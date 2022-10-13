Read full article on original website
Related
Street Rehab in Tulsa to Begin Monday
Tulsa, Okla. — A street rehabilitation project is scheduled to begin during the 10 days following Oct. 17 on East Eighth Street between Cincinnati Avenue and Kenosha Avenue, and then on East Seventh Street between Detroit Avenue and Kenosha Avenue. This project will not affect access to highway ramps.
Costs of incarceration rise as inflation squeezes inmates, families
Across the nation, prison commissaries are raising prices on items that many consider basic necessities — from deodorant to fresh fruit — not provided by the state department of corrections. The markups come as decades-high inflation is also squeezing inmates’ families, making it harder for them to help. It’s a burden that families shouldn’t have […] The post Costs of incarceration rise as inflation squeezes inmates, families appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
