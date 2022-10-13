ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
houmatimes.com

Etiquette Dinner to be Hosted by Nicholls College of Business

Learn to dine like a true professional while enjoying a free four-course meal at the Etiquette Dinner hosted by Nicholls College of Business on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Nicholls Cotillion Ballroom. This fun, informational event is a great item to add to a resume and an opportunity to learn about business dining etiquette.
THIBODAUX, LA
houmatimes.com

PHI & BP Extend Relationship with a New 10-Year Contract

PHI Aviation, a global leader in helicopter services, has extended its contract with bp to provide helicopter transportation services for bp’s energy exploration and production efforts in the Gulf of Mexico. The 10-year, multi-aircraft agreement, which began in September and is an amendment to the existing contract, provides full-time Sikorsky S-92 support from PHI’s Houma base.
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

LPG to host series of FEMA Town Hall Meetings

Lafourche Parish Government announced it will host a series of town hall meetings throughout the month of October in an effort to create a long-term recovery plan and prioritize the needs of the parish. The meetings will feature FEMA representatives, allowing community members to voice their concerns on Lafourche Parish recovery efforts.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Nicholls Partners with Smart Start Ascension Early Childhood Learning Academy

Nicholls is partnering with Ascension Parish Government to provide a team of specialists to establish the Smart Start Ascension Early Childhood Learning Academy, a Type III early learning center in Donaldsonville. Program development and a continued operational framework will be in collaboration with Ascension Parish Government and members of the Nicholls’ specialist team.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Security Benefits#Linus Business#Business Welfare#Retirement Income#How It Works#Taxation#Education#Business Personal Finance#Creditlending#Social Security Laws#Rmd
houmatimes.com

Mulberry Beta Club service project blesses children in foster care

Students at a local elementary school are working together to help children in foster care have a happy birthday. Mulberry Elementary School Beta Club is hosting an Operation Birthday Blessing the Power of a Wish Drive as its 2022 service project. The club is accepting donations throughout the month of October to include in birthday boxes for foster children through CASA of Terrebonne.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Council on Aging receives donation of drug deactivation pouches

The Office of the Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry donated drug deactivation pouches to the Terrebonne Parish Council on Aging in an effort to fight against the opioid epidemic. The office donated the pouches to the organization in September as a way to get prescription drugs out of the wrong hands.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Atchafalaya National Heritage Area Month: three ways to celebrate

Terrebonne Parish President Gordon E. Dove and the Terrebonne Parish Council designated the month of October as Atchafalaya National Heritage Area Month. The Atchafalaya National Heritage Area covers 14 parishes, including Terrebonne Parish, and is considered the most productive swamp in the world. “This month, we’d like to encourage residents...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Two candidate forums will be held next week

With election day quickly approaching, two public events have been organized to allow the community to hear from candidates, and to ask questions in a friendly forum. Events in Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes will take place next week. The Lafourche and Thibodaux Chambers of Commerce will host a Public Candidate...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
Daily Mail

'A disgusting political power move': New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is slammed for reassigning rival's personal protection cop - after accusing him of leaking footage of her using taxpayer-funded city apartment

LaToya Cantrell, the embattled Democratic mayor of New Orleans, is facing criticism after she had a sheriff's deputy, who was a key member of her rivals' security team, reassigned in an act of political retribution. New Orleans City Council president Helena Moreno, also a Democrat, told Fox that her head...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator and pastor Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. were announced Friday. Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Omega Service – Community Reflections at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17. Public Viewing at 8 a.m. Religious Services at 10 a.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
houmatimes.com

House of Prayer to host Harvest Fest

House of Prayer invites the community to come out and celebrate fall at its Harvest Festival on Monday, October 31, 2022, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The festival will feature a gumbo cook-off, food, concessions, hayrides, games, music, and activities. Non-scary costumes are welcomed. A costume contest will take place, with the winner taking home a special prize. House of Prayer is accepting registration for the gumbo cook off, which can be completed online, here.
THIBODAUX, LA
houmatimes.com

How a Lafourche Native Helps Preserve French through La Veillée, an LPB Premiere

Remember the days of going to maw maw and paw paw’s house, seeing them have coffee, and having conversations you couldn’t understand? The beautiful Cajun French words flowed followed by laughter and you desperately wanted to be a part of the conversation. Mais, that’s called a veillée, and now more than ever it’s important to be able to carry on that tradition. A show on Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB), “La Veillée,” does just that by sitting on the “front porch,” telling stories, and giving an inside look at Louisiana culture along with its people.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy