Read full article on original website
Related
Japan’s PM orders Unification church investigation as scandal engulfs party
Japan’s prime minister, Fumio Kishida, has ordered an investigation into the Unification church as he attempts to revive his political fortunes amid a scandal linking his party to the religious group. Kishida had initially been reluctant to increase scrutiny of the church – whose members are colloquially known as...
WMTW
8 people were injured in a fire at Iran's notoriously Evin prison, state media reports
CNN — At least eight people were injured in a fire at Evin prison in northern Tehran, Iranian state media IRNA reported. A large, dark plume of smoke was seen billowing near the prison in multiple videos on social media Saturday night. The fire has been contained, and "peace...
Ukraine: Explosions rock Kyiv a week after Russian strikes
KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Several loud explosions rocked the center of the Ukrainian capital Monday, a week after Russia orchestrated a massive, coordinated air strike across the country. Kyiv city mayor Vitaliy Klichko said the central Shevchenko district of the capital had been hit, and urged residents...
Russia-Ukraine war live: several blasts hit central Kyiv; conflict has pushed four million children into poverty, says UN
Russia launched at least three strikes on Kyiv early Monday morning; 19% increase in children living in poverty in Europe and central Asia since 2021
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Russia targets Ukraine’s energy grid as winter approaches
Hitting civilian infrastructure seems to be only effective tactic for Putin’s under-pressure forces
Ukraine war – live: Blasts rock Kyiv as Russia targets capital with kamikaze drones
Russia has targeted Kyiv’s central district with a kamikaze drone bombardment during the morning rush-hour, witnesses and top officials in Ukraine said.The Ukrainian capital was targeted with Iran-made self-destructing drones one week after a similar bombardment which also hit other cities across the country, killing 19.It comes as Volodymyr Zelensky called upon ordinary Ukrainians to capture any Russian soldiers they encounter in their neighbourhoods, to use as bargaining chips for the return of captured Ukrainians.“This is extremely important - everyone who captures the Russian military provides us with the opportunity to release our heroes,” Mr Zelensky said, adding that...
Comments / 0