rising prices for rent and food chipped away at money available for others things. Some shoppers have to budget while others say shopping at outlet shops hasn't put a strain on their pockets. "It's cheaper,...
KFOX 14

Community First Coalition holds forum for candidates in Districts 1 and 8

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Community First Coalition held the second candidate forum Sunday afternoon. Candidates from Districts 1 and 8 were invited to the free public event at The Sacred Heart Gym in South El Paso. The nonpartisan forums gave the eighteen candidates including two incumbents a...
KFOX 14

Flex of the Night: Americas turns trick play into touchdown

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Week seven of high school football's Flex of the Night goes to Americas' offense and their trick play. Quarterback Mark Moore III made a backward pass to Brian Promessee who then threw it to Anthony Miranda for the touchdown. Americas ended up beating El...
