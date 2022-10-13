Read full article on original website
elkhornmediagroup.com
WSP investigates wrong-way pickup versus semi collision
RICHLAND – The Washington State Patrol reports charges are pending against a wrong-way driver on Interstate 82 at milepost 105, one mile east of Richland. Troopers said on Sunday morning, Roberto M. Ramirez, 37, of Mesa was driving his pickup truck eastbound in the westbound lanes when he collided head-on with a commercial motor vehicle driven by Emil K. Karimov of Broomfield, Colorado. Both vehicles were totaled.
KEPR
RPD is rolling out a drone team
Tri-Cities, WASH. — The Richland Police Department recently added a drone program to increase security in our community. The drone team consists of eight RPD officers that are all certified Part 107 pilots. Six are patrol officers and two are a part of the investigative team. Officers with the...
elkhornmediagroup.com
WSP investigates wrong-way fatal collision
RICHLAND – A Pasco man died early Saturday morning after being struck by a wrong-way driver on State Route 240 near milepost 37 traveling from the Steptoe Street roundabout in Richland. The Washington State Patrol said Katie B. Torguson, 33, of Kennewick was driving a 2008 Buick Rendezvous traveling...
4 People Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Pasco (Pasco, WA)
The Police department reported a motor-vehicle accident in Pasco on October 14th. The officials stated that a bus and pickup truck was involved in the crash. The accident happened around 7:50 p.m at the Sagemoor Road and Taylor Flats Road intersection. Two people were inside the truck, and 38 adult...
nbcrightnow.com
FCSO warns of suspicious roofing inspection offer in Mesa
MESA, Wash.- The Franklin County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) responded to a suspicious circumstance call around 7:40 p.m. on October, 14, in Mesa. A caller reported 4 males in a dark SUV knocking on doors and offering to perform roof inspections. The caller found the offer suspicious since it was dark out and reported it.
18-year-old woman killed in drive-by confrontation near downtown Kennewick
Detectives were working with crime scene investigators at several locations Sunday.
Retired Kennewick K9 dies. He was credited with catching 250 suspects
Condolences were flooding in on social media.
Pedestrian appeared to be on drugs when he ran onto I-182 in Richland and was hit
WSP investigators are not sure why he was trying to cross the divided highway.
nbcrightnow.com
Truck vs bus crash in Pasco injures four workers
PASCO, Wash. - A bus and pickup truck collided around the Sagemoor Road and Taylor Flats Road intersection around 7:50 p.m. on October 14. The unmarked bus had 38 adult H-2A workers inside, the truck had two people inside, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office. The cause of the...
It’s time to get a COVID booster, warn health experts. Another Tri-Cities death reported
2 counties near the Tri-Cities received worse COVID community ratings from the CDC.
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
PHOTOS: Driving simulators donated to Walla Walla High School between 1958 and 1964
Walla Walla County Insurance Association donated batches of simulators made by the Automatic Voting Machine Company to Walla Walla High School between 1958 and 1964. Wa-Hi was the first public high school in the state to have them installed. Kyle Waite was the instructor at the time.
Walmart thieves switched pricetags on expensive items, fled from Pasco store
PASCO, Wash. — Do you have any information about the people pictured above? Pasco police officials say they stole several items from the Walmart Supercenter and fled in a grey car. According to a social media post from the Pasco Police Department, officers were informed of the crime at 8:27 p.m. PST on October 7, 2022. Two suspects who were...
KEPR
Man in custody after allegedly shooting off gun in Richland neighborhood
RICHLAND, Wash. — One man is in custody after allegedly shooting off a gun in a Richland neighborhood Saturday night. Just before 8:30 p.m., police responded to a house in the 200 block of Lasiandra Ct for a weapons complaint. Officers said a man, living with a senior couple,...
1 Person Injured In Motor-Vehicle Accident In Moxee (Moxee, WA)
The Police department reported a motor-vehicle accident in Moxee on Thursday afternoon. The accident happened at the intersection of East Charron and North Iler Street in Moxee. The officials stated that a car and an East Valley School district bus was involved in the crash. Officers arrived at the crash...
nbcrightnow.com
Retired Kennewick K-9 Officer Axel dies after 8 years of service
Kennewick Police Department took to social media Saturday to tell the community about the passing of one of their retired K-9 Officers Axel. Axel retired back in 2019 with his partner Officer Kohn after 8 years of service. During his time on the force. Axel was responsible for 250 arrests.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
It took 22 years, but Center Parkway ‘punch through’ has started
A critical connection between Kennewick and Richland is being built after more than two decades of planning and litigation. Center Parkway is being extended across a Port of Benton-owned railroad track near Columbia Center mall. When the two sides connect, motorists will be able to drive from Gage Boulevard in Kennewick to Tapteal Drive in Richland.
2 People Injured In A Rollover Crash Near Pasco (Pasco, WA)
The Police department reported a motor-vehicle accident in Pasco on Wednesday night. The Washington State Patrol stated that the accident happened northbound on State Route 395 in Pasco. A Hayden woman and a Spokane woman sustained injuries from the crash. The identity of the victim is unknown. The WSP said...
1 Person Died In Motor-Vehicle Accident In Grant County(Grant County, WA)
Grant County Sheriff’s Office reports that the woman was driving on S Frontage Rd W around 11:20 p.m. on October 12, 2022. The officials stated that the accident happened on Wednesday night in the remote part of Grant Country. The police officers are investigating the crash to determine whether...
Kennewick Day Care Placed on Lockdown Following Utah Bomb Threat
(Kennewick, WA) -- The St. Joseph's Children's Center was placed on lockdown Friday morning after police in Layton, Utah received a bomb threat they felt was made toward this school. Police came to the children's center around 11:30am and set up a security perimeter. Children were moved to one building while parents were called to pick the kids up. No one was hurt and no bomb was found. The suspect who posted the threat was arrested outside Salt Lake City. The school is expected to be open on Monday.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Center Parkway extension highlights long-term thinking
Kennewick and Richland leaders gathered in the September sunshine to celebrate the start of what should have been a simple street project when they first conceived it back in 2001: connecting Center Parkway across a set of railroad tracks to link the two cities near Columbia Center mall. It only...
