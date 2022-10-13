Read full article on original website
houmatimes.com
Etiquette Dinner to be Hosted by Nicholls College of Business
Learn to dine like a true professional while enjoying a free four-course meal at the Etiquette Dinner hosted by Nicholls College of Business on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Nicholls Cotillion Ballroom. This fun, informational event is a great item to add to a resume and an opportunity to learn about business dining etiquette.
houmatimes.com
PHI & BP Extend Relationship with a New 10-Year Contract
PHI Aviation, a global leader in helicopter services, has extended its contract with bp to provide helicopter transportation services for bp’s energy exploration and production efforts in the Gulf of Mexico. The 10-year, multi-aircraft agreement, which began in September and is an amendment to the existing contract, provides full-time Sikorsky S-92 support from PHI’s Houma base.
houmatimes.com
LPG to host series of FEMA Town Hall Meetings
Lafourche Parish Government announced it will host a series of town hall meetings throughout the month of October in an effort to create a long-term recovery plan and prioritize the needs of the parish. The meetings will feature FEMA representatives, allowing community members to voice their concerns on Lafourche Parish recovery efforts.
houmatimes.com
Nicholls Partners with Smart Start Ascension Early Childhood Learning Academy
Nicholls is partnering with Ascension Parish Government to provide a team of specialists to establish the Smart Start Ascension Early Childhood Learning Academy, a Type III early learning center in Donaldsonville. Program development and a continued operational framework will be in collaboration with Ascension Parish Government and members of the Nicholls’ specialist team.
Entergy New Orleans credits money on bills to 16,000 customers
Thousands of Entergy New Orleans customers were pleasantly surprised when they found out that Entergy credited their bills.
houmatimes.com
Mulberry Beta Club service project blesses children in foster care
Students at a local elementary school are working together to help children in foster care have a happy birthday. Mulberry Elementary School Beta Club is hosting an Operation Birthday Blessing the Power of a Wish Drive as its 2022 service project. The club is accepting donations throughout the month of October to include in birthday boxes for foster children through CASA of Terrebonne.
houmatimes.com
Council on Aging receives donation of drug deactivation pouches
The Office of the Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry donated drug deactivation pouches to the Terrebonne Parish Council on Aging in an effort to fight against the opioid epidemic. The office donated the pouches to the organization in September as a way to get prescription drugs out of the wrong hands.
houmatimes.com
Atchafalaya National Heritage Area Month: three ways to celebrate
Terrebonne Parish President Gordon E. Dove and the Terrebonne Parish Council designated the month of October as Atchafalaya National Heritage Area Month. The Atchafalaya National Heritage Area covers 14 parishes, including Terrebonne Parish, and is considered the most productive swamp in the world. “This month, we’d like to encourage residents...
wwno.org
The recall attempt of Mayor Cantrell: who is behind it and how is it being funded?
The committee to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has raised more than $63,000 for the effort. But where exactly are all these contributions coming from? The Times Picayune | New Orleans Advocate’s editorial page director and columnist, Stephanie Grace, breaks down the funding from big Republican donors to smaller grassroots contributions.
houmatimes.com
Two candidate forums will be held next week
With election day quickly approaching, two public events have been organized to allow the community to hear from candidates, and to ask questions in a friendly forum. Events in Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes will take place next week. The Lafourche and Thibodaux Chambers of Commerce will host a Public Candidate...
Louisiana volunteers head home following deployment to Hurricane Ian disaster zone
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A group of Louisiana volunteers is headed home after spending weeks in Florida’s Hurricane Ian disaster zone. The group of more than 10 members has been in Florida since Thursday, Sept. 29, and includes volunteers from the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Baton Rouge Fire Department, and the St. George Fire Department.
KPLC TV
Law expert explains why protective order doesn’t hold across state lines for children of family on ‘spiritual journey’
Leesville, LA (KPLC) - Justin and Heather Brister, from Vernon Parish, and their two children, Maisyn and Kanon, left Louisiana in early September with another family from Iberia Parish, Joshua, Brittney and Nathaniel Fortenberry. Their families told 7News they had not had any contact with them after they left on...
Louisiana Woman Pleads Guilty to Identity Theft in Connection with Stealing Patient Information
Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced on October 13, 2022, that Raychael Depland, age 33, of New Orleans, Louisiana plead guilty today to Identity Theft, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1028(a)(7). According to documents filed in federal court, Depland, while working as a...
fox8live.com
FOX 8 Defenders: Willows management attempts to end lease of family who spoke to FOX 8
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Local managers at The Willows apartment complex are changing their tune after posting a lease termination on a young mother’s door who complained to FOX 8 about deplorable living conditions. She believes it was retaliation for speaking with us. For Cierra Dobard, the last 24...
'A disgusting political power move': New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is slammed for reassigning rival's personal protection cop - after accusing him of leaking footage of her using taxpayer-funded city apartment
LaToya Cantrell, the embattled Democratic mayor of New Orleans, is facing criticism after she had a sheriff's deputy, who was a key member of her rivals' security team, reassigned in an act of political retribution. New Orleans City Council president Helena Moreno, also a Democrat, told Fox that her head...
brproud.com
Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator and pastor Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. were announced Friday. Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Omega Service – Community Reflections at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17. Public Viewing at 8 a.m. Religious Services at 10 a.m.
houmatimes.com
House of Prayer to host Harvest Fest
House of Prayer invites the community to come out and celebrate fall at its Harvest Festival on Monday, October 31, 2022, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The festival will feature a gumbo cook-off, food, concessions, hayrides, games, music, and activities. Non-scary costumes are welcomed. A costume contest will take place, with the winner taking home a special prize. House of Prayer is accepting registration for the gumbo cook off, which can be completed online, here.
theadvocate.com
Descendants of 272 slaves sold by Georgetown priests to Louisiana later founded Southern University
That's the modern equivalent of the price paid for 272 slaves of African descent in 1838, all sold to Louisiana plantations by Jesuit priests who baptized them into the Catholic faith. The priests considered these people their property, to be bought and sold to fund the mounting debt of a...
SU homecoming: Everything you need to know for ‘Coming 2 The Bluff’
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University Jags have a week of festivities planned for their ‘Coming 2 The Bluff’ homecoming during the week of October 16-23. SUNDAY’S EVENTS:. ROAD CLOSURE: Roosevelt Steptoe Ave. and G. Leon Netterville Dr. from 2-8 p.m. Sounds of Praise Ecumenical...
houmatimes.com
How a Lafourche Native Helps Preserve French through La Veillée, an LPB Premiere
Remember the days of going to maw maw and paw paw’s house, seeing them have coffee, and having conversations you couldn’t understand? The beautiful Cajun French words flowed followed by laughter and you desperately wanted to be a part of the conversation. Mais, that’s called a veillée, and now more than ever it’s important to be able to carry on that tradition. A show on Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB), “La Veillée,” does just that by sitting on the “front porch,” telling stories, and giving an inside look at Louisiana culture along with its people.
