ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Comments / 0

Related
Lori Lamothe

Make Pumpkin Sheet Cake

I can't help it: when fall hits, I find myself utterly powerless to resist all the pumpkin spice hype. This sheet cake has a rich, moist texture and a delectable cream cheese frosting but still comes in at fewer than 200 calories per slice. Like most sheet cakes, it's incredibly quick and easy to make.
Florence Carmela Paola

Fall Recipes: Caramel Apple Dump Cake

Apple Dump Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream and Caramel SauceElizabeth Lampman / frugalmomeh.com. Are you looking for a quick and easy recipe that screams Fall? How about a Sweet and Crunchy Caramel Apple Dump Cake? You may be asking yourself, what exactly is a Dump Cake?
12tomatoes.com

Lazy Cake Cookies

If you put ‘lazy’ in a recipe title, you have my attention. While I’m not always looking for a kitchen shortcut I certainly appreciate them when it means I can get a baked good out of the oven and into my mouth faster or with less effort. So Lazy Cake Cookies are right up my alley. They’re like cookie bars — but they rely on a box of cake mix instead of a from-scratch batter. Cakey chocolate chip cookies that take five minutes to mix up — I can’t imagine anything better.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pumpkin Recipes#Icing Sugar#Food Drink#Fyp#Tiktokers
iheart.com

Rita's Pumpkin Bread

• 1-1/2 cup pumpkin puree (not pumpkin pie filling) • 3/4 cup semi-sweet or bittersweet mini or regular chocolate chips (optional) Preheat oven 350. Use the lower rack. Spray or grease a 9x5 loaf pan. Whisk flour, soda, cinnamon, pumpkin pie spice and salt together. Set aside. Whisk eggs and...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Taste Of Home

Is Peanut Butter Good for Diabetics?

Rich and creamy with the right amount of salty sweetness, peanut butter is a staple for a reason. It adds a punch of protein to quick snacks and keeps you full until dinnertime. It’s also a high-calorie food, so it can be confusing for people with diabetes. Here are a...
NUTRITION
shefinds

2 Beverages No One Should Be Drinking Anymore Because They Lead To Visceral Fat

Your diet isn’t just about the food you eat; it’s also important to pay attention to how the beverages you’re drinking impact your body, especially if you’re trying to stay in shape or lose weight. As it turns out, some drinks can be just as detrimental to your health as fattening snacks can be. In fact, a few beverages that may appear to be healthy options on the surface can actually lead to weight gain over time.
WEIGHT LOSS
Thrillist

Taco Bell Is Bringing Back One of Its Most-Requested Menu Items

And the results are in. After pitting two of Taco Bell's most-requested menu items—the Double Decker Taco and Enchirito—against each other for a chance at a comeback, America has decided. The Enchirito, which originally left menus in 2013, is making its triumphant return to menus after fans voted...
RESTAURANTS
Salon

6 fall bakery items to try from Trader Joe's right now

In addition to introducing a roster of autumnal-themed snacks and goodies, Trader Joe's is updating its bakery section with a mix of returning and new seasonal items. In celebration of fall's warm spices, many of the baked goods flaunt traditional flavors of pumpkin spice, apple cider and maple. Whether you're anticipating the return of your favorite fall sweets or looking to try something new, here are six TJ's fall bakery items to add to your cart right now!
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy