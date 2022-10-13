Read full article on original website
KFOX 14
Shooting in Northeast El Paso sends one person to hospital with critical injuries
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) are investigating a shooting that happened on the 8500 block of Dyer early Sunday morning. According to EPPD, one male was transported to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. According to police, the call came in at 2:52...
KFOX 14
El Paso Police search for two armed robbers
The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) needs your help identifying two men who robbed a Family Dollar in Central El Paso. The robbery took place on Thursday, October 6 at 6501 Alameda Avenue. Police said two men entered the store with a handgun and threatened an employee and customer. According...
KFOX 14
EP Water to temporarily suspend service in NW El Paso; residents urged to plan ahead
El Paso Water says some customers in Northwest El Paso will not have water overnight on Monday, October 17th, due to a planned water service outage. The utility says the temporary shut-off will begin Monday at approximately 8:00 p.m. and will last until approximately 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 18.
KFOX 14
3 undocumented immigrants arrested, 1 sought in connection to far east El Paso homicide
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officials with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said they have arrested three people and are still searching for a fourth suspect in connection to a homicide in far east El Paso. Deputies said all four suspects were in the U.S. illegally and have...
KFOX 14
EPPD: El Salvadoran man shot by police after he threw rocks at officers, vehicle
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 51-year-old man from El Salvador, who is accused of throwing rocks at officers in central El Paso on Oct. 7, was shot by an officer, police said. The El Paso Police Department said Jose Rene Palacios Renderos threw rocks at a vehicle that...
KFOX 14
Stanton Bridge reopens after shooting sent 1 to hospital with injuries
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting at the foot of the Stanton Bridge Friday, according to the El Paso Police Department. The bridge, located at 1000 S Stanton in downtown, closed around 4 p.m. and reopened around...
KFOX 14
Iconic Fred Loya Christmas light show could move to Ascarate Park
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The extravagant Christmas light show put on by Fred Loya may return this year, but at a new location. It's been two years since the crowd-pleasing light and music show has happened. This year, the iconic holiday event could be seen at Ascarate Park.
KFOX 14
Man arrested, accused of making false report about police officers abuse
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested and accused of making a false report about being physically abused by police officers. Officers arrested 29-year-old Ruben Venzor. Officials said Venzor filed a complaint to the police department in July alleging he was physically abused by police officers. Venzor...
KFOX 14
Body found in Sunland Park
SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Sunland Park emergency crews and Border Patrol were at the scene of a body found in the desert. This happened on Camino Real and Pete Domeinici Highway. The Sunland Park Fire Department tweeted about the investigation early Friday morning. Sunland Park Police were investigating...
KFOX 14
Full-scale active shooter training held at Horizon High School
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A full-scale active shooter training took place at Horizon High School on Friday. The training was held at 9 a.m. The full-scale exercise is a joint effort and includes the participation of the Horizon Police Department, Border Regional Council (Border RAC), U.S. Border Patrol, Office of Emergency Management and Horizon Fire Department.
KFOX 14
Ozark actor visits El Paso to raise awareness of Down syndrome
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Down Syndrome Coalition for El Paso Buddy Walk hosted the 12th annual event Saturday morning. Special guest George Vourazeris from the popular Netflix show Ozark headlined the event. El Paso Community College Valle Verde Campus hosted the walk which is expected to draw...
KFOX 14
Woman seriously injured after falling from fence into Border Highway canal
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A woman was taken to the hospital with severe injuries following a water rescue at the Border Highway and Fonseca Friday, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. The spokesperson said a woman in her 30s was pulled out of the canal. The...
KFOX 14
Planned water service outage will impact some northwest El Pasoans
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Water has scheduled a temporary water shut-off in Northwest El Paso overnight on Monday. The outage will begin at 8:00 p.m. The shut-off will last until approximately 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, El Paso Water stated. Customers may not have water service or...
KFOX 14
El Paso Children's Hospital hosts 6th Annual St. Baldrick's Head Shaving Event
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The 6th Annual St. Baldrick’s Head Shaving Event was held Saturday morning. The El Paso Children’s Hospital in Partnership with Southwest University shaved heads to raise money for the nonprofit organization. The non-government funder raises money and grants for research that helps...
KFOX 14
El Paso drivers pay higher gas prices than other Texans
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Recent figures released from AAA Texas shows El Paso drivers are paying the most on average for gas per gallon in the state. El Pasoans have suffered through increased inflation rates for the past two years and a local UTEP professor said it doesn't look like these prices are going down anytime soon.
KFOX 14
101 pays tribute to Club 101 with weekend grand-opening
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Club 101 from decades ago returns in 2022. The nightclub from the 90s and 2000s known for playing retro music to dance to is celebrating its grand opening Friday night. 101 the smaller version of the former club is located in west El Paso.
KFOX 14
Customers attracted to discounts at The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Retail sales stayed flat as inflation takes a bite. Rising prices for rent and food chipped away at money available for others things. Some shoppers have to budget while others say shopping at outlet shops hasn't put a strain on their pockets. "It's cheaper,...
KFOX 14
Community First Coalition holds forum for candidates in Districts 1 and 8
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Community First Coalition held the second candidate forum Sunday afternoon. Candidates from Districts 1 and 8 were invited to the free public event at The Sacred Heart Gym in South El Paso. The nonpartisan forums gave the eighteen candidates including two incumbents a...
KFOX 14
Flex of the Night: Americas turns trick play into touchdown
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Week seven of high school football's Flex of the Night goes to Americas' offense and their trick play. Quarterback Mark Moore III made a backward pass to Brian Promessee who then threw it to Anthony Miranda for the touchdown. Americas ended up beating El...
