ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

'Yu-Gi-Oh!' Creator Drowned While Saving Child, Mother And U.S. Soldier: 'He's A Hero'

By Marco Margaritoff
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OBPcf_0iXhr1rA00

When Kazuki Takahashi was found floating off the Nago coast in Japan in July , millions mourned the ‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’ manga creator’s death as police scrambled to determine what happened. Only now has it become clear the 60-year-old died a hero while trying to save others from drowning.

Authorities initially concluded Takahashi died while snorkeling after tourists found his body and gear 1,000 feet offshore. U.S. Maj. Robert Bourgeau was giving a scuba diving lesson at Mermaid’s Grotto on July 4, where one of his students witnessed Takahashi’s bravery first-hand.

Bourgeau told Stars and Stripes “the conditions were really, really rough” that day. Before his lesson, he saw a wailing Japanese woman pointing at her 11-year-old daughter and a U.S. soldier who had become trapped in a harrowing whirlpool 100 feet offshore. Bourgeau dove in to rescue them.

The 49-year-old deputy operations officer for the 10th Support Group at Torii Station in Yomitan, Bourgeau, said he quickly became exhausted while bringing the mom and girl to safety.

“I grabbed mom and I grabbed [the girl] and I just kicked for all life,” he said.

That’s when Takahashi jumped in to help.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XGu3r_0iXhr1rA00 Takahashi died trying to save a woman, her daughter and a U.S. soldier from drowning. (Photo: Peter EndigPeter Endig/EPA/Shutterstock)

One of Bourgeau’s students saw him repeatedly emerging from the current only to be pulled under for good. He was found on July 6, and his body was identified a day later, according to Japanese outlet NHK .

“He’s a hero,” said Bourgeau of Takahashi. “He died trying to save someone else.”

As the 39-year-old soldier was still struggling to escape the deadly riptide, Bourgeau said he stayed focused and dove back in. He rapidly realized, however, he was in serious risk of drowning if he continued exerting himself by navigating to shore with another adult in his arms.

“That was one of the hardest things I have ever had to do, I let [the man] go so I could save myself. I didn’t think I was going to make it,” Bourgeau wrote in a witness statement obtained by Stars and Stripes, adding he thought about his own children while deciding what to do.

Bourgeau managed to swim back to shore and instructed the soldier from land how to follow suit. He was nominated in September for the Soldier’s Medal, which awards heroic acts unrelated to enemy combat, for his valiant efforts in July.

Takahshi’s official Twitter account posted a moving tribute to the manga artist on Thursday.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Mail

Lemon squeezed! CNN host is stunned into silence when royal commentator says African kings - not British royals - should pay reparations for slavery because 'THEY rounded up their own people and had them waiting in cages on the beaches'

CNN anchor Don Lemon was at a loss for words after a royal commentator told him slavery reparations are necessary - but said they should be paid by the descendants of 'African kings' who sold their own people into slavery. Lemon interviewed Hilary Fordwich on September 13, following Queen Elizabeth...
WORLD
Upworthy

3,700-year-old Babylonian stone tablet gets translated, changes history

This article originally appeared on 07.10.21 Dr. Daniel Mansfield and his team at the University of New South Wales in Australia have just made an incredible discovery. While studying a 3,700-year-old tablet from the ancient civilization of Babylon, they found evidence that the Babylonians were doing something astounding: trigonometry! Most historians have credited the Greeks with creating the study of triangles' sides and angles, but this tablet presents indisputable evidence that the Babylonians were using the technique 1,500 years before the Greeks ever were.
SCIENCE
The US Sun

Disturbing discovery after creepy AI-generated woman found ‘lurking’ in memory of intelligent machine

A CREEPY image of a female has been discovered lingering in an AI's mind, the product of some unintentional programming. Artificial intelligence machines have always promoted efficiency, but recently many people have expressed fear of them becoming sentient. Swedish musician Supercomposite shared that fear after discovering an AI-generated image of...
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kazuki Takahashi
Ingram Atkinson

Woman gave birth to black and white twins, leaving the internet surprised

It isn't everyday day that a couple gets a twin let alone interracial twins. According to CDC birth statistics, there were 120,291 twin babies born in the United States in 2019. That amounts to 32.1 per every 1000 live births on average. Both naturally occurring multiples and women who underwent fertility procedures are included in this figure. Multiple pregnancies reached their peak in the 1990s and have subsequently decreased as a result of technological advancements and fertility treatments.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Scuba Diving#Accident#Japanese#The 10th Support Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Twitter
Daily Mail

Grim new details emerge as it's revealed suitcases containing the bodies of children, 5, and 10, were moved just a year before their discovery in storage unit auction

More grisly details are emerging in the horrifying case of children's remains found in suitcases that spent four years sitting in New Zealand storage units. The remains of a boy and girl, aged five and 10, were only discovered after a unit's contents were online auctioned to a family earlier this year, who opened the suitcases at their home in August.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Girl 'stolen' by travellers at age four in Yorkshire and taken to Canada, New Zealand and Australia is finally reunited with her family 53 YEARS later who admitted: 'We NEVER thought this would happen'

A woman who was 'stolen' from her family in the UK when she was just four years old and raised by travellers in Canada and New Zealand, before settling down in Australia, has been reunited with her biological family. Susan Gervaise, 57, was taken from her biological family in Pontefract,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Ex-wife of Dubai royal: 'Please help me and my children'

In a video exclusively obtained by the BBC, Zeynab Javadli appeals for help, saying: "My children and I are terrified and frightened for our lives and safety." Lawyers acting for Ms Javadli, the former wife of a member of the ruling family in Dubai, have lodged a request to the UN Human Rights Council to intervene with the authorities in the UAE to ensure the safety of her and her children.
MIDDLE EAST
Maya Devi

Meet the woman whose 'face is melting' due to a rare condition

Wiang Boonmee, a 63-year-old grandmother, hailing from the beautiful country of Thailand, whose face is melting due to a rare genetic condition. This old woman went blind and has a deformed nose and twisted mouth due to the melting of her face. An abnormal growth spread across her face when she was a little girl, causing the tragedy.
Phys.org

Blue fibers found in teeth of ancient Mayans suggest sacrificial victims were gagged before being killed

A trio of researchers, two with California State University, Los Angeles, the other with the PaleoResearch Institute in Colorado, has found evidence of possible gagging of Mayan sacrificial victims prior to death. In their paper published in the International Journal of Osteoarchaeology, Amy Chan, James Brady and Linda Scott Cummings, describe their study of the dental calculus from teeth found in Belize's Midnight Terror Cave.
WILDLIFE
People

90 Day Fiancé: Michael Is 'Done' and Demands Angela 'Get Out' After Exes Are Restrained in Violent Face-Off

In Sunday's episode, Angela ripped parts off Michael's car when she arrived unannounced at his home in Nigeria Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi may be done for good after their latest confrontation on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? During Sunday's episode, Angela's unannounced arrival at Michael's family's home in Nigeria went sideways quickly after she started damaging his car when Michael would not answer the door. "Michael, come out. She's taking your car apart," Angela's friend Rene yelled into the house. "Tell him I'll break the windows next. You...
TV SHOWS
HuffPost

HuffPost

175K+
Followers
10K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy