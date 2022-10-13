ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

WSP investigates wrong-way pickup versus semi collision

RICHLAND – The Washington State Patrol reports charges are pending against a wrong-way driver on Interstate 82 at milepost 105, one mile east of Richland. Troopers said on Sunday morning, Roberto M. Ramirez, 37, of Mesa was driving his pickup truck eastbound in the westbound lanes when he collided head-on with a commercial motor vehicle driven by Emil K. Karimov of Broomfield, Colorado. Both vehicles were totaled.
